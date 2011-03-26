Two of ME-CENTRAL-1's three availability zones went offline after Iran targeted Amazon's cloud infrastructure:
AWS confirmed on its health dashboard that two facilities in the UAE were "directly struck" and that a third site in Bahrain sustained damage from a nearby explosion. The strikes caused structural damage, disrupted power delivery, and, in some cases, triggered fire suppression systems that produced additional water damage, according to the AWS Health Dashboard. Amazon told customers it expects recovery to be prolonged "given the nature of the physical damage involved".
These outages then cascaded into consumer-facing services across the Gulf. Ride-sharing and delivery platform Careem, payments firms Hubpay and Alaan, data management company Snowflake, and several major UAE banks — including Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank — all reported disruptions. AWS advised customers to activate disaster recovery plans and migrate workloads away from the affected Middle East regions.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated it targeted the Bahrain facility specifically because AWS hosts U.S. military workloads there; AWS declined to comment on that claim. Sean Gorman, Air Force contractor and CEO of Zephr.xyz, told DefenseScoop on Tuesday that classified government workloads at Impact Level 4 and 5 are held in U.S.-only facilities, but acknowledged that “contractor and non-operational data… may have been impacted,” at the struck sites.
The attacks followed joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran over the last week. AWS urged customers with workloads in the region to migrate to unaffected regions while repairs continue.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday March 12, @02:54AM (1 child)
Do your own IT and you won't be a victim of your cloud supplier's problems.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 12, @12:40PM
A lot of IT workers are risk averse and will work cheaper for a big name Super-Corp than some small start-up.
Even after the start-up goes unicorn and grows, they are locked in, addicted to the subscription model they grew up under.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sonamchauhan on Thursday March 12, @06:37AM
Back in the day, when disasters were something that affected your workplace, the 'remote site' (some of which was later relabelled 'the cloud') was a good place to house your offsite backups and Disaster Recovery infrastructure.
Now, if an organisation's core infrastructure has moved to the cloud, the 'remote site' becomes the workplace.
That's right, for cloud customers, the humble on-premise data centre is the right place to house 'offsite' backups and Disaster Recovery infrastructure. Remember, distributed computing is more resilinet! Distributed, in the sense Iran (and the US, China, etc) has a list of AWS facilities. But Iran does not have a list of colocation facilities, inhouse data centres, and computer closets.