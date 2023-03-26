A Serbo-Croatian-speaking agent and his Russian handler turned to Google Translate to ensure smooth operational communication. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was reading the logs in real-time:
A new investigation by the Insider looks into the operations of Russia's elite squad, the Center 795, which was established after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The squad comprises elite agents tasked with carrying out the most critical operations, including collecting battlefield intelligence, political assassinations, and abductions abroad.
To execute the operation on Western soil, the squad hired Darko Durovic, a Serbo-Croatian speaker living in the United States. He had mobility in Europe and no obvious ties to Russian intelligence, making him a convenient asset.
However, there was a major problem: Durovic spoke Serbo-Croatian, while his handler, Denis Alimov, spoke Russian. Neither was proficient in the other's native language to the level required for operational communication.
Therefore, they decided to use Google Translate to convert field reports and instructions. They sent translated messages through encrypted applications, which they deemed safe.
What they didn't take into account was that Google operates servers in the United States, which fall within the reach of an FBI surveillance warrant.
This allowed investigators to access the logs of these translations directly from the service provider, enabling them to read the entire operational communications thread in real-time, according to the Insider.
[...] The Insider writes that Russia will build another unit and will be more careful about the translation tools it uses. However, it is an "entirely different question" whether it will be more careful about the people it recruits.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 25, @12:30AM (3 children)
In the movies they use one-time-pad codebooks.
In real life: Google translate, connected by common (tappable) carrier, on devices that can be (and likely often are) compromised.
In real life there's such a flood of stuff happening all the time, field agents use the needle in the haystack defense much more often.
Which is why Langley runs a 15T electromagnet on the datastreams' hay.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by corey on Wednesday March 25, @02:13AM (2 children)
Wonder why they made this public now, too. Compromising their own capabilities. Maybe the Russians stopped using it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 25, @03:26AM
5d chess, 40d poo flinging, who can say?
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @01:35AM
qwen, gemma etc can do translations too.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Wednesday March 25, @12:36AM (4 children)
This sounds so stupid I am struggling to believe it.
For one thing the Durovic guy was living in the USA, therefore he must speak English. Yet they could not find a single handler that spoke English in the entire "elite" department? A language that is basically international and spoken everywhere in the world, especially in the tech/internet world? It is pretty much impossible to use modern technology without at least a functional grasp of English.
Second, even if by some miracle they could not find anyone who spoke English or Serbo-Croat, of all the online translation services out there (including Yandex which is Russian), you would go use an American one, the very country where your agent is based and which is currently your main geopolitical adversary? Knowing full well of the NSA's existence and the fact all USA tech companies are effectively an extension of the NSA/CIA?
This story to me just doesn't pass the smell test.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 25, @12:58AM (2 children)
The CIA came to my University to recruit. They said they were looking for the brightest.
Judging by who actually talked seriously with them, they were not finding the brightest.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 25, @01:29AM
Understandable if they were there to terminate them.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @01:31AM
How much good has the CIA really done for the US people compared to the bad they do. Then subtract that from the taxes etc spent on the CIA.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @02:16AM
All I know is that I would use Google to throw the cops off the trail with a bunch of phony info
(Score: 4, Touché) by jb on Wednesday March 25, @08:23AM (1 child)
If today's Russian spies can't even be bothered to learn Russian, then clearly they are no longer the sort of evil fanatics we grew up fearing all those years ago...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Wednesday March 25, @11:26AM
Or they are fine with a lot of consumable discardable useful idiots. That act as a shield between the FBI and their real valuable assets. They get busy finding all these idiots while the real once never have any contact with these muppets.