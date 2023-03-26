Firm says requiring site blocks within 30 minutes breaks core Internet architecture:
Cloudflare said it has appealed a fine issued by Italy over the company's refusal to block access to websites on its 1.1.1.1 DNS service. The appeal is the latest step in Cloudflare's fight against Italy's Piracy Shield law.
Piracy Shield is "a misguided Italian regulatory scheme designed to protect large rightsholder interests at the expense of the broader Internet," Cloudflare said in a blog post this week. "After Cloudflare resisted registering for Piracy Shield and challenged it in court, the Italian communications regulator, AGCOM, fined Cloudflare... We appealed that fine on March 8, and we continue to challenge the legality of Piracy Shield itself."
Cloudflare called the fine of 14.2 million euros ($16.4 million) "staggering." AGCOM issued the penalty in January 2026, saying Cloudflare flouted requirements to disable DNS resolution of domain names and routing of traffic to IP addresses reported by copyright holders.
Cloudflare had previously resisted a blocking order it received in February 2025, arguing that it would require installing a filter on DNS requests that would raise latency and negatively affect DNS resolution for sites that aren't subject to the dispute over piracy. Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said that censoring the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver would force the firm "not just to censor the content in Italy but globally."
Piracy Shield was designed to combat pirated streams of live sports events, requiring network operators to block domain names and IP addresses within 30 minutes of receiving a copyright notification. Cloudflare said the fine should have been capped at 140,000 euros ($161,000), or 2 percent of its Italian earnings, but that "AGCOM calculated the fine based on our global revenue, resulting in a penalty nearly 100 times higher than the legal limit."
Despite its complaints about the size of the fine, Cloudflare said the principles at stake "are even larger" than the financial penalty. "Piracy Shield is an unsupervised electronic portal through which an unidentified set of Italian media companies can submit websites and IP addresses that online service providers registered with Piracy Shield are then required to block within 30 minutes," Cloudflare said.
Cloudflare said Piracy Shield relies on a system provided to Italy's government by SP Tech, an arm of the law firm that represents Serie A and other major beneficiaries of the law. The system has no judicial oversight, transparency, due process, or redress for erroneous blocking, Cloudflare said.
"Global connectivity is too important to be governed by 'black boxes' with 30-minute deadlines that result in widespread overblocking with no means of redress," Cloudflare said.
[...] "The European Commission, following our complaint, expressed similar concerns, issuing a letter on June 13, 2025, criticizing the lack of oversight inherent in the Piracy Shield framework," Cloudflare said. "And on December 23, 2025, the Italian administrative court issued an encouraging ruling requiring AGCOM to share with Cloudflare all the records that purportedly support Piracy Shield blocking orders. While we have not yet received those records, we expect them to shed significant light on Piracy Shield's operations."
While Cloudflare faces Piracy Shield enforcement for its DNS resolver, the law also applies to Internet service providers. A trade group that represents Italian ISPs objected to the law, saying that "potentially unlimited filtering creates high collateral damage even greater than the social benefit of combating piracy." The group said that "any system activated at [the] national level has strong impacts outside the borders, as content and resources located in third countries are filtered."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Bentonite on Wednesday March 25, @01:27AM (4 children)
Why don't these unauthorized streaming sites switch to IPv6 streaming with IPv4 as a fallback only?
If you have a /64, you can listen :: to listen on almost all IPv6 addresses in the range, giving you ~18,446,744,073,709,551,614 IPv6 addresses, that you can allocate at like 16 AAAA records at a time, randomly with dynamic DNS software (each big DNS server would have the same 16 addresses for at least 5 minutes, but the popular 9.9.9.9 & 1.1.1.1 & 8.8.8.8 etc DNS servers would get different AAAA records).
Most suits don't even seem to know that IPv6 is a thing, let alone could they possibly understand the concept of null routing subnets.
But I guess the typical host of such sites is only barely more competent than suits.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @02:11AM (1 child)
> ... unauthorized streaming sites switch to IPv6 streaming with IPv4 as a fallback only?
I don't have a clue of an answer, but there might be a hint here? http://test-ipv6.com/ [test-ipv6.com]
Just tried this and my score was 0/10. My isp is one of the Charter Communications cable companies.
Maybe there is a way I can get to IPv6?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bentonite on Wednesday March 25, @11:11AM
Alas, many ISP's are severely incompetent.
You can get IPv6 via a 6in4 tunnel via https://tunnelbroker.net/ [tunnelbroker.net]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday March 25, @10:26AM (1 child)
Likely, the law would be amended to allow blocking of the whole prefix.
This seems to be about Italian sport events. I wonder why they do not watermark the content. They could identify the leaking customer in realtime themselves and cut him off. Of course this would be a rat race: the leakers would take several subscriptions to identify and remove watermarking and the producers would then have to develop robust watermarking. At least this would be a productive tug of war instead of only paying the lawyers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bentonite on Wednesday March 25, @11:09AM
You've overestimating suits and lawmakers to think many will understand the concept of subnets.
It's really not that hard to use someone else's identity and credit card or even their account - that will be done if required if there's lots of money to be made.
Implementing watermarking and/or blocking is difficult and expensive and the business doesn't want to bear the costs - rather they've abused the legal system as usual to pass the implementation costs to other businesses.
With the same video stream with 2 different watermarks, both can be combined to erase the watermarks.
A cat and mouse game of sabotage will never be productive.
The logical solution to the perceived problem is to offer a better and cheaper video stream than the unauthorized sites - as why would people use an unauthorized site then?
But the suits demand that the video stream be restricted by all manner of digital handcuffs that results in the video playback being refused on many devices and regular failure of the video stream, even on approved devices and then proceed to wonder why people go and pay a much lesser price to have a video stream that works (of course they're doing their best to ensure that such stream ceases to work via IP blocking too, to match their "service").