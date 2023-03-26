from the sexy-suicide-coach dept.
OpenAI has postponed the launch of its controversial "adult mode" feature following intense pushback from its own advisory council and concerns about technical safeguards failing to protect minors:
The Wall Street Journal reports that CEO Sam Altman first proposed the feature last year, arguing for the need to "treat adult users like adults" by enabling erotic text conversations. Originally scheduled for Q1 this year, the rollout has been pushed back by at least a month.
The proposal triggered fierce opposition from OpenAI's own handpicked advisory council on well-being and AI. At a January meeting, advisers unanimously expressed fury after learning the company planned to proceed despite their reservations. One council member warned OpenAI risked creating a "sexy suicide coach" — a reference to cases where ChatGPT users had developed intense emotional bonds with the bot before taking their own lives.
The technical problems are just as serious. OpenAI's age-prediction system — designed to block minors from accessing adult content — was misclassifying minors as adults roughly 12 percent of the time during internal testing. With approximately 100 million users under 18 each week on the platform, that error rate could expose millions of children to explicit material. The company has also struggled to lift restrictions on erotic content while still blocking nonconsensual scenarios and child pornography.
Internal documents reviewed by the Journal identified additional risks: compulsive use, emotional overreliance on the chatbot, escalation toward increasingly extreme content, and displacement of real-world relationships.
[...] Altman has been publicly conflicted. During an August podcast, when asked about decisions that were "best for the world, but not best for winning," he said: "We haven't put a sex bot avatar in ChatGPT yet." He acknowledged erotica would boost revenue but said it conflicted with the company's long-term goals. Two months later, he announced on X that adult content would launch in December – a post that blindsided staff, arriving just hours after the company unveiled its advisory council on well-being. He followed up the next day: "We aren't the elected moral police of the world."
Also reported at:
- https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2026/03/19/sexy-suicide-coach-openai-delays-ai-porn-feature-over-safety-uproar/
- https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/mar/09/openai-delays-adult-mode-for-chatgpt-to-focus-on-work-of-higher-priority
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @04:59PM
Erotic words?! How will those kids survive! Breaths hitching and eyes twinkling.. the absolute depravity. Imagine if they ever read a book.
They'll automatically kill themselves too.. because that's a thing that only happens from reading text. Not neglect or living in an absolute clown world, no.
Absolutely can't have any of that. Such a heckin valid and safe choice by our wise betters. People need to keep their eyes on the prize, generating economic value and fighting in wars!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crm114 on Wednesday March 25, @06:23PM (1 child)
For an honest (but satirical) reference - The Simpsons https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSKBRWoGvL0 [youtube.com]
But seriously, every upgrade in consumer Internet service (Broadband speed, routers, modems, consumer wifi routers, etc.) Has been subsidized by porn.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @04:03AM
Not now, but it used to be.
Now it's Nutflix and AMZ Prime Video. Streaming services - that don't carry porn, oddly enough. Porn can't keep up: with people streaming 4-6 hours of video each night, multiple such people per household, you just can't keep it up long enough with porn!
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 25, @06:26PM
Well, if it's sexy, what's the problem?
(Score: 2) by oregonjohn on Wednesday March 25, @07:02PM (2 children)
The pedophiles are all about grooming and what a wonderful tool this would be!
I don't have a solution.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday March 25, @09:18PM (1 child)
I would (sincerely) like to know how grooming comes into this.
I thought this was about an individual person, who claims to be an adult, talking one-on-one to an AI and having erotic conversations (with a machine).
There is another side to this.
In the early 1970s, I was in the spring semester of the fifth grade (age 11 years old). I had no idea what puberty was. What was happening to me. At age 10, my prudish parents had told me a very few limited facts about the mechanics of how babies are made. But nothing about erections, orgasms, changes that you should expect to see happen in your own body!.
In the sixth grade fall (still age 11) there were some sex education books available. But only if your parents signed a note. Of course, mine would not. Thank goodness, the kids who did have the sex ed books let other kids read them. The teachers turned a blind eye to this. They saw nothing. And it also happened on the school bus where nobody was watching who was letting someone else read one of their textbooks.
The book was frank, factual and educational.
By the time I was in the 8th grade, my parents reluctantly got me a sex ed book. It was accurate enough. But it was way too little, and too late. I would dare say that at that point, I probably knew more about sex than my parents did. Even (OMG!) more worser . . . the school library in middle-school had books on subjects like VD (venereal disease) and other informative topics. No notes from parents. If you were in the school library, you could pick up a book off the shelf and read it. Wow -- what an idea!
I strongly advocate for a flip side to this. People under 18 should have access to factual information about what happens to their own bodies! and about human reproduction. I'm not talking about pr0n. However I'm not sure that access to real information from an AI is such a bad idea actually.
I think the cat's out of the bag, you can't un-ring the bell, that ship has already sailed -- even before AI. Kids already commonly have access to the internet and know how to use Google, Wikipedia or other resources to learn things. (heaven forbid!)
Stupid people exist because nothing in the food chain eats them anymore.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 27, @04:58PM
He has a legitimate fear of AI encouraging Democrats to become teachers. Now, I won't be able to sleep tonight!
(Score: 4, Touché) by Hartree on Thursday March 26, @02:46AM
"displacement of real-world relationships."
On Soylent News? Not only is this a place for hopeless geeks, it's also full of old fogey geeks.
What are these real-world relationships? You don't mean when mom comes down to the basement to make sure I eat something other than Doritos and Mountain Dew, do you?