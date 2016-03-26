from the 3270-FTW dept.
https://www.righto.com/2019/11/ibm-sonic-delay-lines-and-history-of.html
What explains the popularity of terminals with 80×24 and 80×25 displays? A recent blog post "80x25" motivated me to investigate this. The source of 80-column lines is clearly punch cards, as commonly claimed. But why 24 or 25 lines? There are many theories, but I found a simple answer: IBM, in particular its dominance of the terminal market. In 1971, IBM introduced a terminal with an 80×24 display (the 3270) and it soon became the best-selling terminal, forcing competing terminals to match its 80×24 size. The display for the IBM PC added one more line to its screen, making the 80×25 size standard in the PC world. The impact of these systems remains decades later: 80-character lines are still a standard, along with both 80×24 and 80×25 terminal windows.
In this blog post, I'll discuss this history in detail, including some other systems that played key roles. The CRT terminal market essentially started with the IBM 2260 Display Station in 1965, built from curious technologies such as sonic delay lines. This led to the popular IBM 3270 display and then widespread, inexpensive terminals such as the DEC VT100. In 1981, IBM released a microcomputer called the DataMaster. While the DataMaster is mostly forgotten, it strongly influenced the IBM PC, including the display. This post also studies reports on the terminal market from the 1970s and 1980s; these make it clear that market forces, not technological forces, led to the popularity of various display sizes.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday March 17, @01:37PM
A theory he didn't pursue but is worth considering, having been there back in the day, 80 columns is kind of needed for WYSIWYG word processing of the era. So what you see on the screen will match what comes out of your dot matrix printer or daisywheel printer or whatever back in 1985 (or 1970 for that matter) So its kinda gotta be about 80 across to fit punch cards, FORTRAN language columns including seq numbers, etc.
Meanwhile I'd theorize 24 lines tall neatly fits human page vision at normal distance. People scan maybe a dozen lines above and below on paper. So a dozen lines above and below on the terminal seems a natural outcome, people are used to seeing that much text at a glance or flic of the eye.
I used line editors "for real" back in the day in the 80s and they're alright, but you tend to list lines to keep a context in your head and "about 20" seems a nice fast upgrade for "glass tty" users vs teletypes (which I never used seriously although typed on a couple for LOLs). You're used to displaying lines 5-10 on a paper teletype now that you have this super expensive CRT terminal its cool to display 24 lines thats a reasonable upgrade for the line editor generation. My favorite line editor was Microware OS-9 on a 6809, wrote some assembly and basic-09 compiler and early "K+R" C back in the day. That stuff was a tight fit in 64K and once I got a computer with 512K it was the opposite problem these guys were not taking advantage of having half a meg like the PC folks would.
In the modern era having ebooks that render an entire page in portrait mode seems very odd to people who grew up in "landscape mode" at 80x24.