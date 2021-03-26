from the privacy dept.
Proton Mail provided Swiss authorities with payment data for defendtheatlantaforest@protonmail.com — the account linked to Stop Cop City protests in Atlanta. The FBI obtained this information through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty request on January 25, 2024, identifying the activist behind the anonymous account through their credit card identifier:
Proton AG clarified they shared no data directly with the FBI — technically accurate but missing the point. Swiss authorities verified the case involved a shooting and explosives before complying with the legal order, then passed payment information along through established treaties.
Your email content stays encrypted, but paying with plastic creates a paper trail that encryption can't touch. This isn't a security breach; it's feature functionality working exactly as legal frameworks demand.
This marks Proton's third known disclosure to authorities. They previously handed over a recovery email for a Catalan Democratic Tsunami activist and were forced to log a French climate activist's IP address via Europol — despite claiming they don't log IPs by default.
Each case followed the same script: foreign law enforcement pressure, Swiss legal compliance, user anonymity compromised. Like watching the same Netflix thriller where the plot twist stops being surprising.
[...] No privacy service operates outside legal jurisdiction, regardless of marketing promises. Swiss privacy laws offer stronger protections than US providers, but "stronger" doesn't mean "absolute" when mutual legal assistance treaties kick in.
Related:
- Is Proton Leaving Switzerland? "Legal Uncertainty" of Proposed Surveillance Laws Would be the Reason
- Proton Expands its Private Tech Ecosystem With a Password Manager
Related Stories
The encrypted email service has more features than ever and surpassed 100 million users worldwide:
Encrypted email company Proton has announced one of the biggest new additions to its growing suite of privacy-focused apps: Proton Pass, an end-to-end encrypted password manager.
[...] To get a better perspective on Proton's recent changes and its ambitions for the future, Gizmodo sat down with Proton's CEO, Andy Yen, to discuss what the company's been up to and where it's headed in the future. Proton Pass is the most consequential new feature that Proton has released in quite some time. Currently available only as a limited beta, Pass can only be accessed by Lifetime and Visionary Proton users, and even then on an invite-only basis. That said, the company says that a general launch of the app will happen "later this year," meaning it should soon be available to all users.
"A password manager has been one of the most common requests from the Proton community ever since we first launched Proton Mail," Yen wrote in a company blog post. "Proton Pass is not just another password manager. It's perhaps the first one built by a dedicated encryption and privacy company, leading to tangible differences in security."
[...] Speaking with Gizmodo, Proton's Yen said that the growth of consumer interest in privacy services over the past several years has generated more competition in his industry but it has also helped drive business to Proton.
"Back when we started, end-to-end encryption, abbreviated E2EE, was something that spies or crazy people were using—it was barely something most people had heard about," Yen tells me. That changed in the intervening years—as an ever-compounding slew of privacy scandals drew attention to the dangers of surveillance capitalism and government spying. Today, the average consumer is much more well versed in services like E2EE, said Yen.
Several of Proton's products could be headed elsewhere in Europe in the wake of proposed surveillance laws:
Proton has confirmed the company has begun moving out of Switzerland due to "legal uncertainty" over the newly proposed surveillance law.
Proton's newly launched privacy-first AI chatbot, Lumo, has become the first product to change home yet, "investing in Europe does not equate to leaving Switzerland," a company spokesperson told TechRadar, amid rumors it's exiting the country for good.
The firm behind one of the best VPN and encrypted email services has been very critical of the Swiss government's proposed amendment of its surveillance law since the beginning, already sharing plans to quit Switzerland back in May.
If it passes, the Ordinance on the Surveillance of Correspondence by Post and Telecommunications (OSCPT) will introduce new obligations for virtual private networks (VPNs), messaging apps, and social networks. These measures include mandatory user identification and data retention of up to six months for all services with at least 5,000 users. Providers will also be required to decrypt the communication upon the authorities' request should they own encryption keys.
Lumo – the first to go
Proton launched its ChatGPT competitor, Lumo, in July 2025, to give its users an alternative to Big Tech solutions that truly protect their privacy.
In a blog post about the launch, Proton's Head of Anti-Abuse and Account Security, Eamonn Maguire, explains that the company has decided to invest outside Switzerland for fear of the looming legal changes.
He wrote: "Because of legal uncertainty around Swiss government proposals to introduce mass surveillance – proposals that have been outlawed in the EU – Proton is moving most of its physical infrastructure out of Switzerland. Lumo will be the first product to move."
Talking to a Swiss publication after the launch, Proton's CEO Andy Yen confirmed that the proposed changes to the Swiss surveillance law made the company opt for Germany instead to host Lumo's servers. Proton has also confirmed it's also developing facilities in Norway.