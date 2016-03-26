Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Meta is Ending Instagram Direct Message End-to-End Encryption

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 17, @06:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the privacy-makes-users-less-safe dept.
Digital Liberty

fliptop writes:

Starting May 8, every Instagram DM becomes readable by the same company that sells ads against everything else you do on the platform:

Meta is quietly dismantling one of its few genuine privacy commitments. Starting May 8, end-to-end encryption for Instagram direct messages disappears, taking with it the one technical guarantee that kept those conversations private from Meta itself.

"If you have chats that are impacted by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages you may want to keep," the company said in a help document, framing the loss of message privacy as a data export problem. Collect your things, the walls are coming down.

The feature being removed was never universal anyway. End-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs had been available only in certain regions, not enabled by default, since Meta began testing it in 2021 as part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called his "privacy-focused vision for social networking."

[...] The timing is revealing. TikTok told the BBC last week that it has no plans to bring end-to-end encryption to its DMs, arguing that privacy makes users less safe. Meta is now arriving at the same destination from a different direction.

Original Submission


«  IBM, Sonic Delay Lines, and the History of the 80×24 Display
This discussion was created by Fnord666 (652) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Meta is Ending Instagram Direct Message End-to-End Encryption | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday March 17, @06:22PM

    by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday March 17, @06:22PM (#1437020) Journal

    It was never end-to-end anyway. They could always read and/or modify the contents because Meta (aka Facebook) always controlled both end points. So their claims of having end-to-end encryption was only ever marketing lies, at best.

    --
    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(1)