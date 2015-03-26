Google Fiber, now officially called GFiber, is being sold to private equity firm Stonepeak and will be combined with cable-and-fiber firm Astound Broadband to create a larger Internet service provider.

Google owner Alphabet announced Wednesday that it will keep only a minority stake in the fiber ISP that launched with grand ambitions in 2012 but scaled back its expansion plans in 2016. Alphabet and Astound owner Stonepeak announced "an agreement to combine GFiber with Astound Broadband, creating a leading independent fiber provider," with the merged company to be "majority owned by Stonepeak, an investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets."

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, with an expected closing date in Q4 of this year. The sale price was not disclosed. The deal will help GFiber take "a major step toward its goal of operational and financial independence" and obtain the "external capital and strategic focus needed to accelerate its next phase of growth," the announcement said.

[...] Astound is already the product of industry consolidation via a series of private equity deals that combined Wave Broadband, RCN, and Grande Communications. A research note from the New Street analyst firm said GFiber offers service at 2.8 million locations in 15 states, while Astound's service area has 4.45 million locations in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Most of Astound's network is cable broadband, but it has 892,014 fiber locations and 44,548 copper locations.

[...] The combined GFiber/Astound company will face competition in most of its territory from at least one cable or fiber/copper provider. That includes AT&T at 53 percent of locations, Comcast at 46 percent of locations, Charter at 43 percent of locations, Verizon at 22 percent of locations, and Lumen (CenturyLink) at 11 percent.