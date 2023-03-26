Data brokers are helping the FBI get around warrant requirements:
FBI director Kash Patel admitted that the agency is buying location data that can be used to track people's movements. Unlike information obtained from cellphone providers, this data can be accessed without a warrant — and used to track anyone.
"We do purchase commercially available information that's consistent with the Constitution and the laws under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, and it has led to some valuable intelligence for us," Patel said at a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Patel would not commit to senators' requests that the agency stop buying Americans' location data. "Doing that without a warrant is an outrageous end-run around the Fourth Amendment," Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said during the hearing. "It's particularly dangerous given the use of artificial intelligence to comb through massive amounts of private information. This is exhibit A for why Congress needs to pass our bipartisan, bicameral bill, the Government Surveillance Reform Act."
The Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that law enforcement agencies need a warrant to obtain people's location data from cellphone providers. By getting this information from private data brokers, the FBI can get information on anyone it wants without a warrant.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), who chairs the intelligence committee, defended the FBI's data grab. "The key words are commercially available," he said.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 25, @11:10AM (5 children)
The general trend towards mass surveillance of all people in America as well as American citizens abroad has been going on since at least 2003 [wikipedia.org]. The more authoritarian elements of the US government who have always wanted to do this sort of thing saw an opportunity to make a push for it when through their own incompetence they ignored multiple reports and tips and allowed 19 asshats to hijack planes and fly them into buildings. Fun fact: The guy they put in charge of it at least at first had committed crimes related to Iran-Contra, so you know he's very trustworthy.
This effort has largely survived attempts by Congress to shut it down. They just shift it to a different line item of the budget and keep going.
But yes, if you expect to maintain any sort of privacy from the government regarding literally any of your activities, you will need to do them without your phone. You can survive without it, I promise.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @01:59PM
Yeah, and then we reelect them to 40 year careers of grift and corruption that makes them millionaires, so it's really our own fault when we think we'll get a piece of the action.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday March 25, @03:02PM (1 child)
"if you expect to maintain any sort of privacy from the government regarding literally any of your activities, you will need to do them without your phone"
Make that literally all of your activities. If you only turn your phone off when you are "doing a bad thing", the evidence you were trying to obscure your location during the time the bad thing happened is more than likely to be used convincingly against you.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 25, @05:35PM
I was thinking more along the lines of just leaving it at home next to your couch with the TV on. As far as your phone is concerned, you were watching the game, having a Bud.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tokolosh on Thursday March 26, @02:43AM
It's called the Third Party Doctrine. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_doctrine [wikipedia.org]
Meanwhile, the Judicial Branch, which is supposed to protect us from the Leviathan, has been wholly captured.
"The third-party doctrine is a United States legal doctrine that holds that people who voluntarily give information to third parties, such as banks and phone companies, generally have "no reasonable expectation of privacy" in that information. This precedent, established in Supreme Court cases in the 1970s, allows the U.S. government to obtain information from third parties without a legal warrant and without otherwise complying with the Fourth Amendment prohibition against search and seizure without probable cause and a judicial search warrant."
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday March 26, @05:55AM
The whole idea of Stalin's dream is that it's not yours - the tracking device belongs to its controller.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Wednesday March 25, @11:49AM (4 children)
If they can't, or won't, stop and it's an outrageous end-run around the 4th amendment shouldn't you just outlaw this kind of private data gathering all together? If it's not good if the FBI (or any LEO) does it then is it going to be good for anyone to do it? What is it for if it can't be used?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @02:18PM (3 children)
Yes, it should be outlawed. But who is going to do it, this congress? The next? Will we every get our shit together enough to elect a congress that will make it illegal? It all depends on us to make it happen. If there is another way, let us know.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday March 25, @02:46PM (2 children)
You have to prove that knowing someone's location is harmful. Then there is to what extent does this apply, your phone has your gps location, should phones be illegal?
(Score: 4, Touché) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 25, @05:45PM
Knowing somebody's location is easily proven to be harmful:
- You can now be targeted for police harassment based on "you were near a spot where a crime happened".
- People with access to these systems have abused them for stuff like "who is the bastard my ex is sleeping with now?"
- One could easily imagine more corrupt agents using / selling this data for blackmail purposes, e.g. "How much are you willing to pay so your spouse doesn't know about your regular visits to the In-n-Out Motel?"
- If you were intentionally targeting someone with violence or other criminal intent, say because you're the bastard an agent's ex is sleeping with, knowing where you are likely to be found sure makes it easier to carry out said violence.
- Because of the previous point, this data also has commercial value to organized crime.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @06:49PM
No, we have to get congress to pass laws that prohibit the government from unconstitutionally harvesting private information, and businesses from selling/leaking it. This congress won't do it. Let's hope for the best in November, but don't hold your breath
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday March 25, @01:21PM (2 children)
What you have here are people who made the conscious choice to trade security for convenience. Then, they got bitten in the ass by their own stupid choice.
You kissed your right to privacy goodbye when you, of your own free will, clicked thru the EULA that says Gooogle, Amazon, Facebook, etc. can sell your personal data to whoever they want. Now you want congress and the courts to save you from yourself and give you a do over? Good luck with that. LOL
And why would the FBI stop buying the data? When people agree to hand over their data voluntarily to a data reseller, why should the FBI waste the taxpayer's time and money getting it through traditional investigative efforts?
(Score: 4, Touché) by aafcac on Wednesday March 25, @03:46PM (1 child)
I would agree with you, but it's a awfully hard to participate in society when increasingly things like parking meters are being replaced with systems that you pay via cellphone and cars have GPS that tattles built in.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by OrugTor on Wednesday March 25, @04:48PM
Maybe the Surveillance Act the government needs would force the sources of data to be opt-in for personal data harvesting. The GPS in the car won't tattle or even record if you can opt out by not opting in. Of course the Act is a non-starter. Google for one would forbid it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Subsentient on Wednesday March 25, @09:52PM
This was always the end-goal. They knew that Americans would never consent to obvious digital surveillance by the state, so they went the American way; they let companies hoover up your data for "advertising" and whatnot, and then they just buy it from them.
Same thing with age verification. There is no substantial threat to children because a 15 year old sees a wiener. I saw Mr Hands when I was 11, and I turned out alright I like to think. It's about tying your real identity to all your internet activity. You already have that to a point with stuff like Cloudflare forcing you offline for any kind of detectable VPN or privacy tool on the vast majority of websites. They got the internet adopted with promises of free expression, decentralization, and anonymity. You can see exactly how that panned out. The digital infrastructure is the same, but the soul of the internet is long dead, and it was always intended this way.
"It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society." -Jiddu Krishnamurti
(Score: 2) by Spook brat on Thursday March 26, @02:13PM
I've been confused lately about the chatter around Anthropic's dustup with Pete Hegseth and the Senate grilling the FBI about purchasing location data.
Doesn't the US Government already have a contract with Palantir to get AI analysis of every purchasable database in existence? The AI-enhanced mass surveillance system already exists and has been weaponized for a while. [clarksonlawfirm.com]
The only way this makes sense to me is if both Hegseth and Patel are trying to pay less for the same data, and people formerly unaware of Palantir's capabilities and methods are taking notice of the easier-to-understand discount versions. $Diety willing, Congress will take proper notice of the 4th amendment end-run and throw out Palantir's baby with the rest of the bathwater. Hope springs eternal.
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