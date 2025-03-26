As a managerial strategy, it seems a little misguided:
According to a column by the New York Times’ Kevin Roose, employees at companies including Meta and OpenAI compete on “internal leaderboards that show how many tokens[…]each worker consumes.” At Meta in particular (and also Shopify), Roose says volume of A.I. used has become a metric that goes into people’s evaluations, with managers “rewarding workers who make heavy use of A.I. tools and chastening those who don’t.”
Analogies are tricky here. One is tempted to say it’s like making painters compete to use the most paint, but even if the paint is just being splattered as quickly as possible, it’s at least going to be visible when the project is done. It’s a bit more like telling soldiers to gauge their battlefield success by the number of bullets fired, but suppressive fire that doesn’t hit anything has its place in war strategy. The best analogy I can come up with is this: it’s like NBA mascots being evaluated by how many t-shirts they fire out of their t-shirt cannons, but the t-shirts are made by Hermès.
The resulting numbers, in terms of both tokens and money, are absolutely staggering. One OpenAI engineer, according to Roose, burned through 210 billion tokens, which Roose equates to 33 Wikipedias. A Swedish software engineer claims to Roose that his company spends more than his salary on his Claude Code tokens alone.
This “tokenmaxxing” trend clearly stems in part from the use of “claws,” agentic AI platforms like OpenClaw, which are this year’s biggest supposed innovation in AI. OpenClaw’s virality was part of the big shift away from OpenAI’s GPT models and toward Claude this year by AI fanatics, and OpenAI subsequently hired OpenClaw’s creator, seemingly in a bid to maintain its position as the industry leader.
But even when used without an external claw platform Claude Code is becoming more and more like OpenClaw lately, with a feature rolling out last week that allows greater and greater on-the-go vibe coding, by letting users communicate with Claude Code more easily on their phones.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 26, @04:29PM
As of March 17th Cursor changed their billing profile for Claude models (first Opus, later Sonnet too...) requiring the use of MAX mode when using those models.
MAX mode apparently consumes token-credits 36x faster than non-MAX mode.
The change was unannounced, silent on the user interface. I was on-track to use my monthly allotment of credits around the end of the month. After the change, I ran out of credit somewhere in the afternoon on March 17th.
Now, some of this is how tokens are charged more than how many tokens are used, but there are so many different ways of accounting for that - do you get charged for "cached tokens" in an ongoing conversation? Some do, some don't. Input vs output tokens have something like a 5x cost difference I believe, except when they don't.
And, if you're ever on-the-spot needing to burn a bunch of tokens, initialize 3 agents with "different perspectives" and ask them to all perform a task, like reviewing a bunch of code. Then ask a fourth agent to synthesize the findings of the first three...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hazelnut on Thursday March 26, @04:31PM (3 children)
I remember at several places, software developers were rated on the "number of bugs they fixed". Since QA would always send the defect reports back to the original programmer to fix, most would intentionally add bugs to their code to be sure they kept numbers high enough.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by higuita on Thursday March 26, @04:40PM (1 child)
hey, you have that Chinese code screenshot with sleep in it in a critical part and the comment that the Project Manager requested that, so they could sell "optimization" to the client... it had already 2 comment out sleeps with higher numbers, so the client paid already twice (probably a lot) just to decrease the sleep time by a few hundred ms
people will always gamble with metrics if it is all they are checking for
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @01:09AM
You often have to start slow first since most users aren't used to stuff being that fast. or will penalize faster:
https://danariely.com/locksmiths/ [danariely.com]
https://www.fastcompany.com/3061519/the-ux-secret-that-will-ruin-apps-for-you/ [fastcompany.com]
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2007385 [ycombinator.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Whoever on Thursday March 26, @04:52PM
This is just like the "Cobra Effect"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday March 26, @04:36PM (5 children)
That is probably the stupidest metric I have heard about since getting paid by the line of code you wrote. Not how good it is, just how many lines there are. This is similar then, how many stupid request or tokens can you burn or make to friend-AI?
One would think this would be the reverse of what one would want -- We hired you to program, Do you even know to code or are you just some kind of copy-paste vibe-monkey? Why are you using all these tokens?
There is a distinct lack of words for how stupid this would be.
That said it's almost as stupid as the citation-index they use in Academia to see if you are worth of a promotion. Except this one is literally burning CPU cycles and tokens for nothing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by higuita on Thursday March 26, @04:43PM (4 children)
i read about a big company (microsoft?! can't remember) that used the number of line added to each commit as metric... for coincidence, one of their top coders did a clean up a few weeks later and removed 10k lines, totally breaking the metric, that was scrapped a few weeks after for being stupid
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Thursday March 26, @05:32PM (2 children)
... that used the number of line added to each commit as metric...
That was probably Bill Atkinson at Apple [folklore.org] in the early days. He optimized Quickdraw and in doing so was able to remove 2,000 lines. Though Henning Brauer of the OpenBSD project was once able to remove 9,000 lines (IIRC) from the code base, and was rightfully quite proud of that.
In general, code is a liability. The more of it there is, the more there is which can go wrong and the harder it is to (re-)gain an understanding of it.
As for gaining praise for releasing fossil carbon into the atmosphere in the form of burning LLM tokens, there are some parallels with Frederik Pohl's book Midas World. In one story there were quotas for the minimum amount of resources to waste per person and the one protagonist finally had enough and had his robots do the wastage on his behalf.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Undefined on Friday March 27, @12:13AM (1 child)
This is exactly right.
Furthermore, depending on externally sourced frameworks and libraries is also a liability in the long run; that even goes for some languages [looking at you, Python].
Likewise vibe-coded work of anything but very minor blocks that isn't examined so carefully for intended function and security issues that it might as well have been hand-written anyway.
The gains in the short run make incorporating external black boxes and vibe-coded opaque blocks very attractive to businesses and independent operations; the financial incentives are huge.
The problem is that code you don't have complete control over, and in-house maintenance expertise for, is a high-probability path to future bitrot. More than that, it's bitrot that is often unrecoverable. The path to maximally stable and future-proofed code lies along dedicated avoidance of as much external OPC as is possible while making sure in-house expertise is carefully conserved.
A related problem is the strong trend of using cheap, low-skill programming talent (and replacing relatively expensive expertise with same.) These low-skill individuals are much more prone to incorporating OPC because they don't have the skills to code things themselves in a reasonable time frame — or at all. Technical debt increases as a direct consequence.
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @01:34AM
Many are proposing using AI to convert mainframe COBOL to other languages on other systems.
I believe that's a bad move.
That's like migrating from concrete buildings to buildings made of hipster environmentally degradable stuff that lasts 3 years or less. Even if you can mathematically prove the buildings have the same topology, functions, etc, it still misses the important feature of durability: https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/comments/xrmy32/how_inheritance_works/ [reddit.com]
Maybe they should use AI to help humans maintain and enhance that COBOL. COBOL + mainframes have proven to be future resistant for decades. If you need to change your COBOL code it's because there's an actual need from customers/clients. Not because some hipster decided to break something.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 26, @06:02PM
>that was scrapped a few weeks after for being stupid
Surprisingly insightful for a company as big (and stupid) as Microsoft.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Touché) by ataradov on Thursday March 26, @04:59PM (3 children)
"Hey, Claude, generate a Python script that would consume tokens in the background".
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @05:42PM
this is, in fact, happening inside Meta.
(Score: 4, Funny) by istartedi on Thursday March 26, @09:02PM (1 child)
Hey Claude, generate a Python script that will detect attempts to auto-generate tokens in the background. Please integrate it in to the front end. When attempts are detected, forward them to management for review and prepare relevant documents regarding termination for cause.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @03:59PM
Swift move.
The more you tighten your grip, the more people with brains will leave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @06:10PM (1 child)
> but suppressive fire that doesn’t hit anything has its place in war strategy.
Indeed. It's meant to pin down the enemy and make it so that they're afraid to move.
Comparably, suppressive fire in a coding and code-review place would be: Everyone is afraid to approach the generated code, and fearful of trying to review it.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday March 26, @06:53PM
Don't worry. Reviewing code and testing it are things of the past.
Move fast, break things, charge clients to fix it. Force them to upgrade to the latest package against their will.
AI will finally free tech ceos from the antevidulian idea of "quality".
(Score: 3, Funny) by Sourcery42 on Thursday March 26, @07:34PM (1 child)
I was once involved in a mega-project where management decided they wanted to "spend 1 million dollars a day." No mention of maintaining Productivity or ensuring all the hours that were being billed were actually good, earned hours. You can imagine how well that went.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 27, @12:45AM
I've been in businesses where those kinds of mistakes are rewarded. After all, management was so brave and bold with the vision for that kind of strategy.
You do have to remember that in a lot of organizations, the people running it are, for at least the first 3-4 layers of management minimum, complete psychopaths who give not the slightest whit about the survival of the organization or its alleged mission, and would gladly run the entire company into the ground if they could snag a few million quid for themselves in the process.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Thursday March 26, @10:00PM (1 child)
What does this even mean? What are these tokens? Do they come with cornflakes or bags of ready salted?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @01:27AM
It's like casino tokens. You use up tokens when you play. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
Some casino machine makers are saying that employees should spend half their salary on tokens: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/jensen-huang-says-nvidia-engineers-should-use-ai-tokens-worth-half-their-annual-salary-every-year-to-be-fully-productive-compares-not-using-ai-to-using-paper-and-pencil-for-designing-chips [tomshardware.com]
Go figure.
I do play from time to time, but for free. Sometimes I lose in time, sometimes I win. I'm not betting real money yet though. I've seen all sorts of claims about AI and software, but I haven't noticed software getting significantly better faster. Both Windows and "Desktop Linux" are still getting crappier in many ways.
LLM style AI is useful when you don't need > 99% correctness. For example, I've used it to translate novels from Japanese/Mandarin to English. With software 99% correct is usually not good enough.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday March 26, @11:07PM
Back in my day (puffs on pipe) management thought Lines of Code was a good metric. You'd be surprised how verbose you can be when you're being paid by the line and there is no editor telling you not to pad things out.
Trump's Grave will be the world's most popular open air toilet.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jb on Friday March 27, @03:33AM
Not really. Here, let me show you how it's done:
It's like evaluating volunteers at the Women's Christian Temperance League on the basis of how many bottles of whiskey they give away.
In other words it's an own goal ... in at least three ways:
1. If you're a software company, then writing software is the one thing you never, ever outsource. Not even to living, thinking human beings, let alone to automatic plagiarism machines like LLMs!
2. If you're a software company, shipping the sort of junk code that LLMs generate will eventually hurt your market share.
3. (a) If you're a proprietary software company then your LLM vendor is almost certainly selling your requirements prompts to your competitors;
3. (b) Even if you're a free software company then your LLM vendor is almost certainly adding any existing code included in or referenced by your prompts to their plagiarism automation database, to redistribute without attribution in flagrant violation of even the most permissive licenses.
Also, hiring programmers and then paying them not to write programs strikes me as just plain stupid.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 27, @11:57AM
I'm glad I don't work at a place like that.
Half of managers will always be below median. Sounds like most of them work at "AI-intensive" companies. Measuring token burn is something even the most incompetent managers can perform and generally can't falsify. So a very strong indicator of managerial incompetence will be a performance metric based upon token spend.
Its easy to game, just do rework. Ask the same question multiple overlapping times. Generally not hard to be better at working than the AI is, so issue busywork. If you want to accomplish A and B, issue a request to implement A B C and D, then another request to scrap C and add E, then a request to scrap E, then a request to try again, then a request to scrap D, finally A and B are done BUT you spent 5x as many tokens.