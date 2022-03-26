from the reduced-visibility dept.
TrueNAS Deprecates Public Build Repository and Raises Transparency Concerns
TrueNAS deprecates its public build repository on GitHub, raising questions in the community about openness and release transparency:
TrueNAS, an enterprise-ready Linux-based NAS solution, recently caused concern among self-hosting enthusiasts by moving its build infrastructure behind internal systems. This decision has sparked debate within the self-hosting and open-source storage communities.
The change became visible after TruNAS's GitHub repository, which previously hosted the build tooling, was marked as deprecated.
"This repository is no longer actively maintained. The TrueNAS build system previously hosted here has been moved to an internal infrastructure. This transition was necessary to meet new security requirements, including support for Secure Boot and related platform integrity features that require tighter control over the build and signing pipeline. No further updates, pull requests, or issues will be accepted. Existing content is preserved here for historical reference only."
As expected, the change immediately sparked discussion among users and administrators who rely on TrueNAS for homelab and self-hosting deployments.
Some users questioned whether Secure Boot requirements alone justified removing the public build repository, noting that many Linux distributions maintain public build tooling while keeping signing infrastructure private.
A day later, the reference to Secure Boot was removed, leaving only a brief deprecation notice in the repository.
[...] In a Reddit discussion, a TrueNAS staff member stated that maintaining both an internal release pipeline and a public build system would duplicate effort. The project prefers to focus on a single internal build process. The staff member also emphasized that the project's open-source components remain available under their existing licenses.
[...] However, for many users, the core issue relates to transparency. Public build systems allow community members to inspect and reproduce the steps used to generate official releases. When those pipelines run behind internal infrastructure, it becomes harder for external contributors to verify that the released binaries match the public source code exactly.
TrueNAS Responds to Community Concerns With New Community and Enterprise Vision
TrueNAS details its long-term direction, emphasizing the free Community Edition and introducing TrueNAS Connect as a bridge to enterprise features
Following community concerns about moving TrueNAS build infrastructure to internal systems, iXsystems published a blog post, "Building a Bridge Between Community & Enterprise," outlining its long-term vision and introducing TrueNAS Connect.
According to iXsystems, the goal is to create a bridge between the free Community Edition and enterprise-grade capabilities traditionally available only to customers using official TrueNAS hardware appliances.
[...] iXsystems emphasizes that the core platform remains open source and the Community Edition will continue to be free. Users can still download, install, and run TrueNAS on their own hardware.
At the same time, the new service introduces a structured approach for accessing advanced capabilities. TrueNAS Connect will include multiple tiers, starting with a free "Foundation" level and expanding to paid options that unlock additional enterprise functionality.
The announcement clarifies the business model: TrueNAS uses an open-core approach, keeping the base software open source while offering advanced services commercially. iXsystems states this model sustains development and keeps the core platform accessible to the community.
And a statement from the CTO:
Hey everyone,
I've seen the concerns in the Community about us moving the build scripts internal for TrueNAS 27, so I want to address this directly.
Why we did it: We had a growing problem with bad actors forking TrueNAS, selling closed-source commercial derivatives under their own brands, and ignoring GPL and other licensing obligations. No attribution. No contribution back to the project. No support for the community or the engineering effort that built what they're reselling. Unfortunately, many of these are in regions where we have little to no legal recourse. To address this challenge, we were already planning to take the build scripts internal. With the upcoming refactor of the new Secure Boot feature, along with myriad other changes we wanted to make to the build infrastructure, TrueNAS 27 was a natural time to make this change.
What this does NOT mean: We are not paywalling existing free features. Period. If it's free today, it stays free.
What hasn't changed: We've always made decisions about which new features are fully open source (GPL or BSD), which are proprietary, and which land in the free edition vs. TrueNAS Enterprise products. That's how we fund the engineering that builds TrueNAS for everyone. That model isn't new, and it isn't changing.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 23, @12:49PM
If you are truly free and open, you don't care that people outside of your jurisdictional reach violate GPL and fork your source into closed / commercial products. GPL is ripe for malicious compliance anyway, be happy they aren't griefing you with malicious "patches."
Any project that runs "mixed" license is likely at some point to turn the screws on the free side out of greed or desperation to support development, there's really no difference from the users side.
Closed build scripts mean you can no longer build like they do. If that bothers you (enough), fork and maintain the build scripts yourself.
If you want a hysterical historical case study, check out FFmpeg back in the early avconv days.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]