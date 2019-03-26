"We've been licensed for many customers in China for H200. We have received purchase orders from many customers, and we're in the process of restarting our manufacturing," Huang said during a press conference.

Exports of the H200 chips had previously been restricted by Washington as it sought to maintain the United States' lead in AI and curb China's military advancement.

In December 2025, President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he would allow the sale of H200 chips to approved customers in China and other countries "under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security," and that a 25 percent fee would go to the United States.

[...] The H200 chip is more advanced than anything that China can currently manufacture domestically, especially given export controls that block Chinese companies from purchasing the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Nvidia stated on its website that the H200 chip "supercharges generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads with game-changing performance and memory capabilities," allowing energy efficiency to reach new levels.