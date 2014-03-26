Amazon Expands Health AI Access For Virtual Health Care
https://www.cnet.com/tech/amazon-expands-health-ai-access-for-amazon-users-looking-to-receive-virtual-healthcare/
Health AI will be available to more US Amazon users this year.
Other functions Health AI can help out with include filling prescription refills through Amazon Pharmacy and connecting you with One Medical doctors via video, in-person appointments or messages.
Health AI isn't the first chatbot to offer health guidance. In January, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Health, which similarly answers health questions, deciphers lab results and connects to your Apple Health app and medical records with your permission. Anthropic likewise introduced Claude for Healthcare, which connects to Apple Health and can help you understand and sort through health care tasks such as medical bills. Apple is also rumored to be working on its own AI health coach or assistant.
There have been concerns about chatbots and their use for sensitive topics such as health advice, because misguidance can cause harm. We would always caution against inputting private, sensitive information into AI bots and to take their advice with a grain of salt, since AI is known to hallucinate. Double-check with your provider about any health care advice an AI chatbot gives you.
Amazon's virtual assistant is said to be HIPAA-compliant and intended only for medical support, not to replace a health care provider. Health AI will be able to answer questions such as: "Can you explain my recent cholesterol results and what they mean for me?" or "What allergy medications are safe with my current prescriptions?"
An Amazon representative didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
AI Chatbots Miss More Than Half Of Medical Diagnoses, Study Finds
https://www.cnet.com/health/medical/chatbots-miss-medical-diagnoses/
ChatGPT was one of the chatbots used in Nature Medicine's study.
The study acknowledged that LLMs now achieve scores on medical knowledge benchmarks comparable to passing the US Medical Licensing Exam, and that clinical documents from LLMs "are rated as equivalent to or better than those written by doctors."
However, a problem was revealed when the study's participants tried to get the same results by asking the LLM questions but were not successful. This is because users often didn't provide enough information, the study found. It reports that in 16 of 30 sampled interactions, initial messages contained only partial information.
"In two cases, LLMs provided initially correct responses but added new and incorrect responses after the users added additional details," the study said, suggesting that conversing more with the chatbots did not improve the probability of receiving a correct medical diagnosis.
After the initial diagnosis, the LLMs provided the correct follow-up steps to the person just 44.2% of the time.
Meta's Llama 3 was one of the large language models used in the study.
According to a survey by OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT, 3 in 5 US adults report using AI for health. "They are using AI to get information when they first feel unwell, consulting it to prepare for their visits with their clinicians, and using it to better comprehend patient instructions and recommendations," OpenAI stated.
And although there's a small disclaimer on ChatGPT's website that reads, "ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info," many people do take the chatbot's word for fact.
The study serves as a reminder that ChatGPT and similar chatbots should not be relied upon for medical guidance, particularly in serious situations.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 15, @07:32PM (1 child)
When your MD hands you a "suggested course of treatment" - like, say, removal of a kidney - which has serious negative side effects (because you're over 75 and have marginal kidney function to start with...) don't just get another MD in the same hospital to tell you the same thing, get... outside perspective on your situation.
AI can be one form of outside perspective - sure, it's often wrong and always confident, but at least it's a starting point. It can also recommend real-world M.D.s and treatment centers that might give you a different perspective than your local butcher shop.
Hypothetical example (details are fuzzy, but not too far off): That cancer which could be "cured" with kidney removal, could also be cured in 80% of cases through no-cut ultrasound delivered thermal ablation, and in the 20% where it doesn't work on the first try, they've got 70% success on the 2nd try, for a net success rate of 94% - and if you're in the 6%, there's still time to remove the kidney before the cancer spreads - in 85% of cases, so you're looking at a net risk of less than 1% for trying thermal ablation first vs a life virtually guaranteed to suffer insufficient kidney function.
But, the site that only removes kidneys doesn't like to tell you all that.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday March 15, @07:41PM
Once the kidney goes or stops functioning. You are screwed. Yes you have two but the older you get the function does get weaker. We have no replacements for kidneys that are working great. We have transplantation or Dialysis machines. None are fun. There is no kidney repairs or growing new once sci-fi style as of yet. It will not repair itself either if we just leave it alone. So it's one of the last organs you want to have go. Unless you really really need to.