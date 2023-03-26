The Wall Street Journal reports that CEO Sam Altman first proposed the feature last year, arguing for the need to "treat adult users like adults" by enabling erotic text conversations. Originally scheduled for Q1 this year, the rollout has been pushed back by at least a month.

The proposal triggered fierce opposition from OpenAI's own handpicked advisory council on well-being and AI. At a January meeting, advisers unanimously expressed fury after learning the company planned to proceed despite their reservations. One council member warned OpenAI risked creating a "sexy suicide coach" — a reference to cases where ChatGPT users had developed intense emotional bonds with the bot before taking their own lives.

The technical problems are just as serious. OpenAI's age-prediction system — designed to block minors from accessing adult content — was misclassifying minors as adults roughly 12 percent of the time during internal testing. With approximately 100 million users under 18 each week on the platform, that error rate could expose millions of children to explicit material. The company has also struggled to lift restrictions on erotic content while still blocking nonconsensual scenarios and child pornography.

Internal documents reviewed by the Journal identified additional risks: compulsive use, emotional overreliance on the chatbot, escalation toward increasingly extreme content, and displacement of real-world relationships.

[...] Altman has been publicly conflicted. During an August podcast, when asked about decisions that were "best for the world, but not best for winning," he said: "We haven't put a sex bot avatar in ChatGPT yet." He acknowledged erotica would boost revenue but said it conflicted with the company's long-term goals. Two months later, he announced on X that adult content would launch in December – a post that blindsided staff, arriving just hours after the company unveiled its advisory council on well-being. He followed up the next day: "We aren't the elected moral police of the world."