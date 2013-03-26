from the who-needs-Photoshop-when-you-have-AI? dept.
Troubled SaaS icon Adobe tumbled after hours, sending its stock to 7 year lows after the company announced that CEO Shantanu Narayen will resign from the creative software giant amid deep skepticism about the company's ability to survive and thrive in the AI era:
The CEO change "adds questions around strategic continuity, capital allocation priorities, and pace of innovation," Grace Harmon, an analyst at Emarketer, said in an email. "Investors will likely focus on whether incoming leadership maintains a balance between disciplined execution and aggressive AI investment, especially as competition in creative and enterprise AI intensifies."
The company also gave a sales forecast for the current quarter that just topped estimates, but failed to ease investor fears that the software maker is being left behind by new competitors.
In the fiscal first quarter, revenue increased 12% to $6.4 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.28 billion. Adjusted earnings were $6.06 a share in the period, which ended Feb. 27. The average projection was $5.88 a share.
Annual recurring revenue for the company's AI-first products such as Firefly more than tripled compared to the same period last year, Narayen said in a script prepared for a conference call scheduled after the results. In September, Adobe said sales from these products exceeded $250 million.
[...] The shares fell about 6% in extended trading after closing at $269.78 in New York. The stock has declined about 23% this year, and is about to drop the lowest level since 2019.
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Saturday March 14, @01:52PM (2 children)
My experience with Reader is its intrusive.
I want to read a PDF. It says no you will sit thru a list of "recommended tools for you" a "generative summary" "Get inspired by curated pdf spaces" (WTF?) a list of recents. Then there's the cloud storage scam. Its so full of security holes on windows the devs gave up. "Preferences" "Security(Enhanced)" there's a protected mode that basically runs the renderer in a docker container (paraphrasing). This is great except each time you start this PoS it freezes the entire computer for multiple seconds. I've seen it free the entire PC for "like half a minute" on long files. It wants to be a tabbed web browser I want it to render documents not be a web browser. I have a web browser that renders PDFs better than adobe 99% of the time. The usability for noobs is awful. Lets say you want to open a PDF. The name does not contain "pdf" The title on the screen is "adobe reader" but I have no program named "adobe reader" installed you just need to know that pdfs are opened by adobe acrobat. WTF a complete piece of enshittified trash.
On the other hand I need this PoS because its the gold standard of crappy PDF online fillable forms and stuff.
Aside from this one product sucks, I wonder if all of Adobe's products are insufferable and suck. If so that might explain why they're crashing out.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Bentonite on Saturday March 14, @02:33PM
You do not need such malware - please stop giving Adobe more money for an experience inferior to the free software replacements.
Okular does pdf forms and also allows entering text and pdf stamps (i.e. for signatures) and highlighting etc; https://okular.kde.org/ [kde.org]
There's also Evince, which runs slightly faster and it does pdf forms fine too.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday March 14, @03:02PM
Adobe Reader have been bad for a long, loooong, time. It was horrifically bloated even before the next generation of "AI" features. They clearly got lost in the weeds when they no longer wanted Reader to just be a pdf reader and they started to include everything under the sun and then kitchen sink in the suite.
When I think about it I wonder what is still left with Adobe beyond the name and the nostalgia. Is it still Photoshop and Illustrator that is carrying the company? Stuck between a rock and a hard place, how much AI can they cram in there without also not triggering pushback then from artists and creatives that do not want the AI.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday March 14, @01:55PM
The only creativity I've seen from Adobe in several years, is overwhelming enshitification and apparently many people in the market agree with me.
As a meta observation its sometimes hilarious contrasting legacy fake/AI journalism paid promotions like this article vs human opinion of actual users, LOL.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Bentonite on Saturday March 14, @02:29PM
That's clearly not low enough - to make the world a better place, that stock needs to be $0 and Adobe needs to be out of business.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday March 14, @05:59PM
They're their own competition. As I mentioned in my journal [soylentnews.org], paying them whether I have a gig or not means I have a huge fucking incentive to flee and adopt alternatives. The higher the subscription fee, the crappier the alternatives can be. I wouldn't invest in that self-imposed bullshittery, either. Photoshop isn't even then de-facto term anymore, now it's "AI slop". They're losing their brand.
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