Nvidia isn't the only one eyeing orbit for AI factories. Elon Musk has talked often of putting data centers in space, which makes sense considering he recently merged the AI company he owns with the rocket company he owns.

Space has some distinct advantages for data centers. For one, there are no zoning boards or neighbors to worry about annoying. You could likely power an orbital data center with solar power. There's also a ton of room, although the number of satellites is making orbit crowded.

But there's a big challenge that Nvidia is facing as it designs its Space-1 Vera Rubin module computer. How do you keep chips cool in a vacuum?

"In space, there's no conduction, there's no convection, it's just radiation," Huang said. "So we have to figure out how to cool these systems out in space."

It'll probably be a little bit before we get data centers beyond the atmosphere, but Nvidia had other announcements this week that will take off much sooner. There's NemoClaw, a tech stack for helping install the viral OpenClaw AI software. (If you feel comfortable installing that powerful AI agent, which, maybe, you shouldn't.) There was a collaboration with Disney to make a robotic Olaf, from the Frozen franchise, that can shuffle around Disney's theme parks. And then there's DLSS 5, an AI-powered upscaling tool for games that drew some pushback from gamers who worried it would undermine game creators' creative visions and look, well, sloppy.