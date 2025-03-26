Physicists have solved a longstanding mystery around the process that creates volcanic lightning: when similar particles rub together, why do some become positively charged while others become negatively charged?

The exchange of electric charge when two objects touch, called the triboelectric effect, is what causes hair to be attracted towards a balloon after rubbing.

In a cloud of volcanic ash, swirling particles of silicon dioxide exchange electric charge as they collide. The positively and negatively charged particles separate and lightning occurs when current flows between the two.

But physicists couldn’t explain what breaks the symmetry between two particles of the same material and causes charge to flow one way or the other.

“There are a lot of candidates,” says Galien Grosjean, now at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. “People suspect that humidity is important, or roughness, or the crystalline structure.”

While working at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria in Klosterneuburg, Grosjean wondered if the answer lay in carbon-containing molecules on the surface of the particles. Such molecules are ubiquitous in nature, and materials scientists try to keep these contaminants to a minimum. But Grosjean and his colleagues kept track of what cleaning their samples did to the electrification.

With ultrasound, they levitated a small particle of silicon dioxide, let it bounce once onto a target plate made of the same material and then measured its charge. “It might charge positive or negative. If positive, we would bake or clean it and redo the experiment – and then it would charge negative,” says Grosjean.