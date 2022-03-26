from the maximizing-synergies-with-core-competencies dept.
Workers who love 'synergizing paradigms' might be bad at their jobs:
Employees who are impressed by vague corporate-speak like "synergistic leadership," or "growth-hacking paradigms" may struggle with practical decision-making, a new Cornell study reveals.
Published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, research by cognitive psychologist Shane Littrell introduces the Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale (CBSR), a tool designed to measure susceptibility to impressive-but-empty organizational rhetoric.
"Corporate bullshit is a specific style of communication that uses confusing, abstract buzzwords in a functionally misleading way," said Littrell, a postdoctoral researcher in the College of Arts and Sciences. "Unlike technical jargon, which can sometimes make office communication a little easier, corporate bullshit confuses rather than clarifies. It may sound impressive, but it is semantically empty."
Although people anywhere can BS each other – that is, share dubious information that's misleadingly impressive or engaging – the workplace not only rewards but structurally protects it, Littrell said. In a work setting where corporate jargon is already the norm, it's easy for ambitious employees to use corporate BS to appear more competent or accomplished, accelerating their climb up the corporate ladder of workplace influence.
Corporate BS seems to be ubiquitous – but Littrell wondered if it is actually harmful. To test this, he created a "corporate bullshit generator" that churns out meaningless but impressive-sounding sentences like, "We will actualize a renewed level of cradle-to-grave credentialing" and "By getting our friends in the tent with our best practices, we will pressure-test a renewed level of adaptive coherence."
[...] The results revealed a troubling paradox. Workers who were more susceptible to corporate BS rated their supervisors as more charismatic and "visionary," but also displayed lower scores on a portion of the study that tested analytic thinking, cognitive reflection and fluid intelligence. Those more receptive to corporate BS also scored significantly worse on a test of effective workplace decision-making.
The study found that being more receptive to corporate bullshit was also positively linked to job satisfaction and feeling inspired by company mission statements. Moreover, those who were more likely to fall for corporate BS were also more likely to spread it.
Essentially, the employees most excited and inspired by "visionary" corporate jargon may be the least equipped to make effective, practical business decisions for their companies.
"This creates a concerning cycle," Littrell said. "Employees who are more likely to fall for corporate bullshit may help elevate the types of dysfunctional leaders who are more likely to use it, creating a sort of negative feedback loop. Rather than a 'rising tide lifting all boats,' a higher level of corporate BS in an organization acts more like a clogged toilet of inefficiency."
[...] Overall, the findings suggest that while "synergizing cross-collateralization" might sound impressive in a boardroom, this functionally misleading language can create an informational blindfold in corporate cultures that can expose companies to reputational and financial harm.
[...] "Most of us, in the right situation, can get taken in by language that sounds sophisticated but isn't," Littrell said. "That's why, whether you're an employee or a consumer, it's worth slowing down when you run into organizational messaging of any kind – leaders' statements, public reports, ads – and ask yourself, 'What, exactly, is the claim? Does it actually make sense?' Because when a message leans heavily on buzzwords and jargon, it's often a red flag that you're being steered by rhetoric instead of reality."
Journal Reference:
Shane Littrell, The Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale: Development, validation, and associations with workplace outcomes, Personality and Individual Differences, Volume 255, 2026, 113699, ISSN 0191-8869, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.paid.2026.113699. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0191886926000620
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday March 23, @05:05PM
Free as in beer:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/382308213_The_Corporate_Bullshit_Receptivity_Scale_Development_validation_and_associations_with_workplace_outcomes [researchgate.net]
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday March 23, @05:10PM (2 children)
Those who let "big words" they can't define just slide so they won't look ignorant are stupid. If someone uses a word you don't understand, ask for a definition.
When they themselves don't know what synergy is and can't define it, who's going to look stupid? And do you really want someone like that working with you, or worse, FOR you?
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday March 23, @05:17PM
Synergy? Is that the great feeling of energy you get from doing bad things?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 23, @05:23PM
>uses confusing, abstract buzzwords in a functionally misleading way
Once in awhile, one of those synergistic paradigm terms would actually fit something we were doing and I didn't object to the use of the term.
More often, it was the dumbest guy in the room, attempting to look like the smartest guy in the room, throwing the terms around - and anyone he had hire/fire power over was pretty much expected to nod along in approval - lest he look bad in front of his almost as dumb bosses.
>And do you really want someone like that working with you, or worse, FOR you?
You can't choose your parents, and in this economy you rarely get choice of your work family either.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]