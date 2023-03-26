Physicists working on the LHCb experiment have spotted an elusive and fleeting particle, a heavier and more charming cousin to the proton, that has been sought for decades:
Protons and neutrons are examples of a class of particles called baryons, which each contain three fundamental subatomic particles called quarks that come in a variety of so-called flavours. In the case of a proton, there are two “up” quarks and one “down” quark that make up the particle.
But heavier quarks, like those known as charm quarks, can also combine to make baryons. However, because these unusual quark combinations are heavier and so more unstable, they often have fleetingly short lifetimes and quickly decay into other particles.
In 2017, physicists working at CERN's LHCb experiment glimpsed one of these exotic baryons, memorably named Xicc++, that was made up of two charm quarks and an up quark. This particle lived for only a trillionth of a second. Now, physicists working on the LHCb experiment have spotted the charm-filled sister particle to Xicc++, called the Xicc+particle, which contains a down quark instead of an up, making it a heavier analogue of the proton.
This particle had a predicted lifetime of six times shorter than that of the Xicc++, making it much harder to detect. It was found only after the LHCb experiment was upgraded to carry out more sensitive particle searches. The finding has a statistical significance of over 7 sigma, a measure that physicists use to state how confident they are that the result isn't a random fluke, which easily clears the 5-sigma bar required to claim a discovery.
"Not only is it interesting discovering the particle in its own right – the Xicc+ has been searched for for a long time – but it also really shows the power that these upgrades to the LHC are having," says Chris Parkes at the University of Manchester in the UK. "In one year’s data sample, we were able to see something that we couldn’t see with 10 years of data from the previous generation."
[...] "It’s a very interesting measurement, but it’s unclear what we learn from it," says Juan Rojo at Vrije University Amsterdam in the Netherlands. "There is no rule in quantum chromodynamics which prevents this hadron from existing, but now we’ve measured it exists, we are left not particularly illuminated."
Part of this, says Rojo, is because our current theories don't predict well how heavier quarks inside baryons should interact or what their masses should be. “The data is now ahead of the theory for these kinds of particles, but it could be that in five years from now, this measurement is able to answer some very important theory questions," says Rojo, such as what different combinations of quarks mean for particle masses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @03:34AM (3 children)
What does it means to say that a particle "lived" for a _trillionth_ of a second?
At that timescale, it feels like we're approaching plank-length of stuff. What reactions can happen in this timeframe? what interactions can be established? How is it not just considered "a group of quarks ended up in the same vicinity, temporarily"? What meaning is there to it?
All I have to go on is a forum post saying that an electron makes "2.18*10^16 rev/s" around an atom, so maybe there is time for *something* to happen (2*10^4 electron orbits), but how long would it even take for it to capture something like an electron? "An electron ended up in the same vicinity of some quarks, and started orbiting them because of charge attractions.." :-/
(Score: 5, Informative) by stormwyrm on Wednesday March 25, @05:04AM (1 child)
We are still a very long way from the Planck scale at a trillionth of a second. The Planck Time is 10-44 second: there's 32 orders of magnitude to go. The Planck length is 10-35 meters, which is way, way smaller than a hadron. A proton has a diameter of only about 10-16 meters, 19 orders of magnitude bigger. That's like the difference between a meter stick and a spiral arm of the Milky Way Galaxy! A trillionth of a second is plenty of time for the strong interaction to bind such quarks and is typical of particles that decay via the weak interaction. Such binding is going to result in different decay products and branching ratios than if the quarks had not gone into such a bound state or into a different one. It's even longer than the top quark's half life (10-25 second), and apparently even that brief time is just barely long enough for a top quark to bind to another quark to form a hadron [bigthink.com].
A more interesting analog to the proton would be if they could make a baryon with two charm quarks and a strange quark (a double-charmed omega), and a neutron analog: two strange quarks and a charm quark (a charmed omega, which it seems has been observed [lbl.gov]). Such particles contain only second-generation quarks.
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @01:56PM
We learned it all from Men in Black: there is a galaxy in every atom (or so).
(Score: 1) by JamesWebb on Wednesday March 25, @10:09PM
They watched it die not live.
(Score: 3, Funny) by JamesWebb on Wednesday March 25, @07:18AM
The universe is not made of particles that happen to interact socially. The universe is made of **social interactions that happen to look like particles**.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @11:49AM
Maybe you could try seeing if you are left waverly illuminated.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @02:00PM (1 child)
Now I get it. The universe is written in the Xi extension of cc++. The spec of it has only recently been ratified by the intergalactic council. No wonder the Xi-cc++ object which is an instance of the name-giving fundamental class has only now been discovered.
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Wednesday March 25, @04:56PM
And they only lasted a trillionth of a second before a clearly superior [xkcd.com] standard was developed.
(Score: 2) by jman on Thursday March 26, @03:01PM