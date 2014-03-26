OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sparked debate after suggesting artificial intelligence could soon be sold like electricity or water – with users paying for "intelligence" on a meter.

The ChatGPT creator made the bold prediction during an appearance at the BlackRock US Infrastructure summit in Washington this week

"We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people will buy it from us on a meter"

"Fundamentally, our business and I think the business of every other model provider is going to look like selling tokens.

"They may come from bigger or smaller models, it makes them more or less expensive. They may use more or less reasoning, which also makes them more or less expensive.

"They may be running all the time in the background trying to help you out. They may run only when you need them if you want to pay less. They may work super hard and spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a single problem and that's really valuable."