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Australia to Datacenter Operators: BYO Energy, Pay Your Way, Build Green, or Stay Home

posted by janrinok on Saturday March 28, @07:24AM   Printer-friendly
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

https://www.theregister.com/2026/03/23/asia_tech_news_roundup/

Australia's government on Monday announced a set of datacenter "expectations" to guide would-be bit barn builders who contemplate breaking ground down under.

The expectations strongly suggest that datacenter builders create their own electricity generation capacity, and pay for energy transmission and infrastructure costs. "Energy-intensive data centre proposals not closely aligned with the expectations will not be prioritised by Commonwealth regulatory assessments," states the formal expectations document.

The expectations also call on datacenter operators to prioritise Australia's national interest, use water sustainably and responsibly, invest in local skills and jobs, and do all that while strengthening the nation's "research, innovation and local capability."

Industry lobby group the Tech Council of Australia welcomed the expectations, as did the Electrical Trades Union.

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  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by VeasMKII on Saturday March 28, @10:31AM (1 child)

    by VeasMKII (2271) on Saturday March 28, @10:31AM (#1438271) Homepage

    Fair.

    I mean if the data centre owners are going to evade taxes like every other does, then they can at least pay for the infrastructure those taxes are supposed to fund.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday March 28, @11:45AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 28, @11:45AM (#1438274) Journal
      I think a lot of the problem is the regulatory expectations on electricity providers. My impression is that in a lot of regions, a customer business would just arrange for a low cost hookup and then pay a set amount for the electricity. The grid operator has limited options when dealing with businesses that use a lot of electricity. So even when the grid operator operates in good faith, they can have a customer just dump a bunch of demand on them without the necessary funding for electricity generation and grid improvements. And when the grid operator isn't so interested in maintaining their infrastructure, the stress on the grid from new large customers can cause problems for the whole grid and everything it connects to.

      While I think a somewhat freer market approach would work better (what electricity provider wouldn't charge customers for infrastructure improvements if they had the choice?), baking in payments for electricity infrastructure improvements is ok in the present heavily regulated environment. I'm not enthused, but it's low drama.

  • (Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Saturday March 28, @01:50PM

    by Deep Blue (24802) on Saturday March 28, @01:50PM (#1438280)

    That's unexpected.

    But what exactly is an "expectation" in the actual regulatory sense?

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