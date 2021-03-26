from the sounds-like-a-Tom-Clancy-novel dept.
Report shows how minerals critical to defense readiness have seen a 'near total' disruption in seaborne trade:
The closure of the strait of Hormuz is causing a "paralyzing, real-time problem" for any prospective manufacturing surge in the US defense industrial base, and even for the repair of defense equipment damaged by Iranian attacks, according to analysis published by West Point's Modern War Institute.
In particular sulphur, a vital upstream input in the extraction of critical minerals including copper and cobalt, has seen a "near total" disruption of seaborne trade in the straits, which makes up half the world's total shipments, and prices have spiked nearly 25% since the war began, and seen a 165% rise year on year, the report said.
According to the analysis, these minerals – used in everything from microprocessors to jet engines to drone batteries – "dictate how fast things can be built and scaled under the pressure of an ongoing war", and the effects of a sudden supply shock on US defense readiness have never been modeled.
One of the authors of that analysis, USAF lieutenant colonel and nonresident fellow at the US Naval War College Jahara "Franky" Matisek, told the Guardian in a telephone conversation that its "a cascading issue" raising the possibility that a "knock-on effect of this war is that it may cost double or more than double to replace all these weapons because all the mineral demand is going to go way up".
Matisek warned of another possibility: "Markets are not going to be able to provide the amount of minerals that are needed to replace all these radars that have been destroyed and all these munitions that have to be replaced. It's a really precarious spot to be in right now."
[...] The authors offer specific estimates for materials damaged in the early days of the war, writing that "it will take over thirty thousand kilograms of copper just to replace the two major US radars destroyed in Bahrain and Qatar" and "thousands of kilograms of additional copper to fix or replace other damaged US communication equipment, sensors, and radars in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE".
They add: "The current sulfur shock is becoming a copper problem, and that copper problem risks quickly becoming a readiness and resilience problem."
They call this a "prelogistical crisis" that previous "military planning treated as background noise".
According to a separate February analysis, also co-written by Matisek, only 6% of US defense contractors have fully transparent supply chains. In the newer report, he and his co-authors write that this has now resulted in a military effort constrained by "upstream conditions it cannot control and a US joint force discovering that its combat endurance is capped by the invisible industrial foundations needed to replenish it".
Matisek told the Guardian that this had arisen partly from the dependence on large defense contractors, and the opacity of their supply chains to military planners.
"All the big prime defense industrial base companies, this is all proprietary information. They don't want anyone knowing how many minerals they're buying to make a missile," he said.
"From a strategic sort or great power competition perspective, we can't actually allow them to do that any more because we actually need to know this," Matisek added.
Also see: The Ongoing Strait of Hormuz Blockage Will Impact the Semiconductor and AI Industries
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If you can't make the chips and you can't run the turbines, you can't run an industry:
With the Strait of Hormuz effectively blockaded as part of the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, a number of shortages beyond gasoline are brewing: Helium, aluminum, and liquid natural gas (LNG) are all in increasingly short supply. This bottleneck could hit a wide range of industries, including chip manufacturing and data centers, as they are key components of day-to-day operation.
And with Iran now confirmed to have released sea mines into the Strait, its closure looks set to continue for a few more weeks, posing a grave threat to many global industries and the global economy in turn.
But the Strait isn't just a transit route for oil tankers; some 11% of global seaborne trade by volume passes through it each year. Ships that transit the waterway are responsible for 20% of the global LNG market - the same gas that powers much of the world's energy infrastructure.
The Middle East is one of the world's largest exporters of refined aluminum, importing the unwrought material before processing and shipping it out. The Middle East is responsible for around 9% of global aluminum smelting capacity, states Reuters. And some regional suppliers have announced incoming shortages. Others have simply shut down refineries while the conflict is ongoing, but they will be hard to start back up again.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday March 22, @12:29PM (1 child)
Just use nepotism, documentaries, ill-fitting shoes and lies: seems to work for Orange is not the new Barrack.
Maybe throw in a ball-room?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Sunday March 22, @12:47PM
But I swear I saw the Orange Taco say on TV that the US doesn't use the Straight of Hormuz and it's other countries that need it. He is commanding the US to doing this for the World.
It was in the news, it must be true!