from the steal-with-pride dept.
Over 15 years ago software engineer, Vincent Driessen, had published a mighty fine, illustrated explanation of Git branching only to find that recently Microsoft used its AI to not just plagiarize it but misrepresent it.
In 2010, I wrote A successful Git branching model and created a diagram to go with it. I designed that diagram in Apple Keynote, at the time obsessing over the colors, the curves, and the layout until it clearly communicated how branches relate to each other over time. I also published the source file so others could build on it. That diagram has since spread everywhere: in books, talks, blog posts, team wikis, and YouTube videos. I never minded. That was the whole point: sharing knowledge and letting the internet take it by storm!
What I did not expect was for Microsoft, a trillion-dollar company, some 15+ years later, to apparently run it through an AI image generator and publish the result on their official Learn portal, without any credit or link back to the original.
The AI rip-off was not just ugly. It was careless, blatantly amateuristic, and lacking any ambition, to put it gently. Microsoft unworthy. The carefully crafted visual language and layout of the original, the branch colors, the lane design, the dot and bubble alignment that made the original so readable—all of it had been muddled into a laughable form. Proper AI slop.
Previously:
(2025) The Drunken Plagiarists: Working with Co-pilots
(2024) Blocking AI Bots From Microsoft, Others Has Been "Pain in the a**": Reddit CEO
Related Stories
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/07/reddit-ceo-stands-by-change-that-blocks-most-non-google-search-engines/
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is standing by Reddit's decision to block companies from scraping the site without an AI agreement.
Last week, 404 Media noticed that search engines that weren't Google were no longer listing recent Reddit posts in results. This was because Reddit updated its Robots Exclusion Protocol (txt file) to block bots from scraping the site. The file reads: "Reddit believes in an open Internet, but not the misuse of public content." Since the news broke, OpenAI announced SearchGPT, which can show recent Reddit results.
[...]
In an interview with The Verge today, Huffman stood by the changes that led to Google temporarily being the only search engine able to show recent discussions from Reddit. Reddit and Google signed an AI training deal in February said to be worth $60 million a year. It's unclear how much Reddit's OpenAI deal is worth.
[...]
Per The Verge, Huffman claimed that Microsoft, Anthropic, and Perplexity haven't been negotiating. The three companies haven't commented on Huffman's interview.
"[It's been] a real pain in the ass to block these companies," Huffman told The Verge.
[...]
A Microsoft spokesperson told me last week that "Microsoft respects the robots.txt standard and we honor the directions provided by websites that do not want content on their pages to be used with our generative AI models."
[...]
Huffman also reportedly made reference to a June CNBC interview where Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, said: "I think that with respect to content that is already on the open web, the social contract of that content since the '90s has been that it is fair use. Anyone can copy it, re-create with it, reproduce with it. That has been freeware, if you like. That's been the understanding." Suleyman added that his comment didn't refer to certain types of web content, like news organizations.
"We've had Microsoft, Anthropic, and Perplexity act as though all of the content on the internet is free for them to use. That's their real position," Huffman said.
Related stories on SoylentNews:
Reddit Faces New Reality After Cashing in on its IPO - 20240328
Reddit Aims for $6.4bn Valuation Ahead of Initial Public Offering - 20240313
Reddit Sells Training Data to Unnamed AI Company Ahead of IPO - 20240223
Reddit is Removing Ability to Opt Out of Ad Personalization Based on Your Activity on the Platform - 20231004
Reddit Beats Film Industry, Won't Have to Identify Users Who Admitted Torrenting - 20230803
No Apologies as Reddit Halfheartedly Tries to Repair Ties With Moderators - 20230722
Ongoing Reddit Woes: Blackout Explained, Threatened Hacker Leak, Creative Continuing Protests - 20230620
Reddit Rollup: IPO Dreams and Developer Discontent - 20230612
The Association for Computing Machinery has a post by George Neville-Neil of FreeBSD fame comparing LLMs to drunken plagiarists:
Before trying to use these tools, you need to understand what they do, at least on the surface, since even their creators freely admit they do not understand how they work deep down in the bowels of all the statistics and text that have been scraped from the current Internet. The trick of an LLM is to use a little randomness and a lot of text to Gauss the next word in a sentence. Seems kind of trivial, really, and certainly not a measure of intelligence that anyone who understands the term might use. But it's a clever trick and does have some applications.
[...] While help with proper code syntax is a boon to productivity (consider IDEs that highlight syntactical errors before you find them via a compilation), it is a far cry from SEMANTIC knowledge of a piece of code. Note that it is semantic knowledge that allows you to create correct programs, where correctness means the code actually does what the developer originally intended. KV can show many examples of programs that are syntactically?but not semantically?correct. In fact, this is the root of nearly every security problem in deployed software. Semantics remains far beyond the abilities of the current AI fad, as is evidenced by the number of developers who are now turning down these technologies for their own work.
He continues by pointing out how LLMs are not only based on plagiarism, they are unable provide useful annotation in the comments or otherwise address the semantics of the code they swipe.
Previously:
(2024) Make Illegally Trained LLMs Public Domain as Punishment
(2024) The Open Secret Of Open Washing
(2023) A Jargon-Free Explanation of How AI Large Language Models Work
(2019) AI Training is *Very* Expensive
... and many more.