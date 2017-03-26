from the it's-the-end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it-and-I-feel-fine dept.
New UBC research shows apocalyptic thinking is widespread and shapes how people respond to global threats:
In an era of climate anxiety, geopolitical tensions and rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, apocalyptic thinking is no longer confined to the fringes of society, according to new research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
"Belief in the end of the world is surprisingly common across North America, and it's significantly influencing how people interpret and respond to the most pressing threats facing humanity," said Dr. Matthew I. Billet, the study's lead author who conducted the research as a PhD candidate in UBC's psychology department. He is now a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Irvine.
[...] "Different narratives people believe about the end of the world can lead to very different responses to societal issues," said Dr. Billet. "Someone who believes humans are causing the apocalypse through climate change will respond very differently to environmental policy than someone who believes the end times are controlled by divine prophecy."
The research revealed differences across religious denominations.
"Everyone agrees on one thing: We humans play an important role in the fate of our species," said Dr. Billet. "This was as true for the religious as it was for the non-religious. However, there were also differences between religious denominations that were quite stark. These differences point to how religion—and culture more broadly—can shape how we fundamentally view the world and our collective future."
The study's most significant finding may be how such beliefs translate into action, or inaction.
[...] Those who believed the end is near and that humans are causing it perceived greater risk and supported more extreme action to address threats. However, those who believed divine forces control the apocalypse were less likely to support preventive measures.
[...] "These differences can create disagreements across cultural groups that make it difficult to coordinate responses to global risks, both within countries and between countries. Today, beliefs about accepting the Mark of the Beast from the Last Days undermine efforts at mass vaccination against COVID-19. The dread of climate apocalypse undermines young people's motivation to tackle climate change and to bring children into this world."
Rather than dismissing apocalyptic thinking as irrational, Dr. Billet argues that understanding these beliefs is essential for effective communication and policy-making in an increasingly divided society.
"Whether or not any particular apocalyptic narrative is accurate, they are still consequential for how populations confront concrete risks," he said. "If we want to build consensus around addressing climate change, AI safety or pandemic preparedness, we need to understand how different communities are interpreting these threats through their own cultural lenses. In a world facing genuine catastrophic risks, that understanding has never been more important."
Journal Reference: Billet, M. I., White, C. J. M., Shariff, A., & Norenzayan, A. (2026). End of world beliefs are common, diverse, and predict how people perceive and respond to global risks. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1037/pspi0000519
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 18, @04:06AM
We've got a mostly unhinged all the time anyway friend, who very recently A) became a Trump supporter because "he finally did something about Iran", and B) just put a deposit on a 35 acre $600K farm and house in BFE because "war is coming and I want to be growing my own food, food can get crazy expensive..."
Meanwhile, she's setting herself up to add 240 miles a week of driving in her 24mpg SUV to her lifestyle to-and-from the farm from her city activities and as far as I can see $10/gallon gasoline is a lot closer than $2/lb rice. But, this is how a LOT of people think - she's just enough of a loose cannon to actually act on these impulses.
Then there's the silver and gold investors - they're enough of a factor out there to keep those prices propped up nicely.
The JWs had a pretty serious end-of-days round a few years back, serious enough that significant numbers of them were paying damned people "pet insurance" to take care of their furry loved ones in the event that they were called away by the rapture.
Personally, I enjoy life more when I'm not contemplating the apocalypse on a daily basis - to me apocalypse contemplation is sort of like the opposite of playing the lottery and dreaming about spending the winnings. Of course, you can play the lottery and dream about how you'll spend the winnings prepping for the apocalypse...? Still doesn't do it for me.
Maybe I'll dig up Ray Kurzweil and engage him in a dialogue about how lucky I am to be over 20 years younger than him, that much more likely to bear witness to and possibly benefit from the Singularity. Hell, I may be flirting with the harbingers of the Singularity right now, having ChatGPT make calendars and word-finds for my wife's projects.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]