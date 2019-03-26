If you can't make the chips and you can't run the turbines, you can't run an industry:
With the Strait of Hormuz effectively blockaded as part of the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, a number of shortages beyond gasoline are brewing: Helium, aluminum, and liquid natural gas (LNG) are all in increasingly short supply. This bottleneck could hit a wide range of industries, including chip manufacturing and data centers, as they are key components of day-to-day operation.
And with Iran now confirmed to have released sea mines into the Strait, its closure looks set to continue for a few more weeks, posing a grave threat to many global industries and the global economy in turn.
But the Strait isn't just a transit route for oil tankers; some 11% of global seaborne trade by volume passes through it each year. Ships that transit the waterway are responsible for 20% of the global LNG market - the same gas that powers much of the world's energy infrastructure.
The Middle East is one of the world's largest exporters of refined aluminum, importing the unwrought material before processing and shipping it out. The Middle East is responsible for around 9% of global aluminum smelting capacity, states Reuters. And some regional suppliers have announced incoming shortages. Others have simply shut down refineries while the conflict is ongoing, but they will be hard to start back up again.
Copper is also impacted, partly because it flowed through the Strait and partly because Iran was a major producer. Copper was already in short supply because of explosive demand following the AI data center buildout announcements made in 2025.
The helium supply has been impacted by the war as well. Drone strikes knocked out QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan complex over a week ago, and it still hasn't come back online. Sherwood reports that Qatar alone is responsible for around 30% of global helium production, as a byproduct of its LNG production. With that supply no longer getting out, producers are shutting down their wells, which in turn cuts out helium supply lines.
And to top it all off, even shipping containers are in short supply. As ships get stuck waiting at the Strait for a chance to transit, they're not reaching their destinations and unloading their containers. The just-in-time nature of the global shipping industry means those containers now aren't available to ship something else back the other way, causing further disruption.
[...] South Korean firms like Samsung and SK hynix are said to be closely monitoring the situation, as any long-term disruption could impact the supply of memory. That's about the last thing the already-constrained industry needs. TSMC in Taiwan could also be impacted, although some Taiwanese companies claim to hold years worth of Helium in reserve.
If you have been holding out to upgrade something when prices for memory or anything else besides might return to normal, you might be waiting a very long time.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 20, @03:17AM
>Ships that transit the waterway are responsible for 20% of the global LNG market - the same gas that powers much of the world's energy infrastructure.
Russia has plenty of gas, we can just lift sanctions on them... /s
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(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 20, @03:34AM
>The just-in-time nature of the global shipping industry means those containers now aren't available to ship something else back the other way, causing further disruption.
This is almost starting to sound like COVID. As in - ThinkTank: How can we get all the same chaos of COVID without actually releasing our engineered super-flu?
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