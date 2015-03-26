Musk can't convince judge public doesn't care about where AI training data comes from:
Elon Musk's xAI has lost its bid for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily blocked California from enforcing a law that requires AI firms to publicly share information about their training data.
xAI had tried to argue that California's Assembly Bill 2013 (AB 2013) forced AI firms to disclose carefully guarded trade secrets.
The law requires AI developers whose models are accessible in the state to clearly explain which dataset sources were used to train models, when the data was collected, if the collection is ongoing, and whether the datasets include any data protected by copyrights, trademarks, or patents. Disclosures would also clarify whether companies licensed or purchased training data and whether the training data included any personal information. It would also help consumers assess how much synthetic data was used to train the model, which could serve as a measure of quality.
However, this information is precisely what makes xAI valuable, with its intensive data sourcing supposedly setting it apart from its biggest rivals, xAI argued. Allowing enforcement could be "economically devastating" to xAI, Musk's company argued, effectively reducing "the value of xAI's trade secrets to zero," xAI's complaint said. Further, xAI insisted, these disclosures "cannot possibly be helpful to consumers" while supposedly posing a real risk of gutting the entire AI industry.
Specifically, xAI argued that its dataset sources, dataset sizes, and cleaning methods were all trade secrets.
"If competitors could see the sources of all of xAI's datasets or even the size of its datasets, competitors could evaluate both what data xAI has and how much they lack," xAI argued. In one hypothetical, xAI speculated that "if OpenAI (another leading AI company) were to discover that xAI was using an important dataset to train its models that OpenAI was not, OpenAI would almost certainly acquire that dataset to train its own model, and vice versa."
However, in an order issued on Wednesday, US District Judge Jesus Bernal said that xAI failed to show that California's law, which took effect in January, required the company to reveal any trade secrets.
xAI's biggest problem was being too vague about the harms it faced if the law was not halted, the judge said. Instead of explaining why the disclosures could directly harm xAI, the company offered only "a variety of general allegations about the importance of datasets in developing AI models and why they are kept secret," Bernal wrote, describing X as trading in "frequent abstractions and hypotheticals."
He denied xAI's motion for a preliminary injunction while supporting the government's interest in helping the public assess how the latest AI models were trained.
[...] Perhaps most frustrating for xAI as it continues to fight to block the law, Bernal also disputed that the public had no interest in the training data disclosures.
"It strains credulity to essentially suggest that no consumer is capable of making a useful evaluation of Plaintiff's AI models by reviewing information about the datasets used to train them and that therefore there is no substantial government interest advanced by this disclosure statute," Bernal wrote.
He noted that the law simply requires companies to alert the public about information that can feasibly be used to weigh whether they want to use one model over another.
Nothing about the required disclosures is inherently political, the judge suggested, although some consumers might select or avoid certain models with perceived political biases. As an example, Bernal opined that consumers may want to know "if certain medical data or scientific information was used to train a model" to decide if they can trust the model "to be sufficiently comprehensively trained and reliable for the consumer's purposes."
"In the marketplace of AI models, AB 2013 requires AI model developers to provide information about training datasets, thereby giving the public information necessary to determine whether they will use—or rely on information produced by—Plaintiff's model relative to the other options on the market," Bernal wrote.