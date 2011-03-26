from the every-move-you-make-every-step-you-take-I'll-be-watching-you dept.
When personalized ads get too intrusive, consumers are less likely to buy:
Years into the grand experiment of personalized digital marketing, most of us have had the experience: You search for a product — or just casually mention it. Suddenly, ads for that exact item stalk you across apps, websites, and social media. The targeting may be technically impressive, but it can feel unsettling.
That uneasy sentiment is the center of new research by Wayne Hoyer, professor of marketing and James L. Bayless/W.S. Farish Fund Chair for Free Enterprise at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He finds that when digital personalization crosses perceived boundaries, it triggers a powerful emotional response, which he calls "creepiness." That response can backfire on digital marketers by materially reducing consumers' willingness to buy.
The study, conducted by Hoyer and three marketing researchers from the University of Bern in Switzerland — Alisa Petrova, Lucia Malär, and Harley Krohmer — argues that creepiness is not a property of digital marketing itself. Instead, it is a structured emotional episode that unfolds inside the consumer in response to marketing.
The response has two parts: feeling ambiguous about what's behind a marketing message, then deciding it's a threatening form of surveillance.
"When consumers are exposed to these ads, they make an assessment of ambiguity, such as, 'What is this?' and whether this is intrusive surveillance, such as, 'Are they watching me?'" Hoyer explains.
"If the answer is yes, this creates a negative emotion that can negatively affect purchase intentions."
[...] What can brands do to mitigate feelings of creepiness?
In a final experiment, the researchers tested a variety of remedies, such as transparency about data use, assurances of good intentions, offers of discounts, and charitable donations. They also tried including positive emotional images in ads: pictures of kittens.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the kittens proved somewhat effective at de-creeping consumer reactions and softening damage to their plans to buy. Offering monetary compensation also helped.
Overall, however, even the best interventions made only limited improvements to purchase intentions. Hoyer says, "Creepiness is robust and difficult to mitigate once triggered."
This means that prevention is key, he says. It's more effective to avoid creating bad feelings in the first place than try to repair them after the fact.
"Managers should focus on prevention by designing personalization practices that minimize ambiguity and try to avoid signals of intrusive surveillance," Hoyer says.
The study suggests developing a Creepiness Level Index as a tool to help marketers track negative reactions to digital ads.
Over the long run, though, the marketing risk might diminish, he adds. "It is possible that creepiness will decline as consumers become more used to personalization and more accepting of AI technology."
(Score: 4, Touché) by acid andy on Thursday March 12, @02:30PM (2 children)
*Facepalm*
Did it really take this many years to realize that some people might not like the thought of being under constant surveillance? But of course we never want to handle the root cause. Perceptions before the purchase and how that affects total sales are all that matters, right?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday March 12, @05:53PM (1 child)
I love the last bit where they say that, if we surveil them long enough, it might not matter.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @12:57AM
They're probably not wrong, though.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday March 12, @03:13PM (1 child)
That will be a pointless index. It's creepy as hell. It's doubtful that a lot of people will like it, some will not know or care. But there is probably not many people that will like it. So the index will skew heavily into the creep. Nobody liked being stalked, digital or analog. This corporate level digital espionage or stalking is always going to be max creep.
I guess the only reason people have not risen up yet in regards to it is those old chestnuts of "I have nothing to hide", "I'm not very interesting" and so forth. Also everyone that mentioned this like decades ago was told how paranoid we where and nobody would absolutely not do anything of this kind. Then it turns out that oh yes they all do it. All the time. For decades. Question is why it has taken Joe Public this long to catch on when it should have been clear to anyone but the utterly brain dead.
Is it to late to do something about it now? After all they will instantly claim that if they are not allowed to digitally stalk everyone all the time then that/it will destroy the internet and the entire economy since they have now built this into the system.
Right. Just get used to it. Enjoy the surveillance state. It's here to stay. It's for your own good ...
(Score: 2) by Sourcery42 on Thursday March 12, @08:16PM
I agree fully. This article could have also been from the No Shit, Sherlock Dept.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Marvin on Thursday March 12, @03:15PM (1 child)
99.9% of ads I see are obvious scams. 80% of these are ads for hearing aids, heat pumps and, recently, "why solar, will be over soon". The Rest are clickbaity finance bullshit. Even on the most serious platforms. How on earth can anyone believe that this somehow would be accepted and generate revenue?!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aafcac on Thursday March 12, @05:57PM
I've thought for quite some time that marketers should just go back to targeting things based on the web page that the ad is being served from. People viewing the ads aren't going to think it's creepy because it would sort of just blend into the page. There'd be no need to collect ever increasing amounts of data.
But, a large part of the problem here is that a large part of why it's being done in such a creepy way is to sell to governments and spy agencies.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday March 12, @03:52PM
As people flee social media and are replaced by bots, the problem will take care of itself.
Invasive bots view the advertisements that the legacy population would not view.
In the medium term the humans won't have to view the possibly obnoxious ads because LLMs are not offended by personalized ads.
In the longer term, businesses will stop advertising to bots which will make the ads go away, but in the process of the industry shutting down, the advertisers will become increasingly extreme in their attempts to gain attention.
The last point is very important and missed entirely by the article: ads becoming more extreme is a symptom of things getting better, not getting worse. Soon the ads will be shutting off entirely, along with ad supported sites. Couldn't happen soon enough!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 12, @03:59PM (4 children)
>It is possible that creepiness will decline as consumers become more used to personalization and more accepting of AI technology.
We've had 20+ years of people being creeped out by targeted advertising, how many more generations must die off before "the kids" just accept it as inevitable, like obnoxious radio advertising, taxes and death?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday March 12, @04:04PM (3 children)
Radio is dead to younger than gen-x.
My kids are super confused that broadcast radio doesn't have pause, next song, repeat buttons. What do you mean, you just have to listen? How do you click "skip ad"? I honestly don't think either of my kids has watched or listened to broadcast media voluntarily in their lives...
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Thursday March 12, @05:14PM (1 child)
How old are they? The listening trends [edisonresearch.com] indicate people over 18 spend almost 2/3 of their listening time w/ radio.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Thursday March 12, @05:50PM
My father is 82. He's the only person I know of who listens to radio, and only while in the car, which is a very small portion of his time
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 12, @05:59PM
Except in the context of the car, I haven't voluntarily watched or listened to broadcast media since about 1994 (my first house came with "free" cable TV that lasted until the company figured out that they were providing service to me and I had never signed up for it, that ended in 1994...)
That was around the time I bought my first DVD player, which came with a promo for a Netflix subscription - I normally dislike such promos and am very much inclined to turn them down, but Netflix sounded too good to turn down. We've had a continuous subscription since.
