Scientists have discovered that male fireflies in a South Carolina swamp follow local interaction rules to synchronize their flashing mating displays. The research is being presented at a meeting of the American Physical Society in Denver. (A preprint is also available on the biorxiv.)

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As previously reported, research into swarming and flocking was largely relegated to observational biologists for decades. But in the 1980s, a computer graphics specialist named Craig Reynolds developed the so-called "boids" program, an agent-based computational model that has dominated collective behavior studies ever since.

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As for fireflies, we already know quite a bit about how they emit light. We know the enzyme they use to make light (called luciferase), as well as the chemicals they use in the light-generating reaction.

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Orit Peleg of the University of Colorado at Boulder has been fascinated for several years by how fireflies synchronize their flashes. Prior research involved field work in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to monitor thousands of male fireflies known for their fleeting flashes of mating displays (Photinus carolinus).

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Peleg's lab has since built on that earlier research. The latest findings are the result of field work conducted each May for four years (2021–2025) at Congaree National Park in South Carolina. Once again, they pitched a pop-up tent isolated from external light sources. Then they exposed captured fireflies to a dim LED light that mimicked a firefly flash, blinking between once every second to once every 300 milliseconds.

The results: The fireflies were most likely to change their own flashing rhythm in response when the LED blinked almost, but not quite, at the same time as the fireflies.

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"For a whole season, I spent pretty much every night in the dark watching lights blink at a fixed frequency," former graduate student (and co-author on the preprint) Owen Martin said of the field observations. "Then, occasionally, I'd get this magical experience where I'd see the firefly just start syncing with the light. I would wonder if I was just seeing things." But the ensuing mathematical analysis confirmed the patterns