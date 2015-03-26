Chipmaker Nvidia is preparing to launch its own open source AI agent platform to compete with the likes of OpenClaw, according to a recent Wired report.

The magazine cites "people familiar with the company's plans" in reporting that Nvidia has been pitching the platform, which it is calling NemoClaw, to various corporate partners ahead of its annual developer conference next week. Salesforce, Cisco, Google, Adobe, and CrowdStrike are among the companies said to be in talks for those partnerships, though it's unclear what specific benefits those companies would receive for their association with the open source tool.

NemoClaw, as the somewhat awkward name suggests, would be a direct competitor of OpenClaw (previously known as Moltbot and Clawdbot), the system that attracted widespread attention in January for letting users direct "always-on" AI agents from their personal machines, using any number of underlying models. Last month, OpenAI hired OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger "to drive the next generation of personal agents," as founder Sam Altman put it, though the OpenClaw project will be run by an independent foundation with OpenAI's support.