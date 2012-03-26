from the rocks-economy dept.
(15 Dec 2025) Fortescue Infinity Train gets 14.5 MWh battery that never needs charging [update]
Goes loaded downhill and recharges the 14.5 MWh battery by "regenerative braking" with enough energy to drag the empty train cars uphill - didn' quite fully work.
(15 Feb 2026) Fortescue trials battery-electric locomotives in Pilbara as decarbonisation race tightens
Fortescue launched two battery-electric locomotives this week, rounding out its fleet of 70 diesel-powered machines hauling precious iron-ore from pit to port.
...
The locomotive's battery is the equivalent of "200 to 300 average electric vehicles" and capable of powering a refrigerator for 30 years, according to Mr Otranto.
...
The locomotives, purpose-built by Caterpillar subsidiary Progress Rail, boast what Fortescue has called the world's largest land-mobile battery, with a capacity of 14.5 megawatt-hours.
The pair will save the company 1 million litres of diesel each year, still just a fraction of the 80 million litres the company consumes annually.
"It is a large undertaking: these take probably a couple of years to manufacture, so once we pull an order, you can see it will take a couple of years to transition the entire fleet," Mr Otranto said.
The company hopes to complete the transition ahead of its "real-zero" deadline of 2030.
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The locomotives' massive battery will be charged in two ways.
The first is via Fortescue's growing renewable energy apparatus, which it says it is expanding aggressively at a rate of more than 3,000 solar panels a day.
The second charging method is through regenerative braking, a mechanism drawing closely from the company's stalled "Infinity Train" concept.
Andrew Forrest had previously touted an in-house electric rail model, developed with Australian engineering firm Downer Group, that generated all the power it needed using the uphill-downhill dynamics of the Pilbara ranges.
The project was canned, however, in September, axing more than 100 staff.
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @12:43PM (3 children)
... Ideally, Never Needs Charging, ...
... because it was never built.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday March 13, @12:51PM (2 children)
2 locomotives, 60% of the energy from regenerative braking, 40% from solar. Good enough now is better than perfect never.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday March 13, @03:24PM (1 child)
I was confused by TFA. It seems to switch between
"We run empty uphill, fill the train, then run full downhill and the weight difference makes up for inefficiency" and "We use solar to make up for inefficiency".
Nonetheless, it sounds cool.
Next task: factorio devs need to implement solar powered trains.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @04:09PM
I doubt they have enough surface area
(Score: 2, Disagree) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 13, @12:58PM (4 children)
Green energy projects always sound great - on paper. When it comes time to execute the plan, reality slaps investors in the face.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @01:54PM (1 child)
Bleh, you're just channeling your president Trump and his sycophants. Just because you can't do it, doesn't mean that somebody else can't.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 13, @04:29PM
Sorry, I'm tuned in to the reality channel. There's quite a long list of green energy failures.
https://www.solarinsure.com/the-complete-list-of-solar-bankruptcies-and-business-closures [solarinsure.com]
https://www.aoenergy.org/the-unfolding-disaster-of-wind-energy/ [aoenergy.org]
https://www.fastcompany.com/91122198/offshore-wind-power-struggling-why [fastcompany.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday March 13, @02:31PM (1 child)
This is just a hybrid engine, but on a train. It's not pie-in-the-sky technology, it's PR fluff for already-well-established technology.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday March 13, @03:30PM
Depending on how much of the route is downhill and how much weight is removed for the return it probably doesn't violate conservation of energy. So, it could be near zero extra energy required.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Friday March 13, @02:05PM (1 child)
Oh what impressive meaningless large numbers for 99% of the audience. I'll try to give some numerical context.
I'm still unclear if thats fifteen megawatt hours per engine or for the entire project (two engines) shipped so far. Well worst case, is I'll be off by a factor of two, and not to ruin the surprise, its not going to matter a lot.
"In theory" with spherical cows etc a hundred liters of diesel has a megawatt hour of total energy (like if you burn it 100% efficient to generate heat perhaps) but in a "normal" diesel engine at varying power levels (down to and including idle during the winter) thats "like two hundred liters" of diesel to generate about a MWh of electricity. So 14.5 MWh is like vaguely around thirty thousand liters of diesel if drained all the way. That would probably kill the batteries pretty fast so figure the batteries hold the equivalent of 5000 liters of diesel over a reasonable sane charge cycle that'll last many thousands of uses (good fraction of a century)
So half a million liters divided by 5000 liters equivalent pre charge cycle would very back of the envelope imply 100 charge cycles per year.
Is that reasonable? Its a 685 mile trip according to the first link, so its at least a working day trip each way, which is probably why they have two engines. Yeah, its reasonable.
On flat terrain (australia?) a single freight engine can slowly pull at least 100 loaded cars, so like maybe 10000 tons of ore per trip. Surely it could pull a LOT more empty cars uphill, fulls weigh about 4, 5, 6 times more than empties so it should have no problem flying uphill.
Thinking about the economic numbers, 10000 tons of ore might be worth $100/ton so you're looking at 10000 * 100 * 365 = third of a billion bucks/year if zero maintenance and zero breakdowns etc. More realistically lets say they move a quarter billion bucks/year of ore. When you're buying a million liters of diesel there are a lot of tax and delivery issues, but $4/gallon for offroad diesel is not ridiculous figure $1/liter, that million liters of diesel probably cost them $1M to move $250M of ore per year. That ain't bad. They have a lot of costs (and environmental damage) aside from fuel costs, but clearly no railroad ever shut down because the fuel is too expensive LOL.
They seem very cagey about how much this battery costs. To a first approximation, $1 spent anywhere, ruins the environment about the same amount, so if a greenwashing project doesn't make a profit over "real" technology its probably causing more environmental damage than not running the project. For some folks greenwashing is the new kosher and they just don't care about cost as long as its kosher but you can't run an economy off religious nuts.
There are other money saving issues, you can't spend money and environmental damage performing maintenance on an engine that doesn't exist, so they're probably saving some money and environmental damage there. And there may be reliability issues although its hard to say, diesels famously require a little bit of maint fairly often, but a battery will be very near maintenance free until it explodes on charging one day, or just explodes for the sheer hell of it, which will be kind of expensive (and an environmental nightmare, making people wish they had just burned the diesel, LOL)
Interesting thought experiment: At some point, copper wire is not efficient enough to move watts and dragging boxcar sized batteries worth 10 MWh around is more sensible. I haven't run the numbers. But if a freight engine could haul 100 rail car sized batteries, each worth 10 MWh, thats 1 GWh. Which is like a tiny nuclear reactor running for about one hour. The point is there's rails everywhere in the USA, so even if there's no generation capacity, "large" stacks of containerized batteries could theoretically charge a whole shitload of EVs. If that iron ore train were hauling batteries charged by rural solar plants, and the average EV battery needed 50 KWh of charge, that daily train could charge 20K cars per day. Realizing the average car probably doesn't need daily charging, a single train of batteries could supply a large suburb or rather small city worth of EVs, no need to build transmission line capacity. A train full of boxcar sized containerized batteries pulling up to an EV charge station is interesting to contemplate. As for the lack of rural EV charge stations, all you need is a railroad crossing so both the rails and the cars are in the same area, and cheap land, which rural areas certainly don't lack. The day is likely coming where all grain elevators get into selling EV charge services because why not for them its free money LOL.
Another interesting thing to think about, fifteen MWh is 15K KWh and where I live a KWh is 17 cents according to the latest google for residents counting all the bogus fees and taxes (like the check you write divided by the KWh they provided is about 0.17 per KWh) Commercial rates in extreme bulk are of course cheaper but filling the battery using my wall outlet would cost about $2500.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 13, @02:11PM
Or even 3000 Liters. Too early in the morning.
This changes the analysis from making sense to being pretty weird.
I wonder... is fifteen MWh the designed cycle storage (its physically a 40+ MWh battery thats heavily derated to still deliver daily 15 MWh cycles after 25 years in service) or ...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Friday March 13, @02:33PM
WRT to greenwashing, thats 100 people driving pickup trucks to work for 2 engines, or a ratio of 50 peeps worth of environmental damage per engine, even if the engine itself is "green".
In the USA, freight rail employs about 153K people total, and about 19K people for all maint needs (not just engines) and there's about 31K railroad engines operating in the USA (admittedly not all freight). We'll make the wild insane estimate that the maint dudes spend 99% of their time fixing engines when IRL its probably like 25% or less. So every maint dude maintains about two engines on average. This is not totally unreasonable. Changing the oil is not a big deal. Swapping replacement engines and alternators and motors etc takes a serious crew a serious amount of time but it I suspect it averages out.
This fits in with estimate ratios of itty bitty engines like road bus needing about 1/10 of a repair tech per bus or big marine or stationary diesels needing about 2 heavy repair techs per engine on very long term average.
Yeah I realize its a new prototype and staffing will eventually drop, but in theory replacing 31K engines in the USA at 50 employees per engine would require hiring 1.5 million hybrid personnel in an industry that currently only employs 150K total right now.
Still you can see the enormous financial problems in rolling something like this out. Regardless of it being a new product or not, a 100 person maint company in the USA working on diesel engines should be able to maintain vaguely around 200 freight engines, not 2, so this greenwashing stunt is causing 100x the environmental damage of a diesel WRT ancillary damage. If they just bought two new diesels they'd have to hire "about" one additional maint dude (most likely much less)
Another thing to think about: If 100 people work on EV locos we get 2 locos worth of greenwashing. But if 100 people worked on reducing diesel emissions or increasing efficiency so we don't have to burn as much diesel, in the USA we'd eventually get 31K locos worth of environmental improvement, which is about 15K times better than making EV locos. So nothing is ruining the earth faster than greenwashing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by istartedi on Friday March 13, @04:42PM
While there's little doubt that a loco with a large battery could achieve high efficiency with regenerative braking, it would still need to be topped off to compensate for losses due to friction, thermal losses in the motors, aerodynamic resistance, and perhaps a few other things. "Infinity train" sells to investors who have more dollars than knowledge of basic science though.
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