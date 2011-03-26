https://www.slashgear.com/2116892/canada-discovery-botswana-rare-earth-minerals-tech-companies-want/
Rare earth elements (REE) are a group of 17 metallic elements that are increasingly important in the modern world. This importance is fueling an increasing global demand for these essential commodities. The figures speak for themselves: Worldwide REE production reached 390,000 metric tons in 2024 — nearly triple the level recorded in 2017. Currently, the vast majority of these important minerals are mined in China, which produced 69% of the total production in 2024.
Now, a new discovery by Canadian company Tsodilo Resources Limited could bring a new player into the market — Botswana. This is important, as much of the modern world relies on these elements. Technologies like wind turbines, telecommunication systems, the defense industry, and many high-tech consumer industries all rely on them, including in the rare earth magnets used in electric vehicles.
In an announcement, Tsodilo said that drilling at its Gcwihaba Metals Project identified high-grade mineralization at two exploration targets known as C26 and C27. The deposit, located at depths of between 20 and 50 meters (66 and 164 feet) below the surface, is located in what geologists call a skarn system — a type of metamorphic rock formation that's been altered by hot and chemically active fluids like magma.
Company data indicates that the deposit contains all 15 REEs listed as critical by the U.S. Geological Survey, along with more common metals like copper, cobalt, nickel, and silver. The project remains in the exploration stage, with further drilling planned to define its full scale.
Despite the name, rare earths are not actually that rare. For instance, cerium — an element used in catalytic converters — is actually the planet's 25th most abundant element. However, what is rare is finding REEs in high enough concentrations that mining becomes viable. The initial findings from the Gcwihaba sites suggest that this is one of these rare instances.
[...] Despite the announcement, the Gcwihaba project is still in the exploration stage. Tsodilo has outlined a conceptual exploration target based on drilling at the C26 and C27 zones, but it hasn't yet published a compliant mineral resource estimate. Further drilling is planned to better define the size, grade, and economic viability of the project.
Even if additional studies confirm the presence of a viable REE resource, we are unlikely to see Botswanan dysprosium anytime soon. Factors like environmental assessments, permitting, infrastructure development, and financing all add time and complexity. Then there's the processing to consider. As noted, China accounts for about 69% of the world's REE production. However, when it comes to the separation and processing these minerals, China accounts for about 90% of the figure.
Still, Botswana's reputation as one of Africa's more mining-friendly countries could work in the project's favor. The country has already got a thriving diamond mining industry — it's the world's second biggest producer of the gem — but recent market uncertainties have seen it look to diversify.
While the discovery does not immediately alter the global REE balance, it represents another potential source at a time when governments and technology companies are actively looking to reduce supply chain risk and ease the potential threat of China grinding worldwide car production to a halt.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @07:12PM (3 children)
60's Congo revolution and the west screwing them
over Uranium.
Except now China is in Africa in a big way...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday March 12, @05:43AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by TK on Thursday March 12, @09:46PM (1 child)
I believe you misspelled "extract" and "from".
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 13, @12:05AM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @07:13PM
Thoughts and prayers? A prayer drive led by the governor of Texas? Our strong family values?
Please let us know how our leaders get their ideas for saving Western civilization.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Wednesday March 11, @07:36PM (5 children)
I checked online and botswana has 32% of their population under 15 so they'll have plenty of child labor.
Literacy rate in Botsawana is like 80-something percent which is higher than New Jersey or Minneapolis, not too bad, smart enough to mine.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Wednesday March 11, @09:40PM (4 children)
Sounds like they are in need of some serious "democracy and freedom", and soon.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by RedGreen on Wednesday March 11, @09:54PM (1 child)
"Sounds like they are in need of some serious "democracy and freedom", and soon."
Yes that is exactly what I was going to post, yet another country for the Rapist in Chief to do his work on, wonder if they will get reach around while he is f'n them. Nah he is way to selfish for that...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday March 11, @11:40PM
Meh, from my vantage point the USA has been doing this kind of thing for the last 30 years across the globe, and if you believe Smedley Butler [wikipedia.org], its been going on since WWI and earlier.
Whoever is at the top is at best a figurehead, and at worst a disposable clown put there as a distraction for people to argue over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @05:57AM
Botswana's landlocked and the neighbouring countries are friendlier towards Russia than they are to the USA.
Botswana is also a surprisingly developed country with lower levels of corruption than neighbouring countries.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 12, @02:21PM
They're already heavily exploited by foreign mining companies. For awhile they were practically a colony of south africa, back when south aftrica was a successful country (its been awhile since the collapse). De Beers etc would get pretty mad if we started bombing Botswana.
Everything industrial is imported, until recently foreign mines only had to be 15% locally owned, yeah, its about what everyone's thinking. Then again by africa standards they're relatively stable and somewhat less corrupt.
Its no Haiti, its more like Chile. Lots and Lots and Lots of copper and lithium and other stuff but AFAIK Chile has no rare earths and not much of an energy sector. Both are poor countries but a good deal wealthier than they'd be without the mines. Chile has no interest to me WRT energy investing. But AFAIK its a good analogy for metal mining.
Botswana "in the long run" is probably going to have a substantial coal to liquid industry. Real soon now. They've been saying that since south africa got into syngas in the 80s but nothing ever happens. They've got "a quarter trillion tons of coal" and given pie in the sky liquification plants that coal could be turned into syn oil and sold for "dozens of trillions of dollars", so someone's going to do it sooner or later. It's probably an industrial project for my kids generation or grandkids generation rather than our generation. Given geography concerns lets be real they'll mine the coal in botswana, railroad it to coal-to-liquid plants in SA, and pump the oil into supertankers.
The number of countries in the world with zero coastline is pretty small and botswana is one of them. In the long run I think that dooms them to be someone's colony in practice if not in letter of law. Especially in a low-infrastructure area like Africa.