from the Pyramids-R-Us dept.
Every month most people receive a bill for water, gas, electricity, internet, or insurance, and in the future, if the CEO of OpenAI has anything to say about it, a monthly bill for AI use.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sparked debate after suggesting artificial intelligence could soon be sold like electricity or water – with users paying for "intelligence" on a meter.
The ChatGPT creator made the bold prediction during an appearance at the BlackRock US Infrastructure summit in Washington this week
"We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people will buy it from us on a meter"
"Fundamentally, our business and I think the business of every other model provider is going to look like selling tokens.
"They may come from bigger or smaller models, it makes them more or less expensive. They may use more or less reasoning, which also makes them more or less expensive.
"They may be running all the time in the background trying to help you out. They may run only when you need them if you want to pay less. They may work super hard and spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a single problem and that's really valuable."
The idea provoked backlash from commentators with one person posting on Twitter to say "I don't need AI to live, dude. I've literally never seen a more delusional tech founder in my life".
Where do you stand on this? Would you sign up for a monthly billing for AI use, or can you live without it?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday March 15, @09:27AM
Why are we here? I don't want to outsource my very existence to some LLM. Why to these guys think they are entitled to my money?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by Tomahawk on Sunday March 15, @09:42AM
A bill would give people an idea on just how costly AI is.
If they have a cost to creating that silly video, they'll think twice.
If they have a cost to asking an AI about X, maybe they'll just lookup X on Wikipedia instead.
So this might back-fire nicely into less use of AI.
Or, at least, we can hope...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @09:44AM
If the guy doesn't want to use AI, that's great - his bill will be $0.
TBH I'm just happy to have a new technology that you actually pay for directly instead of more garbage where you're the product, not the customer.
A lot of actual use cases for AI are experiencing big price increases now. I have a subscription to Tabnine, a coding agent, which I got for $10 a month, and will keep until they kick me off because they don't want individuals as customers any more. Now an equivalent plan is $40 per user and you have to buy it as part of an enterprise subscription. Jetbrains recently basically doubled their AI prices as well. It's all usage-based, you pay a monthly subscription which is up to $40 but if you're a heavy user you'll have to pay overage charges. Once OpenAI and Anthropic go public they'll almost certainly increase prices too.
I guess some people will end up spending a thousand dollars a month because they can't turn off their AI chat but for normal users it's just how it should be.