Juan Carlos Pino says charcoal-conversion 'the best option we have'
Juan Carlos Pino, a Cuban mechanic with an eighth-grade education, may have found a way to outsmart the U.S. oil blockade.
Employing the kind of ingenuity many Cubans have developed over decades of U.S. sanctions, Pino, 56, modified his 1980 Polish-built Fiat Polski to run on charcoal, a cheaper and more abundant fuel than gasoline since Washington cut off oil shipments to the Caribbean island in January.
[...] "In a crisis like this, it's the best option we have," said Pino, who wants to modify a tractor next. "We need mobility, we need to be able to plant crops."
Pino built his device entirely from scrap and repurposed items. The charcoal burns inside a converted propane tank that is sealed shut with the lid of a transformer. A filter is made from a stainless steel milk jug stuffed with old clothes.
[...] Enter the inventor. Pino once created a machine, built from a motorcycle, to milk three cows at a time. He said he'd been contemplating the charcoal-fired automobile for several years, inspired at first by his late uncle. Pino also credited open-source technology promoted by Edmundo Ramos, an Argentine innovator behind DriveOnWaste.com.
[...] He said just about any engine can be converted to run on charcoal by drawing hot gas instead of gasoline into the carburetor.
Pino rolled out the charcoal-powered Polski on March 4. In one early test run, the car completed an 85-kilometre trip, reaching a top speed of 70 km/h.
[...] Cruz knows something about Cuban jury-rigging. He drives a 1953 Pontiac that runs on a 1940s Perkins engine with a Mercedes transmission, a steering system from the Czech group AVIA, and a differential made by the East German company Ifa.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @11:44AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wood_gas_generator [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday March 27, @11:47AM (5 children)
In theory you can make charcoal in your backyard with little more than an axe, some dirt, and a match.
In reality it takes a fair amount of gasoline and diesel to make charcoal. And the entire production and logistics system requires people with gasoline and diesel to drive to work, etc.
Its burning oil with extra steps.
If there's a temporary local excess of charcoal because "market forces" or whatever then one guy or a very small number of guys can make a short term profit but don't confuse that with being "green" or "oil free" LOL.
Another fun part about popular science / AI generated / AI assisted stories is they tend to avoid educating. He's just doing inefficient small scale "town gas" production.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_gasification [wikipedia.org]
There are problems... the output is very tarry and pipe clogging, it doesn't scale up and down nearly as fast as a car throttle can be moved. The output is wet and acidic and highly corrosive.
A lot of times the "wonder of engineering" isn't making something that worked for an hour and was maintainable for a week, any idiot can do that, whats hard to do is make a car where you can weld the hood shut for 200K miles or ten years without major fails. This dude is definitely in the former category not the latter. Its hard NOT to make a coal gassification system that works for an hour without exploding. Its hard to make one that doesn't rust out the carb and get all the valves to stick (maybe in an interference engine get the piston to hit a stuck valve...). With wet enough wood (or charcoal) given the output is already steamy, it might be possible to condense water and hydrolock the engine, but you have to try hard to mess up that badly.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @12:04PM (1 child)
I'm not so sure that he's as much profit motivated as he is to just simply survive the situation.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by VLM on Friday March 27, @12:39PM
Yeah thats my point, its a small short term advantage so advertising it means it'll disappear, and it'll destroy whatever engine its connected to in a couple days.
So I'm not seeing an upside for the guy unless he's pimping a youtube channel or something.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Username on Friday March 27, @02:12PM (2 children)
Ancient people have been making charcoal by putting wood in a sealed pot and burning it in a wood fire. It's that simple.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday March 27, @02:33PM (1 child)
I'm not sure what VLM is making that requires fuel/oil but it certainly isn't what we call charcoal. All that is required is wood, heat and limited amount of air so that it doesn't burn.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday March 27, @04:44PM
In earlier times, populations were smaller and the ratio of people to wood was favorable to the extent where this worked. Oil wasn't even available, so they were using beasts of burden and hand tools to get the wood.
So yes, you're correct; but VLM's perspective is modern and also makes sense. The surplus of feed stock for charcoal production was brought to them by modern technology. The ratio of people to forest is less favorable now, so he's also correct. In modern times, you're not going to get a surplus of wood without burning a lot of oil, and unsustainably harvesting the forest.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 27, @12:46PM (1 child)
By specifying option T230 you could get your Kubelwagen or KdF Wagen (Type 60 wartime Beetles) factory equipped with a woodgas fuel system that could power the car with wood, charcoal or coal.
ww2.whidbey.net/jameslux/woodgas.htm
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @03:42PM
Maybe Ford and General Motors will start offering that as an option in Nazi America?
(Score: 3, Informative) by mrpg on Friday March 27, @03:34PM
Ingenuidad = ingenuousness
Ingenio = ingenuity