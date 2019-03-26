Elon Musk spent quite some time last fall complaining that existing foundries cannot meet his company's demand for high-performance AI processors and proposed an idea to build his own chipmaking venture. Apparently, this was not just a brag but rather an announcement of a long-term project. Now the project has gotten its launch date: March 21, 2026.

"Terafab Project launches in 7 days," Elon Musk wrote in an X post.

Speaking in an interview with Moonshots, Elon Musk argued that the semiconductor industry may be approaching cleanroom design incorrectly. Instead of keeping entire buildings ultra-clean, Musk suggested that fabs should focus on isolating silicon wafers themselves throughout the manufacturing flow, keeping them sealed from the surrounding environment at all times. He surmised that would allow him to eat cheesburgers in the cleanroom while chips were being made.

Rebuilding the whole supply chain for such fabs would take the industry a couple of decades, to say the least. For this, Musk argued that his planning horizon is closer to one to two years, and he rarely looks beyond three years, which makes the traditional semiconductor buildout cycle incompatible with his projected demand.