If active distraction of readers of your own website was an Olympic Sport, news publications would top the charts every time:
I went to the New York Times to glimpse at four headlines and was greeted with 422 network requests and 49 megabytes of data. It took two minutes before the page settled. And then you wonder why every sane tech person has an adblocker installed on systems of all their loved ones.
It is the same story across top publishers today.
To truly wrap your head around the phenomenon of a 49 MB web page, let's quickly travel back a few decades. With this page load, you would be leaping ahead of the size of Windows 95 (28 floppy disks). The OS that ran the world fits perfectly inside a single modern page load. In 2006, the iPod reigned supreme and digital music was precious. A standard high-quality MP3 song at 192 kbps bitrate took up around 4 to 5 MB. This singular page represents roughly 10 to 12 full-length songs. I essentially downloaded an entire album's worth of data just to read a few paragraphs of text. According to the International Telecommunication Union, the global average broadband internet speed back then was about 1.5 Mbps. Your browser would continue loading this monstrosity for several minutes, enough time for you to walk away and make a cup of coffee.
If hardware has improved so much over the last 20 years, has the modern framework/ad-tech stack completely negated that progress with abstraction and poorly architected bloat?
For the example above, taking a cursory look at the network waterfall for a single article load reveals a sprawling, unregulated programmatic ad auction happening entirely in the client's browser. Before the user finishes reading the headline, the browser is forced to process dozens of concurrent bidding requests to exchanges like Rubicon Project (fastlane.json) and Amazon Ad Systems. While these requests are asynchronous over the network, their payloads are incredibly hostile to the browser's main thread. To facilitate this, the browser must download, parse and compile megabytes of JS. As a publisher, you shouldn't run compute cycles to calculate ad yields before rendering the actual journalism.
- The user requests text.
- The browser downloads 5MB of tracking JS.
- A silent auction happens in the background, taxing the mobile CPU.
- The winning bidder injects a carefully selected interstitial ad you didn't ask for.
Beyond the sheer weight of the programmatic auction, the frequency of behavioral surveillance was surprising. There is user monitoring running in parallel with a relentless barrage of POST beacons firing to first-party tracking endpoints (a.et.nytimes.com/track). The background invisible pixel drops and redirects to doubleclick.net and casalemedia help stitch the user's cross-site identity together across different ad networks.
When you open a website on your phone, it's like participating in a high-frequency financial trading market. That heat you feel on the back of your phone? The sudden whirring of fans on your laptop? Contributing to that plus battery usage are a combination of these tiny scripts.
Ironically, this surveillance apparatus initializes alongside requests fetching purr.nytimes.com/tcf which I can only assume is Europe's IAB transparency and consent framework. They named the consent framework endpoint purr. A cat purring while it rifles through your pockets.
So therein lies the paradox of modern news UX. The mandatory cookie banners you are forced to click are merely legal shields deployed to protect the publisher while they happily mine your data in the background. But that's enough about NYT.
Publishers aren't evil but they are desperate. Caught in this programmatic ad-tech death spiral, they are trading long-term reader retention for short-term CPM pennies. The modern ad industry is slowly de-coupling the creator from the advertiser. They weaponize the UI because they think they have to.
[...] No individual engineer at the Times decided to make reading miserable. This architecture emerged from a thousand small incentive decisions, each locally rational yet collectively catastrophic.
They built a system that treats your attention as an extractable resource. The most radical thing you can do is refuse to be extracted. Close the tab. Use RSS. Let the bounce rate speak for itself. These are vanity metrics until enough people stop vanishing into them and then suddenly they become a crisis.
The article goes into detailed explanations for the different processes going on and has suggestions for how web sites could improve the situation for everyone.
See also: The Web Bloat Crisis: How RSS Readers Are Saving Us from Bloated Websites
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday March 25, @10:56PM (3 children)
Well yeah... That has been going on since computers were invented. I remember when Windows 95 came out, it was considered a bloated POS back then, compared by people who were used to DOS (or Win3.1), it seemed full of needless gimmicks like full colour background wallpapers and start up sounds and similar, all things that took up precious RAM and CPU but did not assist in actually executing the programming you were interested in.
The abstractions were also complained about, how developers were one step further away from the actual HW, etc... (Win95 AFAIR was not just a DOS shell like Win3.1 and everything before). Basically the same thing we hear today, but at a lower level. At least back then you could punch through Win95 to the underlying DOS easily.
It boils down to the same thing each time, companies care about being cheap more than anything. With each abstraction programming became easier, so you could hire less skilled developers and pay less money. A cycle that has continued to present day, where the newest idea is "Vibe code with AI, and we don't have to pay developers at all!", which I guess is the logical conclusion of this flawed premise.
I won't even get into the whole story back in the day that Microsoft and Intel had a secret deal, that every time Intel released a new CPU, MS would deliberately make the next version of Windows more bloated so it would consume even more resources and force everyone to upgrade, which is why we had the rapid 1-2 year semi-forced computer upgrade cycle in the 90's and 00's.
(Score: 3, Informative) by aafcac on Thursday March 26, @12:28AM (1 child)
Win 95 was, but hardware was improving at a rapid clip back then and it was an effort to be prepared for where hardware would be in a couple years without them having to spend the money on a complete from scratch rewrite just then and give up the already available software.
I don't think it was the best trade off as there was a bunch of precedents set caused MS issues for decades, things like the way in which developers could just put files wherever they liked and interact with the registry in ways that could break things. For a while one of my old Win machines required changing the registry every time I booted the machine to get the screen resolution right.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @11:28AM
That's why I still run native DOS and WinXP/7 on Intel Celerons.
For me, those are the last usable versions, and even then I don't connect them to the Internet.
I don't trust Microsoft to not have a destructive sleeper cell in it...just waiting for a "Magic Packet".
Even my Androids are becoming unusable with numerous hangups.
Like just tonight, my Wendy s burger app wouldn't give me credit for a burger purchase.
There is simply no way I am going to put payment credentials in this thing. I can't trust it for 79 burger points!
I think only a fool would trust this flakey technology with fiduciary responsibilities.
I have long had fits with these store apps. It makes me appreciate WalMart all the more, as they don't make me deal with all the technical complexities of rendering payment.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @10:58AM
The final released version, maybe, but one of the beta releases we'd gotten our grubby little paws on was not a 'bloated POS' (don't ask which version number, all I can tell you now is that the UI was neither the Win 3.x one nor wholly the eventual Win 9x one) .
We hammered it to death testing it in one of our computer labs (at the behest of the PHB as he was budgeting to upgrade all the machines once it was released) it ran most of our DOS software without issue - P-CAD being the one I remember having most problems, ran what little Win 3.x stuff we used, it's networking was rock solid. After a month, like the man from Del Monte, we said 'yes' to the PHB and kept that lab (14 machines) running on the beta release.
Imagine our surprise when the SHTF with all manner of things 'breaking' once we started installing the commercial release when we got it...
(Score: 5, Interesting) by dustbuster on Wednesday March 25, @11:02PM (1 child)
Since the auction is run from the client's machine, what's to stop the clients rigging the auction? Putting your own very expensive ads on the network and then mysteriously those ads win the auction? That way the client gets paid every time they visit a NYT page...
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday March 26, @01:08AM
The hoster not the client. Yeah, a lot of fraud in the system. Billions of dollars are spent to show ads to bots right now, more to come.
Its easier and cheaper to hire a botnet than to generate human traffic, soooooooo
Its sort of a Dead Internet Theory thing that ad views only go up. Not views by humans, but total views. Mostly by bots.
Think about this: Total analog broadcast AM/FM radio advertising spend in the USA is about $20/year/person last time I checked. Cheapest AM/FM radio on Amazon is around $9 delivered. Hmm. Its moderately surprising radio stations aren't sending all American's batteries and pocket radios...
Soon the internet will go back to what it was before commercialization. I am old enough to have been online in those days. None of the middlemen like it, but they're going away.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ls671 on Thursday March 26, @12:35AM (1 child)
Even the green site has 49MB web pages now. Congrats to soylentnews for being unbloated and loading amazingly fast.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Reziac on Thursday March 26, @02:45AM
Consider: at dialup speeds, the 49mb web page takes about ten hours just to download.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday March 26, @04:00AM
Build your own local AI worker, pretending to be a fully functional browser to the outside World Wide Web, and employ her as proxy gate.
Let her read the pages, handle all the ads humbly with grace to behave as obedient consumer would and/or summarize the content cleanly for you.
At the current state of the Art, even captchas are more of a challenge to humans than to the machines.
Collecting statistics about trackers for months and years into the database to share with more aggressive individuals could also become instrumental...
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday March 26, @04:39AM (3 children)
not entirely on topic but kinda relevant.
https://motherfuckingwebsite.com/ [motherfuckingwebsite.com]
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Thursday March 26, @11:13AM (2 children)
Another old bit of satire has recently been rebuilt because it had been abandoned, but the spirit of the thing is still right:
https://zombo.com/ [zombo.com]
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @11:51AM (1 child)
Simple stuff that works.
This is beyond comprehension of the Modern High Tech Marketing MBA.
He would take one look at the page size ( in bytes ) and evaluate it as a really poor value on code size versus price paid...but evaluate an investment in Gold exactly opposite.
Who cares if the customers don't have the latest high speed internet connections?
The Marketing MBA and his IT Professional can afford theirs, expensed to Corporate. That's all that counts. Web visitors can just eat cake!
(Score: 2) by bmimatt on Friday March 27, @05:26AM
The same MBA bastard that ordered custom software with specific functionality and then having seen the delivered working source, tried to switch up and pay me by line of code.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Bentonite on Thursday March 26, @05:40AM
But if your webpage loads 49MiB of proprietary malware, you cannot be anything but evil, even considering the environmental destruction alone of wasting that much power across millions of expected pageviews.
Lets assume that on average the page takes 2 minutes to load, wasting on average 20W of power per client (apparently all the recent iphone SoC's have a TDP of 8W and I would expect other device's of Stalin's dream to use a similar amount of power, while laptops would use 10-20W+, while desktops could easy clock up to >100W while trying to process the JavaScript).
So for 1 million page views;
You have: 20W*2 minutes*1 million
You want: kWh
* 666.66667
What a coincidence (the correct number is actually 616 ですぅ).
Being desperate for even more money is not an excuse for being evil.
(Score: 5, Informative) by jb on Thursday March 26, @08:32AM (2 children)
Sitting around complaining isn't going to help. The idiots with their bloated malware will just continue pushing their bloated malware.
Rather, the answer is to hit them where it hurts: in the pocket book.
Imagine if you went to a newsagent and bought a genuine physical copy of that same newspaper. Now imagine it weighed 49 lbs ... and stuck to the middle page was a miniature audio bug that transmitted back to the publisher everything you said while reading the paper, or even just being anywhere near it. Would you ever buy another copy? Of course not.
So why be so silly as to keep on visiting web sites that do effectively the same thing?
"Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."
The whole point of a free market is that it is supposed to be driven by demand, not by supply. But when you keep going back to those suppliers who do wrong by you, you are effectively handing them your share of control on a plate. That's what the "big end of town" wants you to do. But if hardly anyone was willing to do it, the "big end of town" would no longer have any reason to exist.
Bottom line: it's all about putting your money (or your browsing habits) where you mouth is ... then teaching others to do the same.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday March 26, @11:54AM
Oh, I would vie for free delivery, just like with web pages.
And heat my house with them!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1) by Marvin on Friday March 27, @01:58PM
sadly this won't work, because 80% of page hits are from bots anyway. So, even when everyone would stop reading that page the "ad revenue" would more or less stay the same. The whole system is totally broken...
(Score: 2) by jman on Thursday March 26, @03:17PM (1 child)
Putting aside the painful excersize (no numeric keypad), it's amazing to think that this single website nearly contains that editor's source code volume * 9.
No wonder I still read RSS, block JS in the browser, and have HTML turned off in the email client.
Go progress? ;)
(Score: 3, Informative) by jman on Thursday March 26, @03:20PM
Cue HAL !!!
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Thursday March 26, @03:55PM
Whatever happened to that guy?
Ever had a belch so satisfying you have to blow your nose afterward?