Afroman Wins 'Lemon Pound Cake' Lawsuit Over Raid-Turned-Music-Video
Rollingstone and Techdirt are covering the court decision regarding Joseph Foreman, whose stage name is Afroman, over his rights to free speech and musical expression. The background was a botched raid on his home in 2022 which happened while he was out. Among other things the deputies destroyed his gate and front door and "miscounted" $400 of his cash and, almost, a lemon pound cake.
The trial in Adams County this week raised questions about the limits of First Amendment protections and the freedom of artistic criticism. In 2023, the ACLU of Ohio wrote an amicus brief in support of the rapper. “This case is a classic entry into the SLAPP suit genre: a meritless effort to use a lawsuit to silence criticism,” the ACLU wrote in the brief. “Plaintiffs are a group of law enforcement officers who executed what appears to have been a highly destructive and ultimately fruitless search of a popular musician’s home. Now they find themselves at the receiving end of his mockery and outrage, expressed through a series of music videos about the search, as well as spinoff merchandise and social media commentary.”
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What the deputies did manage to accomplish was breaking Afroman’s door and gate, apparently pocketing $400 in cash (later explained away as a “miscount”), and getting captured on Afroman’s home security cameras doing a series of things that made them look absolutely ridiculous — including, famously, cautiously approaching a lemon cake sitting in a glass container on the kitchen counter.
The deputies, naturally, tried to cut power and unplug the security cameras during the raid — because surely that’s what the good guys do. But they didn’t get to them fast enough. Afroman took that footage and did exactly what you’d hope a musician would do: he turned it into a pair of songs — “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” — complete with music videos featuring the actual raid footage. The videos went massively viral. In fact, here, watch them again:
[...] Though I suppose we should thank the Adams County Sheriff's Office for one thing: If they hadn't filed this lawsuit, we wouldn't have gotten to watch Afroman testify in an American flag suit while a deputy complains about being called Lemon Pound Cake. Sometimes the legal system truly delivers amazing moments.
Some footage of the actual raid, captured by his own cameras, featured in some of his videos and was part of the contention with the sheriff's department.
Afroman Found Not Liable in Bizarre Defamation Case Brought by Ohio Police
https://nypost.com/2026/03/18/us-news/afroman-found-not-liable-in-bizarre-ohio-defamation-case/
The verdict was the icing on the cake.
Afroman did not defame Ohio cops in a satirical music video that featured footage of them fruitlessly raiding the rapper's house, a jury found on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old "Because I Got High" rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, held up his hands in triumph and hugged people in the courtroom after he was found not liable for defamation, or invasion of privacy false light publicity.
Foreman was sued by the Adams County Sheriff's Office over a drug search at his home in August 2022 that resulted in no criminal charges.