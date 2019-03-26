On Saturday, March 21? What about a cheeseburger?
Elon Musk spent quite some time last fall complaining that existing foundries cannot meet his company's demand for high-performance AI processors and proposed an idea to build his own chipmaking venture. Apparently, this was not just a brag but rather an announcement of a long-term project. Now the project has gotten its launch date: March 21, 2026.
"Terafab Project launches in 7 days," Elon Musk wrote in an X post.
Speaking in an interview with Moonshots, Elon Musk argued that the semiconductor industry may be approaching cleanroom design incorrectly. Instead of keeping entire buildings ultra-clean, Musk suggested that fabs should focus on isolating silicon wafers themselves throughout the manufacturing flow, keeping them sealed from the surrounding environment at all times. He surmised that would allow him to eat cheesburgers in the cleanroom while chips were being made.
Rebuilding the whole supply chain for such fabs would take the industry a couple of decades, to say the least. For this, Musk argued that his planning horizon is closer to one to two years, and he rarely looks beyond three years, which makes the traditional semiconductor buildout cycle incompatible with his projected demand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @01:02PM
Do not buy from Nazis. It just encourages them.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday March 20, @01:19PM (1 child)
I also wandered for a long time why the machines were not sealed and coupled together to allow for a more compact clean space. I surmised (and still do) that others must have thought about it and that there must be obstacles. Like different lifecycle of machines, so that new buildings are build for new machines and wafers have to be shuffled there, machines not having been designed with isolation across stages in mind and so on.
I believe that if an industry standard can be developed to create the isolated funnels between machines or if a homogeneous "mega-machine" can be developed that takes in raw-wavers and spits out wavers ready for packaging, this could be possible. Seems very unlikely though.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday March 20, @01:25PM
Generally, chip fabs make different designs for different customers, Musk seems to be targeting a single type of chips. This restriction may be the factor that allows this approach.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday March 20, @01:22PM
1. Maccas already make burgers and chips in the same room, so what's the innovation here?
2. Cheeseburgers and chips is a heath-killer combination. I though Musk is rich enough to afford a better diet.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford