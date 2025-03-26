Self-driving cars are essentially AI supercomputers on wheels:
As the company is raking cash from the AI infrastructure build out, it’s also expanding its output with several planned fabs in Japan, Singapore, and even a “megafab” in New York. These projects are expected to come online between 2028 and 2029, and the Micron CEO said that it’s looking to boost output by 20% in 2026, which could help alleviate some of the pressure on the supply side. However, even as these new factories start production, Mehrotra predicts that there will be a new market that demands massive amounts of high-speed memory — self-driving cars.
There are six levels of vehicle autonomy, starting at L0 for cars that have no driving automation whatsoever. A vehicle with a single automated system (such as cruise control) counts as L1, while those equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that both control steering and acceleration, such as Tesla’s Autopilot and Cadillac’s Super Cruise, are considered as L2. On the other hand, vehicles with L4 autonomy basically do not need human intervention in any task, like overtaking or deciding when to cross a busy intersection. However, it still gives the driver the option to take control and manually drive the vehicle.
Nvidia announced that it’s working with Chinese carmakers BYD and Geely and Japanese marques Isuzu and Nissan to adopt the Nvidia Drive Hyperion platform. This is the AI chip maker’s end-to-end autonomous vehicle platform meant to deliver an L4 system to car manufacturers. Since this is an AI system, it will likely demand a lot of high-speed memory to be able to run effectively.
Most modern vehicles require at least 16GB of memory, but if car makers introduce L4 autonomy, it will definitely need a lot more RAM. We’ve seen this with the shortage of high-end Macs with up to 512GB of Unified Memory as many users have become interested in running the likes of OpenClaw on their own systems. It has even gotten to the point that Apple pulled the $4,000 512GB Mac Studio from its online store and raised the 256GB version to $2,000. So, if carmakers started churning out hundreds of thousands, if not millions of vehicles with AI-powered driverless features, Micron expects demand for automotive memory to pick up as well.
(Score: 5, Touché) by driverless on Thursday March 26, @11:50AM (1 child)
It should be "$thing_vendor predicts that $widely_used_product will require billions of dollars worth of $thing. Vendor shares skyrocket". Please update your references.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday March 27, @12:51AM
Or at least, $vendor hopes shares will skyrocket and/or venture capital flows into the business.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 5, Funny) by turgid on Thursday March 26, @12:02PM (3 children)
Is it written in Electron?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Insightful) by zocalo on Thursday March 26, @12:59PM (2 children)
The cynic in me says this is a combination of bloatware libraries (like Electron) and the ad-auction type fun and games we discussed in the 49MB web page [soylentnews.org] article to do with capturing telemetry and monetizing it; viz. shit we do not want, do not need, and sooner or later is going to break and get someone(s) killed.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Thursday March 26, @01:40PM
I usually buy Micron memory (with ECC) for my machines, but due to this AI bandwagon they decided to pull out of the consumer market. I'll take 128GB of DDR4 after the bubble bursts, please.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday March 26, @09:02PM
I cannot confirm anything, but they are definitely not going to run GANs in cars. GANs are not for online use but are used in a very involved training technique. Depending on the AI model, 300Gb might easily be used. Probably a car would run several AI models which makes the 300Gb projection feel not out of place.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Undefined on Thursday March 26, @12:28PM (4 children)
I had an immediate flash of a car up on blocks by a trailer in Trump country where the car is running an AI generating fake news about pizza joints, daycares, anti-FEMA, anti-vax, anti-science, climate ridiculousness, hoax claims... while a still chugs away in the trunk.
I know, I know. But it was funny to me. I'lll take my lumps. 😊
(and for the record, I've lived in a trailer... it was fine.)
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 3, Funny) by crm114 on Thursday March 26, @01:20PM
On point!
But to power this thing, is the SMR going to be under the car, or under the trailer?
(Asking for a friend.)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday March 26, @01:41PM (2 children)
They'll be some propaganda but its mostly going to be used for ads.
"I see on the in car camera you're drinking from a Starbucks cup, but before I turn the headlights on, would you like to see a full windshield heads up display video advertisement for Dunkin Donuts? For a limited time only, we have a special offer where you can skip the ads for the next month if you buy a $15/month premium subscription, for the remainder of your subscription premium service automatically skips half the ads..."
Cars are going to be like being inside a pre-ad blocker PC in the 00s, imagine infinite popups and virus infestations while you're just trying to drive.
You can't seriously consider that "self drivers" will be allowed to see and do what they want, they'll have to watch a continuous stream of ads during the drive. Yet another reason I do NOT want a self driving car. Driving is not fun but its more fun than being legally forced to watch ads "for your safety".
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday March 26, @04:37PM (1 child)
At least you won't have to wear those little eye clamps that Malcolm McDowell had in "A Clockwork Orange". Well, at least, not for the few extra months it will take them to find a politician they can bribe in order to pass a law making that a requirement "for your safety" too. Best accessory ever for a self-driving car? Forget the scented lemon tree and get one of those little kits you get on long haul flights with eye mask and ear plugs in, and be sure to include the toothpaste and brush too because you are not got to have a pleasant taste in your mouth after a typical ad-laden journey from A-to-B. Or a couple of slugs; one of alcohol and the other lead. YMMV.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Friday March 27, @01:47PM
Eye Tracking (TM) detected you looked away before the end of the Ad. Pay attention to an entire ad for each mile of your journey, per passenger... each passenger must create an age verification account, for your Ad safety. (use of cup holders, AC, Heat extra)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday March 26, @01:32PM (1 child)
I wonder when this trend will peak and evaporate just like tail fins on cars.
To me nothing screams lower class and poverty like a car thats always broken. Partially thats why I buy Toyotas, the main attribute of the older ones is they rarely break. By filling a car with infinite slop, given an infinite supply of chinesium parts, something will ALWAYS be broken, which is super ghetto. Nothing screams lower class and poverty like your car always has something beoken.
Infinite slop works on computers because updates and repairs are free-ish so using a word processor to make a christmas shopping list is perfectly OK if you don't use 99.99% of the "features" that no one wants anyway.
This doesn't work with cars... "Service soon" light means no registration, so if self driving webcam #17 has too scratched up of a lens, and they don't sell spare parts anymore, and the ebay junk yard pulls are $3000 because its all integrated and serial numbered to th car without special expensive programming tools, the car is junk if you can't register it, so every spare part costs as much as the car is "worth".
The companies see luxury as cheap veneer over junk with as much slop features no one wants as will fit on the car. I see luxury as the opposite, if I bought a luxury car, or even a merely aspirational car, I'd want extremely high quality materials and no annoyances because parts that aren't there to do stuff I actively don't want, can't break and leave me with infinite hassles. Its a "luxury" to have a car that looks nice (uncluttered with tablets and screens) and is comfy and super reliable, which essentially the opposite of whats available on the market. We're only given the choice of which enormous and unwanted tail fins we "want".
Something like an Integra but without the shitty CVT transmission those are engineered to fail at 100K in every other model ever made, and without the shitty ghetto tablet if I wanted the frustration of trying to use a $55 android tablet I'd buy one from Amazon. The gearshift handle could be more comfortable looking for what I'd have to pay, but I'm willing to try it out (it might actually be comfy, it just doesn't look that way). It looks like it has subpar audio, I'd like a car that puts more money into speakers so it sounds good. The steering wheel is hideous it looks like driving an IBM model M keyboard. I'd like a car with a horn button as its steering wheel UI, that would be real luxury to me, looking like I aspire to be a data entry clerk because of my button-covered steering wheel is pretty ghetto. The cheesy plastic HVAC "joystick" aiming things are ghetto.
Some cars out there are pretty nice if you just rip off a couple thousand dollars of crap I actively don't want and then add back a couple hundred of stuff I want (nice speakers, a steering wheel that doesn't look like a kids toy, etc)
Honestly, I see the appeal of a custom 70s muscle car. Those guys seem to think the entire electronic UI of a car should be an ignition key thats got "off" "aux" "run" and "start" and I think thats about ideal.
I wonder about the people who think they "made it" when they get to spend two hours reading manuals to figure out how to auto scrobble this playlist onto livejournal then mess it up and have to take it to the mechanic because the 2G internet connection doesn't work. That kind of stuff is poverty life not luxury life.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JustNiz on Thursday March 26, @03:33PM
>> Nothing screams lower class and poverty like your car always has something beoken.
I have enough first hand experience to tell you that this is the usual state of most high-end and even "supercars" too. They are no more reliable, and often less reliable.
The only difference is your high-end car costs 10-100x more to fix than a "normal" car with the same fault would, especially if your supposedly high-end car is German.
And often the fix uses the same budget parts, just labelled differently.
(Score: 4, Touché) by JustNiz on Thursday March 26, @03:36PM (2 children)
Cars dont "need" ram at all.
I can remember a time when the most complex thing in the car was a transistor radio.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @03:46PM
I miss my '63 Nova, very much. Just a small straight six, but I could work on everything. And the radio was the only thing new.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday March 27, @03:03AM
I miss the days when the most complex thing was the transistor (dating ourselves) radio....
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by crm114 on Thursday March 26, @04:01PM
Apparently Tiny Core, Damn Small Linux, Puppy, Alpine and Porteus can all run in less than 100MB. I'm wondering how many full-on VMs I can run in my "self driving" car, while I continue to drive it manually.
Think of the possibilities!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 26, @04:10PM (1 child)
(How) Can I offload memory crunching from my desktop to my car? How many Teslas (or similar) do you need to build a poor mans supercomputer?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @04:28PM
> How many Teslas (or similar) do you need to build a poor mans supercomputer?
Just one...but you can't get the software license from Elon to use it.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 26, @04:24PM (3 children)
I can't find it in the article but, beyond wishful thinking on the manufacturers part, how much is used and for what? How much of these 300 GB of RAM are used for operating the vehicle? The onboard Dave-Like-AI? How much is used for telemetry (ie snitching or spying on the car/owner)? How much is used for in-car-entertainment, since that is a thing? How much is used by the car company for "other things" whatever they might be?
300 GB of RAM is quite an outrageous amount of RAM for a car. How much storage will the car come with? How many terabytes of storage does it need to utilize all this RAM? How much CPU power? Or is it just running everything from RAM? What if you have an accidental hard reset?
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday March 26, @04:34PM
My guess is to buffer out the video and sensor data that's commonly being used as part of the driver assistance features with some of it being used for the car to use for AI models.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @04:42PM
Snipping at:
> 300 GB of RAM is quite an outrageous amount of RAM for a car.
640 GB should to be enough for anyone (ducking).
(Score: 2) by higuita on Thursday March 26, @05:29PM
User tracking, video recording and ads, that consume lot of memory!! Every car NEEDS that!!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @04:36PM (1 child)
There's no need for mid-range products any more. 80% of the market is driven by the top 20% income bracket. It looks like Vegas is going broke from lack of tourism, but actually revenues are way up because of the whales. That is what's happening to the entire economy. So we can forget about reasonably equipped and priced EVs, phones, etc...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 27, @10:38AM
And won't it be funny when it turns out that the high-end people are getting sold ridiculously overpriced complete crap, while the rest of us schlubs are the ones who have cheap effective solutions because they've made the 2005 model work just fine for their needs.
That kind of thing has happened before, e.g. the rich people throwing away parts of vegetables or meats because they thought they were useless or beneath them, only for smart poor or even enslaved people to use that "trash" to make stuff that's absolutely delicious. (Of course, if the rich people find out about that, suddenly that trash can become very valuable, so try to keep any moves like that off the pages of Forbes and the like.)
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Thursday March 26, @05:25PM
... Sales of pre-y2k models will go through the roof
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Thursday March 26, @08:15PM
Parkinson’s Law states that work expands to fill the time available for its completion. Similarly, software expands to fill all available RAM for its operation !!
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 4, Informative) by jb on Friday March 27, @03:19AM
If any car genuinely required 300 GB of RAM, then the entire engineering team that designed its firmware really need to be taken out and shot for professional negligence in the extreme (and some far slower and more painful end devised for their manager).
But in reality, what we have here is nothing like that. There is no 300GB car. It's just the posturing of a greedy RAM vendor (as others have rightly pointed out).
(Score: 2) by jman on Friday March 27, @11:58AM
Approximate dendrites per neuron: 7 thousand.
Total possible human brain connections: Seven quadrillion.
Number of bits in three hundred gigabytes of ram: Two hundred forty billion.
So, rough translation (bits aren't dendrites) a machine brain with just one hundred twenty-eight thousandth the capacity of a human can drive a car?
I've seen humans drive. Take away road rage, party mode, reaching for a cig, texting @ 80MPH ... it may be possible, but they might want to up the ram. A lot.
(This might also explain the G & Waymo vehicles' perfect driving scores.)