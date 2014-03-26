Health AI will be available to more US Amazon users this year.

Other functions Health AI can help out with include filling prescription refills through Amazon Pharmacy and connecting you with One Medical doctors via video, in-person appointments or messages.

Health AI isn't the first chatbot to offer health guidance. In January, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Health, which similarly answers health questions, deciphers lab results and connects to your Apple Health app and medical records with your permission. Anthropic likewise introduced Claude for Healthcare, which connects to Apple Health and can help you understand and sort through health care tasks such as medical bills. Apple is also rumored to be working on its own AI health coach or assistant.

There have been concerns about chatbots and their use for sensitive topics such as health advice, because misguidance can cause harm. We would always caution against inputting private, sensitive information into AI bots and to take their advice with a grain of salt, since AI is known to hallucinate. Double-check with your provider about any health care advice an AI chatbot gives you.

Amazon's virtual assistant is said to be HIPAA-compliant and intended only for medical support, not to replace a health care provider. Health AI will be able to answer questions such as: "Can you explain my recent cholesterol results and what they mean for me?" or "What allergy medications are safe with my current prescriptions?"

An Amazon representative didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.