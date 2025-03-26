from the global-hard-drive-enrichment dept.
From CNN:
Supreme Court says internet service provider isn't liable for bootlegged music downloads
In a major loss for the nation's music industry, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a major internet service provider is not liable for copyright infringement because it failed to kick known copyright violators off its network.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion for a unanimous court.
The nation's largest record labels want to hold internet providers liable for copyright infringement because they declined to cut off online access to users they know are downloading bootlegged music.
[....] "Under our precedents, a company is not liable as a copyright infringer for merely providing a service to the general public with knowledge that it will be used by some to infringe copyrights," Thomas wrote.
[.... rest omitted ....]
This is a sad shocking blow to the poor sad music industry. I shed so many tears for them. (Okay, not really)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by corey on Thursday March 26, @09:48PM
Is this now case closed for ISPs policing illegal downloads? (After appeals, assuming they are unsuccessful)
This has been going on for 20 years. It’ll be good to close the book on this one.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by HammeredGlass on Thursday March 26, @10:30PM (3 children)
If the ISPs are not accountable, they will likely not waste any resources tracking it without specific court orders.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday March 26, @11:55PM
Won't they continue as before? They'll hire some company that goes to court to get records from the ISP of the dastardly pirates using their service. So they can unmask them and then serve them with papers for some mind of lawsuit, or an offer for a smaller amount as a form of penance.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday March 27, @10:39AM
The goal we should all seek is the decriminalization of copying, and acceptance of copying as good. Your question smacks of the notion that Big Media is somehow being victimized if they can't force others to police copying. Perhaps you meant /s?
It's not just that non-law enforcing organizations should not have to be burdened with police work. Indeed, private, non-governmental law enforcement is problematic and undesirable, and private justice is rightfully viewed as an offense itself. Hard enough making government based law enforcers behave.
The bigger problem is that there are activities that shouldn't be criminalized at all. We have a Prison Industrial Complex bribing our politicians to criminalize even more activities so they can make more money holding more people in prison. The War on Drugs was a huge mistake. It treated drug use as a moral failing that was best discouraged through punishment. Psychologists will tell anyone who listens that punishment is much overused and far less effective than many think. Too often, those inflicting punishments are not in it for the supposed betterment of the punished, they're in it to gratify their sadism. I find it absolutely infuriating to have some lying, cheating scumbag acting all holier-than-thou, lecturing those held against their wills about their supposed moral failings, rather like that Warden Norton character in Shawshank Redemption, or like the real life Nazi, Roland Friesler, who ran show trials, sitting in fake judgment of people the Nazi regime had already condemned. Absolutely no one missed him after he was killed in an Allied bombing attack while in the midst of faking the fairness of a trial for yet another innocent who had already been tagged for execution. What is far better is to treat drug use as a health issue. Copying is far more benign than drug use. No health issues with copying!
As for copying victimizing artists, that is a motivated and deliberate misunderstanding of victimization. You might as well say that every time you visit Burger King, you victimize McDonald's, and every time you prepare your food yourself, you victimize all restaurants. Artists are just going to have to get over this imaginary loss, and accept those business models that not only allow but encourage copying while still providing them the means to make a living. Yes, there are such business models. Meantime, artists absolutely are victimizing us all by, insofar as they have been able, denying us the full use and ability of modern technology to make and transmit digital copies. It is one of the most disappointing things about the entire community of professional artists that they who have been elevated to a status of great honor for having the courage to speak truth to power, for their insightful portrayals of the human condition, as well as for providing plain old good entertainment, have so missed on this matter because of self-interest, the very sort of self-interest they routinely decry in others.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 27, @12:38PM
Activist stockholders.
You'd have to be somewhat crazy to trade Warner Bros video files over the old time warner cable co.
Make some horizontal agreements with other studios for various fees, etc.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @11:39PM (1 child)
This verdict would seem to put all of the Know Your Neighbor adn KNow Your Customer laws at odds with its ruling.
As a simple actor, if your service has legitimate purpose, then you, as a provider, shouldn't be responsible for how it's used: Know Your Customer shouldn't be a requirement.
Those laws have been used by the US gov. to hassle corporations, and allow people to sue for personal damages against them - but they also amount to policing your customers. So are they gone, too? (answer: surely not, just as DMCA safe-harbor won't be gone, it's just another event in the theatrics of the US legal system.)
(Score: 3, Informative) by jelizondo on Friday March 27, @12:26AM
I don't know of any "know your neighbor" laws, so I won't comment on those.
In banking in particular, know your customer, is a law aimed at money laundering, not copyright, so no, it won't go away.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Friday March 27, @10:57AM (1 child)
Most music that is created is not created by musicians with deals with these companies, it's created by people who are completely unsigned. The more successful musicians who were signed have worked their butts off to go independent again, Taylor Swift being a key example of that, because being signed is generally a bad deal that forces you to give up most of the profits of your work to complete assholes and predators (for women in particular, it is likely that somebody in the industry will at least attempt to coerce you into sex). The person I know personally who got signed for a while described it as absolute misery, and a band manager I knew once described it as "The big corporations screw the labels, the labels screw the venues, the venues screw the managers, and the managers screw the musicians, and the musicians just get screwed."
The tools to make music are mostly affordable to people of relatively modest means: Decent instruments and a basic sound system are well within middle-class means, and nowadays you can plug those into a computer, add some relatively inexpensive software, and poof you have a recording studio. So these companies are no longer key to providing the means to create the product either.
What these companies are are the music advertising industry, who control the ability of musicians to get radio airplay, TV appearances, and prominent placement in streaming service apps (all that collusion is illegal, but they do it anyways without consequences). And for that "service", they demand that musicians give up control of and profits to their own work. In modern times, they are and remain dinosaurs, and I'd much rather listen to people I've never heard of before playing a local venue who are often about as skilled as the big names if not moreso.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 27, @03:15PM
"What these companies are are the music advertising industry, who control the ability of musicians to get radio airplay, TV appearances, and prominent placement in streaming service apps (all that collusion is illegal, but they do it anyways without consequences)."
These entities actually compete for the same eyeball and ears, so I think it's somewhat naive to think they are all in collusion.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 27, @03:09PM
I'm not sure it's as much of a loss for the music industry as it is a win for common sense. They found that the individual who commits the crime is personally responsible. What a concept!
When a murderer kills someone with a gun, the maker of the gun and the store that sold it haven't committed any crime. When a person intentionally runs someone over with their car, the company that made the car hasn't committed any crime. When someone commits wire fraud, the phone company hasn't committed any crime.
How could anyone legitimately think a thief using the internet to commit a crime would be any different?