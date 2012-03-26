Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Online Intelligence Dashboards (Aka, More AI Slop?)

posted by janrinok on Friday March 13, @06:19PM   Printer-friendly
News

According to Tech Review, a number of different "dashboard" websites have popped up recently, displaying a variety of data sources related to the current war in Iran. They are meant to mimic the sorts of dashboard displays used by governments...but these have been "vibe coded" and don't have traceable sources of data. As well as being entertaining, it seems that these are often tied to gambling on various war-related topics. Story at https://www.technologyreview.com/2026/03/09/1134063/how-ai-is-turning-the-iran-conflict-into-theater/ or if paywalled, try https://archive.ph/G0zut

AI-enabled dashboards, combined with prediction markets and fake imagery, are reshaping how war is observed.
[...]

As a journalist, I believe these sorts of intelligence tools have a lot of promise. While many of us know that real-time data on shipping routes or power outages exist, it's a powerful thing to actually see it all assembled in one place (though using it to watch a war unfold while you munch on popcorn and place bets turns the war into perverse entertainment). But there are real reasons to think that these sorts of raw data feeds are not as informative as they may feel.

Craig Silverman, a digital investigations expert who teaches investigative techniques, has been keeping a log of these dashboards (he's up to 20). "The concern," he says, "is there's an illusion of being on top of things and being in control, where all you're really doing is just pulling in a ton of signals and not necessarily understanding what you're seeing, or being able to pull out true insights from it." [Silverman page, debunking many things, https://x.com/CraigSilverman ]

One problem has to do with the quality of the information. Many dashboards feature "intel feeds" with AI-generated summaries of complex, ever-changing news events. These can introduce inaccuracies. By design, the data is not especially curated. Instead, the feeds just display everything at once, with a map of strike locations in Iran next to the prices of obscure cryptocurrencies.

Anyone here tried one of these sites? I suspect you need a big monitor...

Original Submission


«  LEGO's 0.002mm Specification and It's Implications for Manufacturing
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Online Intelligence Dashboards (Aka, More AI Slop?) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 13, @06:42PM

    by DadaDoofy (23827) on Friday March 13, @06:42PM (#1436642)

    I think your time would be better spent watching a combination of Fox News and CNN. At least you know how the information is cherry-picked and spun.

(1)