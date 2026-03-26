The FCC has deemed even US-based companies' products a security risk if they're made anywhere overseas.
The Federal Communications Commission has released a notice today designating any consumer routers manufactured outside the US as a security risk. The rule states that new foreign-made product models for network routers will land on the Covered List, a set of communications equipment seen as having an unacceptable risk to national security. Previously purchased routers can still be used and retailers can still sell models that were approved by the prior FCC policies. In an exception to the usual rule, routers included on the Covered List can continue to receive updates at least through March 1, 2027, although the date could potentially be extended.
The move stems from a goal in the White House's 2025 national security strategy that reads: "the United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components—from raw materials to parts to finished products—necessary to the nation’s defense or economy."
[Source]: engadget
(Score: 5, Touché) by anubi on Friday March 27, @06:51AM
I do not trust anything I can not verify!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snospar on Friday March 27, @08:31AM (1 child)
Good grief, he even mentions not using components or raw materials from outside the good ol' USA. Given that almost all of those rare earth elements formed way back when there was no USA then surely they've all been "imported" in some form.
No more computers for you. Probably a good thing.
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @04:04PM
Minor quibbling, otherwise fully agree.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @08:53AM (7 children)
They're cost sensitive consumer electronics so of course they're made in Asia. Only Starlink makes routers in the US and obviously those are only for Starlink internet!
There are so many problems I'm not sure which one Trump is trying to cause.
1) If the actual goal was to improve security they would just require the router manufacturers to provide security updates for X amount of time, do auto updates and make it clear to the purchaser how long that is.
2) Although router botnets are a problem, routers don't really handle sensitive data because everything is encrypted these days. Phones and PC motherboards are also made in China and are much more exposed to actual sensitive data.
3) Lots of routers are combined with cable/fiber modems and this will also cause problems for these ISPs.
4) Since existing routers aren't affected, the real world impact will be that new models of routers are delayed.
5) Everything will cost more
6) Router manufacturers are supposed to submit plans for manufacturing new routers in the US, but none of the manufacturers will do more than lip service because they know they can either beat this in court or just wait for 2029, if not 2027
So the only thing I can conclude is that Trump is trying to find some kind of substitute for tariffs and this is the test case.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Friday March 27, @09:11AM (1 child)
If you want to improve security, the quickest, cheapest, and most effective way would be to:
Require manufacturers of equipment to release all documentation of equipment that they EOL.
Allowing others to continue making and supporting it.
Few people would make most stuff - but an awful lot of stuff that goes into landfill could go to
people who, at present cannot afford anything, and where equipment remains in use, it can be
properly supported by users or the open source community.
"John Deere - Give the farmers all data on the tractors they bought - or starve as the farmers go out of business".
Let the enshittifiers down in shit!"
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Ingar on Friday March 27, @10:03AM
FTFY
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by zocalo on Friday March 27, @09:33AM (4 children)
We've already been through this process with drones, and it had fsck all to do with security there too. Note that this explicitly covers routers, but does not mention firewalls. Yes, it's obstensibly an anti-China move that sweeps up everyone else that the WTO should be all over (not that Trump will care about that), but the key bit is the exceptions process. That will, based on past form, no doubt be a lot smoother if the vendor greases the wheels by bing $TRUMP, funding the Trump presidential library, or whatever, after which Trump gets to shout about more (promised, but not delivered) onshoring of manufacturing to the USA. Rah! Rah! Rah!
The snag is, they've gone a bit further this time, and there is simply no way that you are going to be able to onshore everything needed to even get an exception within the time frames allocated for onshoring all that is required. That includes vendors like Cisco and other mainstays of US networking. End result, based on discussions within the NANOG community, is that the US ISPs (other than Starlink, maybe) are going to have to choose between either:
I'm guessing they'll go for #1 with #3 as a stalling tactic but, whatever they do, you can be sure that the US consumer will be getting fscked over even more than they are already.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Touché) by FunkyLich on Friday March 27, @11:41AM (1 child)
> I'm guessing they'll go for #1 with #3 as a stalling tactic but, whatever they do, you can be sure that the US consumer will be getting fscked over even more than they are already.
I suppose there *has* to be some consequence to being a collectively stupid enough society to imagine that selecting someone with a record of being a fraud, a thief and a convicted felon, is a good idea to have as a president.
(Score: 2, Touché) by DECbot on Friday March 27, @01:18PM
It's well known that it is tradition to elect the best fraud, cheat, and felon to the office, but convicting him first was novel.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Friday March 27, @12:19PM (1 child)
4. you can only get a conditional approval permit from DOD/DHS if you install a NSA designed and approved backdoor
Honestly, #4 is the most likely.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday March 27, @01:28PM
Yes, on-shoring manufacture of stuff that is an essential part of your essential services infrastructure or critical national infrastructure is a great idea, but that is separate to security which is really what matters the most, so ideally you want to cover both, which this does not do. If this was *really* about securing the US infrastructure, and not just a way to get some pinky-finger promises to appeal to the voters about bringing manufacturing to the US, then they would have considered the timescales more carefully, including some mechanism for red team code audits/assurance/certification (and actually do it, unlike how they dealt with DJI), and at least tried[*] to do something about the possibilty of silicon-based backdoors as well.
[*] Noting that this kind of low-level supply chain attack is going to be really, really, hard to realistically do much with without significant expense, and even then is incredibly challenging.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday March 27, @11:28AM
So new routers will only have the backdoors the US puts in them.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday March 27, @12:11PM
A) Brendan Carr eliminates all rules regarding security and privacy
B) Brendan Carr eliminates the Smart Home Testing Program
C) Trump eliminates government cybersecurity programs that look into things like Salt Tycoon
D) Trump eliminates the Cyber Safety Review Board
Yeah, I feel much better now that I can't buy a router made in Asia.
Trump's Grave will be the world's most popular open air toilet.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 27, @12:12PM
One issue is they want us to have the backdoors, not China. They don't want a router without backdoors. I'm sure DOD/DHS "conditional approval" will require installation of back doors and intentional weakening of protocols etc.
Does it really matter to american civilians if the backdoor is controlled by China or the USA? The american people obviously have more to fear from our own government than from China.
Online and Dollar stores are full of products with no, or fake, UL and FCC listings. This used to be phone chargers and the like, but will now include home routers. You can pay $25 for a "real" certified to not have Chinese back doors but has USA back doors added, or you can pay $10 at "Five Below" for a router with fake certs but it'll work.
There's some FUD about raw materials and components. There's a general guidance that as a goal the government overall should not depend on foreign materials/components. This FCC press release merely says they will refuse to issue FCC certifications for new electronic products that happen to be foreign made routers. The FCC has nothing to do with importing chinese LEDs or importing chinese rare earth materials; issuing or not issuing FCC certs is something in their control and is the topic of the press release.
If you're bored you can read about it in CFR 47 chapter 1 A part 15 B. AKA the famous "part 15 unintentional radiator" cert that you'd probably heard about. Basically the FCC doesn't officially allow "junk electronics" that screw up radio communication. So if your $5 illegal uncertified phone charger takes out, say, aircraft communications or fire dept radios or navigation gear, they can technically track it down, seize the device, and fine you. If its certified they'll fine the mfgr. Probably a bigger problem is places that falsify FCC certs also falsify UL certs and don't bother with things like fuses, heatsinks, capacitor voltage ratings, cap classes like safety-X or safety-Y, so its more of a house fire problem. I often wonder how many unattended "laptop battery fires" are actually the charger lit up and after it was burning fiercely it lit off the battery and there's the burning battery meme but it was actually the charger, or the charge circuitry, or the laptop circuitry in general. Probably not a name brand issue, but a big problem for aftermarket replacement parts and noname products.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Frosty Piss on Friday March 27, @12:50PM
Thank god for our government and its unceasing efforts to protect us from godless communism. Because I have noticed that if I put my ear close to my router I can hear voices speaking in Chinese.