Intel made the announcement on March 3, clarifying that Yeary will not stand for reelection in May. It's the most consequential governance change at Intel since the board’s forced exit of former CEO Pat Gelsinger in late 2024. It also consolidates authority around Barratt, who will lead the board’s focus on scaling U.S. R&D and manufacturing, and CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who has publicly supported Intel Foundry since taking the role.

[...] But some industry analysts have reported that Yeary and Tan were not aligned on keeping Intel Foundry. In a post to X on August 7, Citrini Research analyst Jukan cited insiders who claimed that Yeary drafted a plan to spin off Intel Foundry as an independent entity, bring in minority investment from companies including Nvidia and Amazon, and effectively step back from contract manufacturing as a core business.

[...] What’s confirmed is that Yeary is leaving, and the new chair has publicly stated that his focus will be on supporting “rigorous execution” in investing and scaling U.S. R&D and manufacturing.

Intel launched Panther Lake (Core Ultra Series 3) on 18A at CES in January, with consumer systems shipping later that month, making it the first commercial platform built on the node and the most advanced process ever manufactured in the United States, using RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery.

Yields are sufficient to support Panther Lake shipments, but Intel CFO David Zinsner said in October that they are not yet high enough to deliver normal profit margins, with industry-standard yield results not expected until 2027. It’s understood that Intel doesn’t plan to add significant 18A capacity in 2026 beyond current commitments.

In Barratt, Intel will gain a chair who has publicly committed to scaling U.S. manufacturing, who operates inside a semiconductor ecosystem that depends on foundry diversity, and who has worked inside Intel's own infrastructure business. That’ll obviously matter to potential foundry customers doing long-term planning who need confidence that Intel Foundry will still exist and be resourced in five years.

"The company has taken significant steps to strengthen its financial position, advance its technology and product roadmap, and enhance operational discipline," said Barratt. "The board thanks Frank for his leadership and for helping position Intel for this next phase."

Intel's board will also shrink from 12 to 11 members following the May meeting, as Yeary's seat will not be filled. Given that four new directors with technology operating backgrounds have joined the board since 2024, its overall composition is moving in a consistent direction away from purely financial oversight and towards technical expertise.