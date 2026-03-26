Concerns Raised Over Shahed Kamikaze Drone Listings on Alibaba
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/concerns-raised-over-shahed-kamikaze-drone-listings-on-alibaba-they-featured-ai-guidance-to-lock-onto-people-building-vehicles-ships-etc
Chinese eTail giant Alibaba has removed listings and suspended the accounts of sellers that were found to be advertising “cruise missiles” and “suicide attack drones.” Australia’s ABC News uncovered the concerning sales of several one-way attack drone models, some of which looked strikingly similar to the Iranian Shahed design, others with a cruise missile profile.
The Alibaba “commercial” listings touted the drones as “pesticide sprayers,” or for “aerial mapping”. However, ABC dug into the product catalogs to confirm the Shahed-a-likes were “suicide attack drones” capable of carrying 2kg (4.41 pound) warheads for distances up to 100km. Moreover, with their thermal imaging and AI guidance, these devices could "achieve autonomous locking of targets (people, building, vehicles, ships, etc.)”
These kamikaze drones would not be casual impulse buys. ABC reports that the listing prices of the cruise missile style drones were approaching $50,000. If that sum was reported in Australian dollars, it equates to approximately USD $35,000.
ABC continued to look closely through the various supplier catalogs it found from the Alibaba suppliers. One of the China-based suppliers offered five kinds of "suicide attack drones" with two having near identical dimensions and specs to the Iranian-made Shahed 136, says the news report.
Drones inhabit a twilight dual-use segment of the commercial landscape. Many can quickly and easily be adapted for peaceful purposes or war duties. An Alibaba statement received by ABC News, was clear, though. The online retailer stated that it “strictly prohibits the sale of military weapons.” It also acted quickly to remove what it characterized as non-compliant third-party listings.
Talking to a handful of the suppliers, the Australian news organization saw that the sellers generally didn’t care what the drones they sold were used for. For example, one of the retailers contacted shrugged “After the customer makes a purchase, what they use it for has nothing to do with us.”
Importantly, just because these kamikaze drone adverts exist, it doesn’t mean that the advertisers would actually ship these exact products.
'Cruise Missile' Drones and Low-Cost Shahed Knockoffs Listed on Alibaba
'Cruise Missile' Drones and Low-Cost Shahed Knockoffs Listed on Alibaba:
One-way attack drones described as "cruise missiles" were listed on the popular online retail platform Alibaba for less than $50,000. Sellers described these long-range fixed-wing drones, similar in design to those used by Iran to attack nearby Gulf states, as suitable for "aerial mapping". But the same sellers' PDF sales catalogues, obtained by the ABC through the Alibaba platform, made it clear the drones were also designed for war.
After being notified, Alibaba removed the listings and said it suspended the sellers' accounts.
But experts said combat-drone proliferation was a growing problem, with the drones typically being sold under a pretence of "commercial" use.
One China-based supplier's catalogue listed two kinds of autonomous "cruise missile", equipped with thermal imaging "AI guidance".
[...] A small drone described in the catalogue as able to carry a 2-kilogram bomb 100 kilometres was listed by the seller on Alibaba as suitable for "pesticide spraying".
In another catalogue, a China-based supplier listed five kinds of "suicide attack drones" including two with near-identical dimensions and capabilities to the Iranian-made Shahed 136 one-way attack drone.
The threat of attack from Iran's Shahed drones, as well as ballistic missiles and drone boats, has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and choked global oil supplies.
Some sellers also publicly listed military hardware on Alibaba itself, rather than just in their catalogues. One seller listed a range of small "kamikazedrones", similar to the type being used to intercept drones in Ukraine and the Gulf, and "aerial delivery" drones depicted with mortar rounds.
Alibaba's official policies prohibit the sale of military equipment. In a statement, the Chinese-owned company said it "strictly prohibits the sale of military weapons" and "acted immediately upon notification to remove the non-compliant third-party listings".
Unlike guns, tanks or fighter jets, drones are "dual-use". Commercial versions can be relatively easily converted to military use.
As a result, long-range drones can be legitimately sold for commercial logistics and survey work, despite the fact they are also capable of flying hundreds of kilometres to deliver a 50kg warhead.
This blurring of conventional boundaries between commercial and military hardware makes it very hard to regulate or otherwise control the sale and spread of these drones as dangerous weapons.
[...] Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said adapting small Chinese-made quadcopter drones for military use was "nothing new", but China would be keeping "a very close eye" on the export of larger long-range drones such as those listed on Alibaba.
Dr Davis said the war in the Middle East showed how long-range drones could neutralise conventional air defences. "This is the problem the Americans are facing," he said.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ElizabethGreene on Friday March 27, @10:01PM (1 child)
As of last week, they were also selling Vision based Autopilot systems with vehicle tracking and targeting. The same caveat applies about offering versus shipping not being the same thing.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 28, @02:03AM
This stuff has been available through RC hobbyist sources for 15+ years now, generally on the smaller side, but GPS guided autopilots have been consumer grade hardware since forever, all you've got to do is build them into an airframe big enough to carry your boom stuff and there it is.
The drone company I worked with in 2012 did a demo for the army kamakazing one of our planes with a 10mm hand-grenade into a pickup truck with two crash test dummies in it. Our pilot did FPV final approach and achieved lethality for both occupants and a "vehicle kill" with enough damage to the engine block to make it irreparable. 14 years ago, with parts mostly sourced from Hobby King.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday March 27, @10:26PM
By the time US will bother to start working on those nuke powered submarines for Australia [wikipedia.org], we'll probably get them on a Temu sale, way cheaper
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Interesting) by pdfernhout on Saturday March 28, @01:25AM (1 child)
Time to trot out my sig again, sigh: "The biggest challenge of the 21st century is the irony of technologies of abundance in the hands of those still thinking in terms of scarcity."
https://pdfernhout.net/recognizing-irony-is-a-key-to-transcending-militarism.html [pdfernhout.net]
"The big problem is that all these new war machines and the surrounding infrastructure are created with the tools of abundance. The irony is that these tools of abundance are being wielded by people still obsessed with fighting over scarcity. So, the scarcity-based political mindset driving the military uses the technologies of abundance to create artificial scarcity. That is a tremendously deep irony that remains so far unappreciated by the mainstream."
It was awesome ten days ago to see someone else who understands that irony:
"The Real Danger of AI Has Nothing to Do With AI" by Mo Gawdat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsoW7ePlI8&lc=UgwnA0LvPLgRTjBsXch4AaABAg [youtube.com]
"Artificial intelligence is often described as a force that will shape humanity's future, yet technology itself carries no intention, morality, or agenda. The direction it takes depends entirely on the values and decisions of the people creating and using it.
As intelligence becomes more powerful and capable of solving increasingly complex problems, the real question shifts away from what machines can do and toward what humanity chooses to prioritize. Every major technological leap reflects the ethical frameworks of the society behind it, meaning the future shaped by AI will ultimately mirror human behavior rather than machine logic.
The challenge is not teaching machines to think -- it is learning to think more wisely ourselves."
Mo Gawdat was talking about AI, but the same applies to using advanced manufacturing and supply chains to make hypersonic missiles as in the article. That's US$50,000 that can't otherwise be used to make food, water, shelter, energy, 3D printers, and so on -- and so exacerbating the very conflicts that lead people to want to use hypersonic missiles.
Or for a more humorous take on this by me from 2009 as another "Downfall" bunker scene parody (which coincidentally starts with a mention of rockets/missiles):
https://groups.google.com/g/postscarcity/c/RpiDDytbWec [google.com]
"Dialog of alternatively a military officer and Hitler:
"It looks like there are now local digital fabrication facilities here, here, and here."
"But we still have the rockets we need to take them out?"
"The rockets have all been used to launch seed automated machine shops for self-replicating space habitats for more living space in space."
"What about the nuclear bombs?"
"All turned into battery-style nuclear power plants for island cities in the oceans."
"What about the tanks?"
"The diesel engines have been remade to run biodiesel and are powering the internet hubs supplying technical education to the rest of the world."
"I can't believe this. What about the weaponized plagues?"
"The gene engineers turned them into antidotes for most major diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, cancer, and river blindness."
"Well, send in the Daleks."
"The Daleks have been re-outfitted to terraform Mars. There all gone with the rockets."
"Well, use the 3D printers to print out some more grenades."
"We tried that, but they only are printing toys, food, clothes, shelters, solar panels, and more 3D printers, for some reason."
"But what about the Samsung automated machine guns?"
"They were all reprogrammed into automated bird watching platforms. The guns were taken out and melted down into parts for agricultural robots."
"I just can't believe this. We've developed the most amazing technology the world has ever known in order to create artificial scarcity so we could rule the world through managing scarcity. Where is the scarcity?"
"Gone, Mein Fuhrer, all gone. All the technologies we developed for weapons to enforce scarcity have all been used to make abundance."
"How can we rule without scarcity? Where did it all go so wrong? ... Everyone with an engineering degree leave the room ... now!" [Cue long tirade on the general incompetence of engineers. :-) Then cue long tirade on how could engineers seriously wanted to help the German workers to not have to work so hard when the whole Nazi party platform was based on providing full employment using fiat dollars. Then cue long tirade on how could engineers have taken the socialism part seriously and shared the wealth of nature and technology with everyone globally.]
"So how are the common people paying for all this?"
"Much is free, and there is a basic income given to everyone for the rest. There is so much to go around with the robots and 3D printers and solar panels and so on, that most of the old work no longer needs to be done."
"You mean people get money without working at jobs? But nobody would work?"
"Everyone does what they love. And they are producing so much just as gifts."
"Oh, so you mean people are producing so much for free that the economic system has failed?"
"Yes, the old pyramid scheme one, anyway. There is a new post-scarcity economy, where between automation and a a gift economy the income-through-jobs link is almost completely broken. Everyone also gets income as a right of citizenship as a share of all our resources for the few things that still need to be rationed. Even you."
"Really? How much is this basic income?"
"Two thousand a month."
"Two thousand a month? Just for being me?"
"Yes."
"Well, with a basic income like that, maybe I can finally have the time and resources to get back to my painting...""
Sadly we are seeing some real bunker scenes with billionaires and they are not so funny:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/billionaires-are-building-luxury-bunkers-to-escape-doomsday/ [vice.com]
"The men cited potential disasters caused by electromagnetic pulses, economic downturn, disease, or war that might "necessitate them leaving their Silicon Valley ranches and retreating to these fortified bunkers in the middle of nowhere."
These "luxury bunkers" include features most of us could only ever dream of, like indoor pools and artificial sunlight, allowing them to remain sealed off from the world for years at a time, if necessary.
"The billionaires understand that they're playing a dangerous game," Rushkoff said. "They are running out of room to externalize the damage of the way that their companies operate. Eventually, there's going to be the social unrest that leads to your undoing."
Like the gated communities of the past, their biggest concern was to find ways to protect themselves from the "unruly masses," Rushkoff said. "The question we ended up spending the majority of time on was: 'How do I maintain control of my security force after my money is worthless?'"
That is, if their money is no longer worth anything--if money no longer means power--how and why would a Navy Seal agree to guard a bunker for them?
"Once they start talking in those terms, it's really easy to start puncturing a hole in their plan," Rushkoff said. "The most powerful people in the world see themselves as utterly incapable of actually creating a future in which everything's gonna be OK.""
[I posted a similar comment yesterday on the green site for "China Is Mass-Producing Hypersonic Missiles For $99,000", sigh. So many people still just don't get the humor in my sig...]
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 28, @02:20AM
>advanced manufacturing and supply chains to make hypersonic missiles as in the article. That's US$50,000 that can't otherwise be used to make food, water, shelter, energy, 3D printers, and so on -- and so exacerbating the very conflicts that lead people to want to use hypersonic missiles.
There's a perverse kind of economics at work with $50,000 to make a military ... anything. Such as the $28,000 toilet seat. Of course the material to make the toilet seat costs $0.37, but then there's the $5000 worth of tooling setup required to properly shape that material, and an additional $7000 of engineering time to get the shape correct for its use, and then $9000 of management overhead to allocate resources and report progress and "solve the right problems", and another $7000 in accounting to "prevent waste, fraud and abuse." And, at the end of it, the toilet seat costs $28,000.37 (glossing over nightmares like procurement, contracts, legal, etc. etc.)... However, all of that, including the $5K for tooling setup, is basically: people's time. You put the people in offices, they've got to drive there, wear the right clothes, get those clothes dry-cleaned, eat lunch, put the kids through school, keep the mistress in her apartment happy with fancy meals and gifts... all those aspects of people's real lives cost money, and you've got to give them that money if you expect them to show up and sit in the meetings that are part and parcel of delivering a specific built-for-purpose toilet seat.
In short: those people aren't very well capable of making food, water, shelter, energy and so on, they know how to go to meetings and talk about toilet seats and all the related things that make them a reality. Sure, they might be cross-trained, but more likely a good 30% of them would retire rather than retrain - this doesn't just apply to overpaid white collar professionals, when factory jobs leave town a shocking percentage of the factory workers choose to live on the social welfare safety net rather than retrain to one of the currently available means of gainful employment.
Your farmers growing the food won't actually be capable of growing 5x as much food if you give them 5x as much money, there's limited productive capacity in their fields - and fresh water is even more difficult to manufacture from money - there's limited available low cost sources like rivers, lakes and ground water, once you've tapped out the available resources there, other sources like desalination and condensation are fabulously expensive, orders of magnitude higher, by comparison. These are actually still applicable economic models of relative scarcity.
What we do have today in abundance, is people: 8B and rising - and they are dividing those natural resources into ever smaller shares. Billionaires may curb the market for fine wines and filet of yogoshui or whatever is the latest greatest thing to stuff their faces with, but the masses still need a certain number of calories - ask the Irish what happens when there's not enough to go around.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]