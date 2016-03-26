from the clutch-shift-release dept.
After a costly EV mistake, Porsche is betting on gas engines, hybrids, and eFuels to protect its identity and rebuild profits:
For a fleeting moment, it seemed like the iconic roar of a Porsche flat-six was destined for the history books. However, after a reality check from the global automotive market, the legendary German automaker is officially hitting the reset button. Instead of rushing toward an all-electric lineup, Porsche is placing its faith, and its financial future, squarely back on the internal combustion engine.
This change of heart comes on the heels of a financially disastrous 2025. The company was forced to absorb approximately $4.5 billion in one-off charges, with a staggering $3.5 billion directly attributed to scaling back its battery-electric vehicle ambitions. The aggressive EV push nearly wiped out the brand's profitability, dragging its operating margin down to a razor-thin 0.3% and halving its share price compared to 2022 highs.
Porsche CEO Michael Leiters has admitted that the brand simply pushed too hard and too fast toward electrification, vastly overestimating how quickly premium buyers would abandon gas pumps for charging stations.
The clearest indicator of this miscalculation was the Taycan, which experienced a sharp sales drop as consumer enthusiasm for high-end EVs plummeted and cheaper Chinese electric sedans flooded the market. But the most painful misstep involved the Macan.
Porsche initially planned to completely kill off the gas-powered Macan to make way for an EV-only successor. When EV demand cratered, the automaker found itself without a combustion-engine option in one of its most profitable segments.
Engineers are now scrambling to develop a new petrol-powered Macan, but the delay means the brand will have a glaring hole in its lineup until at least 2028.
Previously: Porsche EV Roll-Out Delay Deals $6 Billion Hit to Parent Volkswagen
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Porsche AG on Friday dialled[sic] back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher U.S. tariffs, causing the luxury sportscar maker and its parent Volkswagen to slash their 2025 profit outlooks:
The move highlights the challenges for one of the most well-known car brands, which has been squeezed by its two most important markets - China and the United States - over price declines and trade barriers.
Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, said it would take a 5.1 billion euro ($6 billion) hit from the far-reaching product overhaul, which delays some EV models in favour of hybrids and combustion engine cars, at its 75.4%-owned subsidiary.
The changes are a major shift for the Stuttgart-based maker of the iconic 911 model, and are expected to hit Porsche's operating profit by up to 1.8 billion euros this year, it said.
[...] Porsche said it would delay the launch of certain all-electric vehicles, adding that the new SUV above the Cayenne model would initially not be offered as an all-electric vehicle, but with combustion-engine and hybrid models.
Also at ZeroHedge.
Previously: Porsche's New Cayenne Will Charge Itself Like No Other EV
Related:
- Canadian EV Sales Collapse by 35% as Gas Car Purchases Surge
- Tesla Continues Slide As Musk Warns Of "Rough Quarters" Ahead
- Electric Truck-Maker Nikola Falls Into Bankruptcy Joining a Procession of Failed EV Startups
(Score: 2, Troll) by FunkyLich on Tuesday March 17, @11:13PM
1. "... how quickly premium buyers would abandon gas pumps for charging stations."
2. "... consumer enthusiasm for high-end EVs plummeted and cheaper Chinese electric sedans flooded the market."
Which in other words means that the ones that they mostly sell to, are in the ballpark of the super rich sheikhs, and the super rich westerners who equate noise with exposure for the showoff, quite similar to that "loud pipes save lives" mentality that the Harley Davidson niche has. Combine this with the fact that the Chinese deliver the same quality of car and performance and drive experience for a vastly cheaper price (which would make one think twice to pay that non trivial 'premium' simply for the brand name on the hood), it all basically boils down to: "We can't compete, the future looks scary for us and we will just try to make as much easy money as we can now from the wealthy with a certain mentality with we're are so happy they have it such."