For decades, scientists have tried to answer a simple question: why be honest when deception is possible? Whether it is a peacock's tail, a stag's roar, or a human's résumé, signals are means to influence others by transmitting information and advantages can be gained by cheating, for example by exaggeration. But if lying pays, why does communication not collapse?

The dominant theory for honest signals has long been the handicap principle, which claims that signals are honest because they are costly to produce. It argues that a peacock's tail, for example, is an honest signal of a male's condition or quality to potential mates because it is so costly to produce. Only a high-quality birds could afford such a handicap, wasting resources growing it, demonstrating their superb quality to females, whereas poor quality males cannot afford such ornaments.

A new synthesis by Szabolcs Számadó, Dustin J. Penn and István Zachar (from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna and HUN-REN Centre for Ecological Research, respectively) challenges that logic. They argue that honesty does not depend on how costly or wasteful a signal is, but rather on the trade-offs between investments and benefits, faced by signalers.

They explain that signals are not honest because they are costly, instead, honesty evolves when it is beneficial and deception is costly. Previous studies inspired by the handicap principle (refuted by the authors in the paper) misleadingly focused on only the costs of signalling. Yet biological functions, like signalling, cannot be understood in the evolutionary context without their benefits, often realized in the long run.

The new theory, called Signalling Trade-Off Theory, shifts the focus from absolute cost to choice in what to invest. In biology, every organism faces competing demands: investing more in one thing means having less for another. Time spent courting cannot be spent feeding; energy put into bright feathers cannot be used for immune defence. These are trade-offs. And these are also present in economic choices for humans. Crucially, they differ between individuals. A healthy, well-fed animal can afford different choices than a weak or starving one. According to several theoretical studies, signalling trade-offs and not absolute costs define whether deception or honesty evolves.

"Signals, in theory, can be absolutely cost free in terms of immediate energy investment." – István Zachar, one of the authors explains – "Honesty does not come from how much a signal harms you but from what kind of cost-benefit ratio you can realize with it." And this trade-off between investments and benefits is defined by the condition of the individual.

According to theory, honest signals arise when these trade-offs respect the true quality of the individual, i.e. are condition-dependent. High-quality individuals get more return from the same investment than low-quality ones. As a result, the best strategy for a strong individual is to signal more, while the best strategy for a weak individual is to signal less. "Both are behaving optimally," the author says, "but because their trade-offs are different, their signals end up revealing who they are." This is how honesty is defined.

[...] Why does this matter beyond biology? Because the same logic applies to human communication, from advertising to cooperation based on reputation. We all operate under trade-offs (inherited or learnt) between short-term gains and long-term consequences. Signals are reliable when those trade-offs differ across people in ways that make bluffing unprofitable.

"The real question is not 'how costly is this signal?'" – Zachar says – "It is 'what would it cost this person, in terms of what else they could have done, to fake it?'"

By reframing honesty in terms of trade-offs rather than waste, the new theory brings signalling back in line with a broader understanding of evolution: organisms are not rewarded for squandering resources, but for allocating them efficiently under constraints. In that light, honest communication is not a miracle. It is a natural outcome of living in a non-quantum biological world where every choice closes off another.