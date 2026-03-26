from the are-we-not-doomed-betteridge-says-no dept.
https://spaceweather.com/archive.php?view=1&day=17&month=03&year=2026
Ten thousand StarLinks satellites: On March 16th, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 25 Starlink satellites. It was a routine launch for SpaceX, the 33rd of 2026. But those 25 Starlinks crossed a milestone. For the first time in history, more than 10,000 Starlink satellites were simultaneously circling Earth.
Consider where we started: When SpaceX launched its first operational Starlinks in May 2019, there were roughly 2,000 active satellites of all kinds orbiting Earth. Starlink alone now outnumbers the entire pre-2019 fleet five to one. The constellation has utterly transformed the orbital environment.
[...] The numbers are sobering. Since 2019, more than 11,596 Starlinks have been launched. Of those, more than 1,500 have already reentered the atmosphere as SpaceX retires older satellites to make room for newer models. Each re-entry deposits about 30 kg of aluminum oxide into the upper atmosphere--an uncontrolled chemistry experiment on a planetary scale.
[...] With so many Starlinks circling Earth, the orbital environment is increasingly unstable. It's "an orbital house of cards," according to a study led by Sarah Thiele of Princeton University, which finds that a severe solar storm could kickstart widespread catastrophic collisions in as little as 2-3 days. SpaceX itself reported to the FCC that Starlink satellites performed roughly 300,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in 2025 alone.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2024GL109280 https://arxiv.org/abs/2512.09643
arXiv:2512.09643 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2512.09643v2 [astro-ph.EP] for this version) https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2512.09643
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @03:40AM
From the 1st link
"
Aluminum oxide compounds generated by the entire population of satellites reentering the atmosphere in 2022 are estimated at around 17 metric tons. Reentry scenarios involving mega-constellations point to over 360 metric tons of aluminum oxide compounds per year, which can lead to significant ozone depletion.
"
There was an article recently about lots of countries each wanting their own Starlink. Fun times.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday March 28, @04:03AM
to find anything good in anything Elon Musk has done...