https://www.theregister.com/2026/03/23/asia_tech_news_roundup/
Australia's government on Monday announced a set of datacenter "expectations" to guide would-be bit barn builders who contemplate breaking ground down under.
The expectations strongly suggest that datacenter builders create their own electricity generation capacity, and pay for energy transmission and infrastructure costs. "Energy-intensive data centre proposals not closely aligned with the expectations will not be prioritised by Commonwealth regulatory assessments," states the formal expectations document.
The expectations also call on datacenter operators to prioritise Australia's national interest, use water sustainably and responsibly, invest in local skills and jobs, and do all that while strengthening the nation's "research, innovation and local capability."
Industry lobby group the Tech Council of Australia welcomed the expectations, as did the Electrical Trades Union.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by VeasMKII on Saturday March 28, @10:31AM (1 child)
Fair.
I mean if the data centre owners are going to evade taxes like every other does, then they can at least pay for the infrastructure those taxes are supposed to fund.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday March 28, @11:45AM
While I think a somewhat freer market approach would work better (what electricity provider wouldn't charge customers for infrastructure improvements if they had the choice?), baking in payments for electricity infrastructure improvements is ok in the present heavily regulated environment. I'm not enthused, but it's low drama.
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Saturday March 28, @01:50PM
That's unexpected.
But what exactly is an "expectation" in the actual regulatory sense?