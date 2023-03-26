Our view of Neanderthal life keeps getting more complex and vibrant:
Neanderthals may have used birch tar as more than just glue; it could have helped them ward off infection and even insect bites.
People from several modern Indigenous cultures, including the Mi'kmaq of eastern Canada, use tar from birch bark to treat skin infections and keep wounds from festering. We know from several archaeological sites that Neanderthals also knew how to extract birch tar and that they used it as an adhesive to haft weapons. A recent study tested distilled birch tar against the bacteria S. aureleus and E. coli and found that Neanderthals could easily have used the same material as medicine for their frequent injuries.
[...] A team led by archaeologist Tjaark Siemssen, of the University of Cologne and the University of Oxford, tested the resulting sticky mess against cultures of Staphylococcus aureus—best known for its role in skin infections and its evolution of the antibiotic-resistant MRSA strain—and the gut bacterium Escherichia coli, a frequent culprit in food poisoning.
Birch tar had no effect on the E. coli cultures, but it did stop, or at least slow down, the growth of S. aureus. Exactly how well depended on the species of birch and the concentration of the tar, probably because different birch species, and maybe even individual trees, produce tar with different combinations of chemical compounds. The most effective batch, taken from a silver birch (Betula pendula) tree, produced a "comparatively strong response." Meanwhile, results from four other trees ranged from mild to moderate, and another had no effect.
[...] Unsurprisingly, the antibiotic Gentamicin proved much more effective against S. aureus than any of the birch tar samples. That's because it is refined and concentrated, in contrast to whatever happens to be in birch tar. That's, why, for instance, we take aspirin instead of just chewing on willow bark for headaches. (Seriously, if you have a skin infection, go to the doctor; please do not just start setting birch tar on fire in your backyard to treat yourself at home. We did not tell you to do that.)
Knowing that birch tar does work, at least against S. aureus, and that Neanderthals would have had ample opportunity to figure that out, we can start thinking more seriously about this kind of antiseptic as part of Neanderthal life.
"This study on birch tar's affordances for wound care sits in the context of a surge of interest in Neanderthal life beyond stone tools," wrote Siemssen and colleagues. Granted, it was stone tools that led archaeologists to discover that Neanderthals knew how to extract and use birch tar, but other recent finds have focused on the softer side of Neanderthal life: things like spun plant-fiber yarn and wooden foraging tools.
Neanderthals had started distilling birch tar by 200,000 years ago. It's actually pretty simple to do: just prop a flat rock over a burning roll of birch bark, then scrape the resulting sticky gunk off the rock. However, doing it efficiently enough to be worthwhile is a much more complicated process, one that requires careful control of temperature and oxygen levels. Residue on a stone flake fished out of the North Sea in 2019 tells us that this complex process was already routine for Neanderthals by 50,000 years ago.
Of course, it probably took generations of experiments—and a lot of practice for each individual learning the craft—to refine the process into something routine and efficient. And (the argument goes) if Neanderthals spent that much time messing around with birch tar, they were bound to notice that it also worked for fighting skin infections and repelling mosquitos (that repulsion is probably thanks to the terpenoids). Similar arguments have been made about ocher, which seems to have been used for sunscreen and possibly even wound dressings, as well as for coloring things.
[...] Studies like this one aren't smoking guns, or even smoking birch tar extraction pits, but they help us understand what Neanderthals could feasibly have done. That in turn can help us search for more definitive evidence, because now we know what to look for—and that we should be looking.
Journal Reference: PLOS ONE, 2026. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0343618