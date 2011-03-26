The US and Iran are trading blows in the Gulf with a simple drone that costs as little as $50,000 to make:
The Shahed 136 drone was invented by Iran and then copied by the US, but was originally a cold war weapon.
Iran invented the relatively simple Shahed 136 attack drone, but is now fending off US copies launched against it in combat. Why, when the US military has expensive, cutting-edge and hi-tech weapons, is it making flimsy drones powered by a motorbike engine?
Iranian company Shahed Aviation Industries originally designed the 136. It is 2.6 metres long and can carry 15-kilogram payloads over distances of about 2500 kilometres. It travels at a relatively modest speed of around 185 kilometres per hour – far slower than cruise missiles or bomb-carrying aircraft. But it has the advantage of extremely low cost – perhaps as low as $50,000 per unit.
Shaheds are now used in their hundreds in daily strikes on Ukraine by Russia, requiring layers of air defence – including fighter jets, machine guns, missiles and interceptor drones – to try to bring them down before they hit civilian or military targets. They are even in use by Houthi forces in Yemen.
Iran has been using Shahed drones as well as a range of other hardware in attacks around the Gulf this week in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes. In return, the US military has used its Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), produced by Arizona-based Spektreworks, in combat for the first time against Iran, which is a reverse-engineered copy of the Shahed 136. This means that Iran’s own design is now being used against it.
[...] The US reportedly reverse-engineered the drone after capturing units from Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, and it was successfully test launched from a US Navy ship last year.
[...] “You’re knocking them out of the sky with ordnance that’s way more expensive not just than the Shahed, but sometimes it’s more expensive than the thing that the Shahed is actually hitting,” says King. “There have been loads of cases where the target the Shahed is hitting is cheaper than the Patriot missile [used to take it down]. The appearance of these kind of crude, but effective, remote systems changes the economic calculus of war in an interesting way.”
[...] Ian Muirhead at the University of Manchester, UK, who previously spent 23 years in the military, says that Shahed drones will never replace crewed aircraft or highly advanced missiles, but that they are increasingly finding a place in combat and that western militaries are learning lessons from the war in Ukraine and adopting similar weapons.
“A lot of modern weapons are extremely complex and expensive, and if you’re having large-scale conflicts like this, having lots of cheap, expendable weapons – particularly if you don’t have big armies any more – is more effective,” says Muirhead. “If you can send a thousand of them, you can overwhelm defences with cheap munitions.”
“It’s just economics: if it costs you 10 times more for your defence than it is for your attackers, you’re never going to be able to outpace the other side,” says Muirhead.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @10:18AM (5 children)
Patriot missiles were designed to defend against high-tech, high-speed Russian missiles and aircraft. They're very good at that. That's not what Iran is using.
The right way to defend against these slow-moving Shahed drones is not with multi-million dollar Patriots, but good old-fashioned AA guns. Something like a WW2 20mm Bofors L70 is good enough and would cost a couple hundred bucks to fire. Connect those to a basic radar system - doesn't need to be the latest and greatest because these things move slow and have no countermeasures - and put them all over the place. Modern computer vision tech is good enough that it could probably hit the drone with only optical sights!
These drones have been in use in the Ukraine war for years now, and everyone knew about them well before that. Why did no one design the obvious cheap counter-weapon during this time?
Instead they are fiddling around with laser guns for drone defense. Laser guns are cool and futuristic and I guess there's no risk of the ammunition falling on someone who happens to be somewhere downrange but they aren't very practical yet and meanwhile there's a completely unnecessary war happening.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday March 12, @10:41AM (3 children)
That is more or less exactly what was done. Cheap off-the-shelf (if that is a thing) radar connected with a computer and a pair of, old, machine-guns. Put on a truck. Yes it's quite insane to use a patriot missile to shoot down a simple cheap mass produced drone. It's spending millions to shot down thousands of money units. Also a matter of production capacity. Not quite sure how long it takes to make a missile or a patriot battery but I'm fairly certain without even knowing that in that time they have an army of cheap drones made. They are literally flying of the production line in comparison.
https://www.saab.com/newsroom/stories/2025/march/from-concept-to-impact---saab-and-the-swedish-air-force-deploy-loke [saab.com]
https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Saab-and-Sweden-Unveil-Loke-Counter-Drone-System-Developed-in-Just-3-Months/ [thedefensenews.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pTamok on Thursday March 12, @12:55PM (2 children)
True, and one such truck probably costs less than a Patriot missile. There also exist lower-cost interceptor rockets, and interceptor drones.
However...
From a military perspective, if you don't have such trucks or other methods available to you on the ground, now, and you do have Patriot batteries, and you have assets to protect, what do you do? Sit on the Patriots while the things you are meant to be protecting get destroyed?
If you answer: yes, then you are responsible for critical infrastructure being destroyed on your watch.
If you answer: no, then you risk running out of Patriots to defend against ballistic missiles. You have to hope your colleagues are being very effective at destroying them before the enemy ballistic missiles are launched against the high-value assets the Patriots are intended to protect.
The right answer is to not provoke Iran into launching things before you are ready. You knew Iran had Shaheds from their extensive use in the Russo-Ukraine war.
There must have been a pretty powerful argument for starting hostilities against Iran in concert with Israel now. Hopefully the decision-making process has been documented and archived for future historians to pore over - I won't be alive when such documentation is released.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @07:43PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday March 12, @08:51PM
I don't know what information the administrations of Israel or the USA had. I certainly don't know why the particular day for the start of hostilities was chosen. What was the precipitating event (or in sales talk, the 'compelling event'), or piece of knowledge? Perhaps the decision had been taken some time ago, and the actual date was inconsequential. The history will be interesting, and possibly horrifying.
Why did the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand balloon into World War 1? Why did Hitler send the army he commanded into Poland on the 1st September 1939 (a Friday)?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Thursday March 12, @05:53PM
Except even for that, they've been an abysmal failure. I saw an interview by an expert on such weapons systems that pointed out that he could not identify a single instance of a Patriot Missile shooting down a Scud missile during the first Iraq war. Granted, the missiles have been upgraded since then, but even the most recent Patriot missiles still have an incredibly low rate of success and many of the Iranian ballistic missiles seem to have the ability to change their trajectory by a bit when they're just a couple miles out from their target.
The US had some pretty impressive guided bombs decades ago that could be guided in to hit a target, but they required that actual aircrew fly over dangerous sites to launch and guide them in for the final bit.
As far as lasers go, I think the issues there are that 1, lasers require a ton of power and 2, they're susceptible to being reflected, and I'd wager that it probably won't take long for technology to develop to redirect the laser back at itself.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Thursday March 12, @12:20PM (5 children)
Iran knows it can't win on military grounds - so it is going for economic and political victory. Strike at OPEC, bring up cost of oil, cause political unrest in US, win by metagaming.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @01:09PM
(Score: 2) by higuita on Friday March 13, @01:18AM (1 child)
https://iran-cost-ticker.com/ [iran-cost-ticker.com]
and it keeps rising!!
guess who will pay for all that!!
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Friday March 13, @02:16AM
If the POTUSes had helped Ukraine knock Putin off his perch, then dealing with Iran would have been a lot easier. It would have been far less costly then and in the future, than the blood and treasure the USA is going to have to pay in the years to come.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by datapharmer on Thursday March 12, @01:09PM (1 child)
There are some really broken people out there. You'd have to be a total sociopath to consider an exponentially increasing number of inexpensive killing machines targeting civilians and conclude well that "changes the economic calculus of war in an interesting way.”
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Thursday March 12, @08:42PM
The Shaheds are not making targeting decisions: that's done by the people ordering the programming of the target co-ordinates into the Shahed, which uses GNSS [wikipedia.org] to work out where it is and how to get to the target. (This is the variant of "guns don't kill people, people do".)
The Germans in World War 2 used the V-1 (Doodlebugs) that were pretty random in where they fell after the engine was cut after the anemometer in the airstream had counted a certain number of revolutions [wikipedia.org] - In contrast, Shaheds pretty much target buildings, and are accurate enough to do so.
Shaheds are basically a small JDAM [soylentnews.org] without the cost and vulnerability of the aircraft and pilot needed to launch JDAMs. They are better for civilians than area bombing: so long as the people doing the targetting are concentrating on confirmed military targets. Of course, they might not be particularly careful in checking if the selected targets are actually military...
I'd prefer (as a civilian) to be on the receiving end of Shaheds targetted at military infrastructure than in a forest being sprayed with defoliant, or within a mile of a facility being bombed with unguided bombs.
It's also received opinion that targetting civilians is counter-productive: instead of 'breaking the will the fight', it tends to make people support their own military all the more, and resent the enemy even more, making possible eventual occupation more dangerous for the occupiers. Someone who has already had their family killed has less to prevent them taking (suicidal) retribution.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday March 12, @02:49PM (4 children)
Shahed are large and very expensive compared to civilian RC airplanes.
Defense drones can stay in the air and relay comms which is also pretty cool idea.
Something like a fleet of microcontroller electric RC glider aircraft continually in the air doing comms relays mostly but sometimes intentionally colliding with incoming drones should be pretty cheap, cheaper than even the $50K attack drone.
Something like a civilian current year $300 ready to fly glider probably costs $150 wholesale now rip out the RC guts and add $500 worth of electronics that haven't been invented yet for nav and comm relay and incoming interceptions. It doesn't matter if the individual failure rate against a 2500 kilo range shahed is 75% if you keep 15 in the air at all times and have a fleet of maybe 30 more just sitting around on the ground doing nothing or being charged.
The downside of "everyone using drones everywhere" is it'll be kind of obvious where they are by the absolute cloud of aircraft overhead of every military unit.
Remember its aerospace, it doesn't have to vaporize every atom of the incoming drone, it just has to rip off or somewhat jam just one control surface or crack one propeller arm such that the prop breaks and falls off, then the attack drone will crash long before it reaches its target.
Also a huge attack drone might need 2500 kilo range for military reasons but a defense drone only needs maybe one mile of range (sure, more would be nicer...)
Financially, attackers will never be able to keep up as the 2500 kilo drone will always cost a lot more than the 1 kilo defense drone.
I think the 2020s will be seen as the peak years of the attack drone. Its going to be a lot different in as little as five years.
When I was building RC planes with my dad in the 80s I never imagined that balsa wood and monokote would some day be strategic reserve materials yet here we are. Some day every tank platoon is going to have its own little air force of 100 semi-disposable targeting, comms, and defense ultra short range drones. Interesting times ahead.
I suspect warfare will look like druids with flocks of trained crows as familiars. How would you fight a dude who has an army of 100 trained crows? And not just one dude but maybe 50, 100, 1000 units all with a personal crow army. Well, we're probably going to find out in the 2030s.
I think you're going to see flock on flock attacks. Sure the defenders have 25, 50, 100 defense drones so the enemy will just launch 250 attack drones and if more than one gets thru they move on to the next target.
Or if the defenders have 75 subsonic defense drones what happens when there's a supersonic or hypersonic attacker drone? I guess you could spam subsonic defense drones until they near block out the sky it'll be interesting to see. Or we'll have our own hypersonic defense drones, won't need many in comparison to subsonic.
Another thing we're going to see is drone targets. Mass produce 100000 cardboard boxes the shape of a T-72 tank complete with electric heaters and wrap self driving cars with those boxes and now if you have 1000 real T72 tanks at least 99% of incoming weapons will destroy an empty self driving EV car instead of a real tank. Interesting.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday March 12, @03:36PM (2 children)
Defense drone has to be fast enough to catch the incoming drone.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 12, @03:55PM
Yup and the more in the air the slower the required speed, then add some ad-hoc mesh networking with adjacent units and senor packages... Can probably intercept attack drones miles away from their target (well except right on the very edge of the front lines)
All of this "attack infrastructure in the rear for strategic purposes" is going to be obsolete once the attack drone has to fly past 100 or so defensive drones to get there.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @05:12PM
> Defense drone has to be fast enough to catch the incoming drone.
(same link as I posted to another part of this thread).
"Ukrainian anti-drone ‘Bullet’ that could help defend Gulf"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FVsQE_oE-o [youtube.com] [youtube.com]
Disappears out of sight in seconds (in the video), seems like it is fast. Also, in the video it attacks from above, so as long as there is radar advance warning of a flying bomb, the "Bullet" drone can get up to a good altitude and dive at even higher speed.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @04:20PM
You are a bit late to the party, defense drones already exist, see this BBC video for one in action (unless, this is somehow an AI-created fiction?)
Ukrainian anti-drone ‘Bullet’ that could help defend Gulf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FVsQE_oE-o [youtube.com]
Lots of 3D printed parts...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Username on Thursday March 12, @04:51PM (1 child)
>Why the US is Using a Cheap Iranian Drone Against the Country Itself
(Score: 2) by Sourcery42 on Thursday March 12, @08:28PM (1 child)
It is like the modern version of that old bully trope.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Thursday March 12, @10:57PM
It also works (almost) the other way round: the Iranians probably have more knowledge about the F-14 than anyone in America today.
Not that it would help them. I note that the aerial missions are completely uncontested. I'd expect that the Chinese and the Russians would use such an event for field testing some new gear, at least at lab scale. Maybe the Russians really don't have the capability anymore, and the Chinese get what they want straight from the factory. From a marketing standpoint, images of a F-35 wreck with a comment "We've assessed the wreckage, and already our J-10 with the latest software is superior." would seem to be desirable for them - not only could they market their stuff, they'd also make people upset whose government just spent a few billion on Fat Amy orders.
Finally, it's not the first time the US did this with a drone: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republic-Ford_JB-2 [wikipedia.org]. I once fell into disbelief when I, unrelated from this topic, saw a picture from somewhere Smalltown, USA, and they had a V-1 on the town square. WTF??? I had to trace it down, and it was a JB-2 on display, but still. Unfortunately, it escaped me where it was.