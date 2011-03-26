Two deeply rooted assumptions in global demographic debates are challenged: that fertility will rebound as societies develop, and that "replacement-level fertility" is an ideal to be pursued:
Drawing on the latest evidence, the authors show that neither view is supported by available data and argue that persistently low fertility can be sustainable and even economically desirable.
In their piece, published in Nature Human Behaviour, IIASA Distinguished Emeritus Research Scholar Wolfgang Lutz and IIASA Senior Researcher Guillaume Marois, who is also an associate professor at the Asian Demographic Research Institute of the Shanghai University, respond to political and public concern over declining birth rates in highly developed countries. While low fertility is increasingly framed as a crisis, associated with population ageing, labor shortages, and fiscal pressure, the authors argue that this narrative is based on outdated assumptions that no longer reflect current demographic realities.
A central motivation for the paper was the widespread belief based on earlier studies that fertility would recover as human development continues. However, using the most recent data up to 2023, the authors demonstrate that this pattern has reversed. Today, the global cross-sectional relationship is clearly negative: the higher a country's Human Development Index, the lower its fertility tends to be.
"This finding came as a surprise to much of the demographic community," says Marois. "Even countries once considered models for balancing work and family life, such as the Nordics, have experienced unexpectedly steep fertility declines. The idea that development alone will bring fertility back up simply doesn't hold anymore."
The commentary also questions the normative status of replacement-level fertility, often defined as 2.1 children per woman. This benchmark, the authors argue, is an artificial construct that only leads to long-term population stability under unrealistic assumptions, notably the absence of further mortality decline. More importantly, population stability does not automatically translate into economic or social wellbeing.
Instead, the authors emphasize that economic sustainability depends more on population structure than on population size. Higher levels of education, increased labor force participation, and rising productivity can offset – and even outweigh – the effects of having fewer births. Lower fertility can enable greater investment per child, strengthening human capital and innovation while reducing dependency burdens over the coming decades.
The policy implications are clear. While pro-natalist measures can improve family wellbeing, increasing fertility should not be their main objective, as their impact on fertility is typically modest and higher fertility does not necessarily improve economic wellbeing. Governments should instead adapt social security, labor market, and pension systems to the reality of sustained low fertility, while strengthening investments in education and productivity. This shift is particularly relevant for countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan, which currently record some of the world's lowest fertility rates and face especially intense political pressure to raise birth numbers.
"Our message is not that low fertility is inherently good or bad," concludes Lutz. "There is no single 'ideal' fertility level that guarantees prosperity. Instead of trying to push birth rates back to an arbitrary target, governments should focus on adapting social security systems to the changing demographic realities and invest strongly in education and productivity. Under those conditions, societies can thrive even with fewer births."
Journal Reference: Marois, G., Lutz, W. (2026). Low fertility may persist and could be good for the economy. Nature Human Behaviour DOI: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-026-02423-6
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @11:57PM (4 children)
The Really Smart Moron with the single-issue-platform is looking at the wrong thing.
The concern of all these countries is: Who is going to take care of all of the old people? -> Young people. Look at Japan, they're very concerned about the ability to care for the old, and Toyota is working very hard to make robots to help with that.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @12:00AM (3 children)
And who will pay for them?
Maybe their society actually gives a shit about the elderly
that certainly isn't true in the land of the MAGAts
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @12:18AM (1 child)
The retirees and their retirement funds will pay for the robots that are intended to help the retirees. Toyota would have to price them as such, or there would be no market.
What kind of question is this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @12:49AM
A question from someone in a country degenerating into a banana republic that
is actively trying to kill its old people, starting with policies established in the
Covid era.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 13, @03:10AM
Re: Japan - Their society actually gives a shit about the common elderly.
In the land of the MAGAts if you haven't managed to grab enough brass ring by the time you're too old to care for yourself, you should just eat catfood from your cardboard box in the alley until you die of exposure and lack of basic medical care. The only people that matter are the winners, winners will have plenty of money to pay losers to clean their homes, cook their food, change their diapers and wipe their asses when they're too infirm - or just too lazy and/or power-mad - do to those things for themselves anymore.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @11:58PM (3 children)
If you have to hustle to make ends meet with both family members
having to work to survive, why on earth would you consciously make
the decision to have children?
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Reziac on Friday March 13, @03:08AM (2 children)
So you have someone to take care of you when you're no longer able to work.
Or did you expect MAID to do all the work for you??
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @03:21AM
"So you have someone to take care of you"
Good fucking luck with that in a world
where your kids can't even support themselves
and still live in your basement because they
can't get a real job.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 13, @03:36AM
>So you have someone to take care of you when you're no longer able to work.
In the time of my grandmothers (roughly 100 years ago) there was still some residual social expectation in the rural countryside that (successful) families would have many children, and the youngest daughter was expected to not marry, but rather stay home and care for the parents until they died.
After either directly caring for their parents in their prolonged infirmities that came about with modern medicine, or having witnessed enough of that horror among their slightly older friends and acquaintances, my grandparents all explicitly demanded that they NOT become that kind of burden on their children and as it turned out the men died rather abruptly in their 70s and the women managed their money to age without the burden of their care being placed on their children as they aged into their mid to late 90s before dying. My parents' generation is doing much the same, though my father is likely to make it into his 80s at least, my DINK Aunt lived the Air Hostess' lifestyle of alcohol and cigarettes in the 1970s - after scrapes with alcoholism and lung cancer she may make her 80s+ thanks to the injectable weight loss miracle drugs, her husband is on track for 100+ if sun-exposure skin cancer doesn't get him, they and my parents managed financial security that virtually guarantees them lifelong care by non-family as part of the Boomer generation with fairly average earning jobs - plus the abundance of young people running around who need work and so take elder care jobs for low pay.
That picture is changing with more and more people earning relatively less and less, if you compound that with a lack of cheap readily available labor it's going to get ugly for a lot of families.
I've also got a bit of what should be unsettling news for the MAGAts: if they can afford elder care at all, it's most likely to be provided by melanated workers. My dedicated 2nd Amendment exercising FOX watching step father got himself Baker acted (in Florida that's the name for committed to a psych ward against his will) because while he was detoxing from oxycontin addiction in the hospital in connection with latest cardiac catheterization for a heart event, he had a paranoid episode where he grabbed a flower vase and started threatening his (black) nurse with it like it was his precious sidearm. He would have died in there, strapped to his bedrails with open sores and shit on the sheets if my mother hadn't actively fought for his release. Yes, this happens on a regular basis in 'murica, we just don't like to talk or even think about it.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 13, @02:01AM (2 children)
To the masters of capital, non-rich people exist for 2 purposes:
1. Consumers.
2. Workers.
More people is good for capital because more consumers = more consumption = higher sales = more profit.
More people is good for capital because more workers = higher supply of labor = lower wages for those workers that are hired = more profit.
Now, you might notice a wee itsy bitty problem here: Since you're sales and your wages are the same people, the lower wages means that the sales for things that someone can live without go down. But modern capitalism has a solution to that: Focus your businesses on those things people can't live without, like food, housing, and medicine, and if those little people lose any assets they might have had and now have to go into massive debt so be it.
As for making more people: Make birth control one of those things that the little people can't afford, make abortion illegal, reduce access to any other kind of entertainment by pricing it away, and the problem is now solved from the point of view of rich people.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 13, @02:47AM
More consumers = growth = happy investors = bonuses.
Think of the executive bonuses! Have more children!!!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 13, @03:02AM
> the problem is now solved from the point of view of rich people.
I guess it depends on how you measure wealth.
Are you richer if you can eat foods from any corner of the planet every day in whatever quantity strikes your fancy, live in large climate controlled buildings, drive around in big comfortable vehicles, have significant time for vacation leisure and entertainment, instant access to global communication, and even physical global travel in person on occasion, but everybody else can too?
Or, are you more wealthy if you live in a big pile of stones with deep pits for toilets, no insect screening or glass for the windows, rarely travel more than a day's ride in a horse drawn carriage and even at that range fear for your safety, but you're on top, in charge, everyone around you as far as you can see does your bidding and has things much more desparately worse living in squalor with mud floor huts, no plumbing, leaky roofs and they labor in the fields from dawn to dusk to provide the food for you and your army of thugs who carry sharpened wooden spears while ensuring that none of the peasants can own a weapon or has enough food to be strong enough to present a credible threat to them or you? After a few generations, you and your children are so much better off than any life you can even imagine - the pinnacle of "civilized" society - not a bunch of stinking communists like in the first scenario.
Clue: the uber-superior kings, queens, princes and princesses still get depressed, dissatisfied with life - even to the point of suicide - at a rate just about the same as the stinking techno-communists.
(Score: 2) by ese002 on Friday March 13, @05:12AM
They are about preserving ethnicity and culture. The obvious solution to declining birth rate is immigration but countries like Japan make this deliberately difficult. They want to do everything except that.