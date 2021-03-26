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Wayland Set the Linux Desktop Back by 10 Years

posted by hubie on Sunday March 22, @05:09PM   Printer-friendly
Software

owl writes:

https://omar.yt/posts/wayland-set-the-linux-desktop-back-by-10-years

Wayland has been a broad misdirection and misallocation of time and developer resources at the expense of users. With more migration from other operating systems, the pressure to fix fundamental problems has become more prominent. After 17 years of development, now is a good time to reflect on some of the larger promises that have been made around the development of Wayland as a replacement for the X11 display protocol.

If you're not in this space, hopefully it will still be interesting as an engineering post-mortem on taking on new greenfield projects. Namely: What are the issues with what exists, why can they not be fixed, what do we hope to achieve with a new project, and how long do we expect it to take?

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