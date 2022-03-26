TrueNAS, an enterprise-ready Linux-based NAS solution, recently caused concern among self-hosting enthusiasts by moving its build infrastructure behind internal systems. This decision has sparked debate within the self-hosting and open-source storage communities.

The change became visible after TruNAS's GitHub repository, which previously hosted the build tooling, was marked as deprecated.

"This repository is no longer actively maintained. The TrueNAS build system previously hosted here has been moved to an internal infrastructure. This transition was necessary to meet new security requirements, including support for Secure Boot and related platform integrity features that require tighter control over the build and signing pipeline. No further updates, pull requests, or issues will be accepted. Existing content is preserved here for historical reference only."

As expected, the change immediately sparked discussion among users and administrators who rely on TrueNAS for homelab and self-hosting deployments.

Some users questioned whether Secure Boot requirements alone justified removing the public build repository, noting that many Linux distributions maintain public build tooling while keeping signing infrastructure private.

A day later, the reference to Secure Boot was removed, leaving only a brief deprecation notice in the repository.

[...] In a Reddit discussion, a TrueNAS staff member stated that maintaining both an internal release pipeline and a public build system would duplicate effort. The project prefers to focus on a single internal build process. The staff member also emphasized that the project's open-source components remain available under their existing licenses.

[...] However, for many users, the core issue relates to transparency. Public build systems allow community members to inspect and reproduce the steps used to generate official releases. When those pipelines run behind internal infrastructure, it becomes harder for external contributors to verify that the released binaries match the public source code exactly.