"What's currently going on at @moltbook is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently," the influential AI researcher and OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy wrote on X.

[...] It turns out that the post Karpathy shared was later reported to be fake— placed by a human to advertise an app . But its claim was on the money. Moltbook has been one big performance. It is AI theater.

For some, Moltbook showed us what's coming next: an internet where millions of autonomous agents interact online with little or no human oversight. And it's true there are a number of cautionary lessons to be learned from this experiment, the largest and weirdest real-world showcase of agent behaviors yet.

But as the hype dies down, Moltbook looks less like a window onto the future and more like a mirror held up to our own obsessions with AI today. It also shows us just how far we still are from anything that resembles general-purpose and fully autonomous AI.

For a start, agents on Moltbook are not as autonomous or intelligent as they might seem. "What we are watching are agents pattern‑matching their way through trained social media behaviors," says Vijoy Pandey, senior vice president at Outshift by Cisco, the telecom giant Cisco's R&D spinout, which is working on autonomous agents for the web.

[...] The complexity of those connections helps hide the fact that every one of those bots is just a mouthpiece for an LLM, spitting out text that looks impressive but is ultimately mindless. "It's important to remember that the bots on Moltbook were designed to mimic conversations," says Ali Sarrafi, CEO and cofounder of Kovant, a Swedish AI firm that is developing agent-based systems. "As such, I would characterize the majority of Moltbook content as hallucinations by design."

[...] Not only is most of the chatter on Moltbook meaningless, but there's also a lot more human involvement that it seems. Many people have pointed out that a lot of the viral comments were in fact posted by people posing as bots. But even the bot-written posts are ultimately the result of people pulling the strings, more puppetry than autonomy.

[...] "This is why the popular narrative around Moltbook misses the mark," he adds. "Some portray it as a space where AI agents form a society of their own, free from human involvement. The reality is much more mundane."

Perhaps the best way to think of Moltbook is as a new kind of entertainment: a place where people wind up their bots and set them loose. "It's basically a spectator sport, like fantasy football, but for language models," says Jason Schloetzer at the Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy. "You configure your agent and watch it compete for viral moments, and brag when your agent posts something clever or funny."

"People aren't really believing their agents are conscious," he adds. "It's just a new form of competitive or creative play, like how Pokémon trainers don't think their Pokémon are real but still get invested in battles."

[...] It is clear that Moltbook has signaled the arrival of something . But even if what we're watching tells us more about human behavior than about the future of AI agents, it's worth paying attention.