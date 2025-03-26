When particles in volcanic ash cloud rub together, some pick up positive charge and others negative – now physicists have finally elucidated how these different charges are determined:
Physicists have solved a longstanding mystery around the process that creates volcanic lightning: when similar particles rub together, why do some become positively charged while others become negatively charged?
The exchange of electric charge when two objects touch, called the triboelectric effect, is what causes hair to be attracted towards a balloon after rubbing.
In a cloud of volcanic ash, swirling particles of silicon dioxide exchange electric charge as they collide. The positively and negatively charged particles separate and lightning occurs when current flows between the two.
But physicists couldn’t explain what breaks the symmetry between two particles of the same material and causes charge to flow one way or the other.
“There are a lot of candidates,” says Galien Grosjean, now at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. “People suspect that humidity is important, or roughness, or the crystalline structure.”
While working at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria in Klosterneuburg, Grosjean wondered if the answer lay in carbon-containing molecules on the surface of the particles. Such molecules are ubiquitous in nature, and materials scientists try to keep these contaminants to a minimum. But Grosjean and his colleagues kept track of what cleaning their samples did to the electrification.
With ultrasound, they levitated a small particle of silicon dioxide, let it bounce once onto a target plate made of the same material and then measured its charge. “It might charge positive or negative. If positive, we would bake or clean it and redo the experiment – and then it would charge negative,” says Grosjean.
Analysis of the samples showed that the removal of carbon-containing molecules was indeed the controlling factor. "We saw that this effect overcomes everything else," says Grosjean.
Another giveaway was that a cleaned sample would become positively charged again after about a day, which is also how quickly it would acquire a fresh coat of carbon molecules from the air.
Daniel Lacks at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, is impressed by the study. “People know surfaces have a lot of crap on them. But I’ve never seen that come up in triboelectric charging,” he says.
The discovery could be bad news for physicists, he fears. If carbon contamination determines the charging direction, precisely calculating how particles become charged will be very hard. “Prediction may just be something that will never happen,” says Lacks.
Journal Reference: Grosjean, G., Ostermann, M., Sauer, M. et al. Adventitious carbon breaks symmetry in oxide contact electrification. Nature 651, 626–631 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-10088-w
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @03:40PM
Can't wait for this to play out.