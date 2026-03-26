https://go.theregister.com/feed/www.theregister.com/2026/03/23/musk_terafab/
Elon Musk has put Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI in harness to build a chip fabrication outfit called "Terafab" capable of producing a terawatt's worth of computing power each year, then send most of it into space.
In a Sunday afternoon presentation, Musk said the world's chipmakers currently produce 20 gigawatts' worth of compute power each year, and that whatever new capacity his key suppliers Nvidia, Samsung, and Micron produce, he will buy.
But he can't see how they produce the terawatt of compute power he wants each year, so he has built an "advanced fab" in Austin, Texas, that he says can produce "any kind of chip," and lithography masks.
Musk said his companies have developed a recursive process that allows rapid chip production, plus frequent redesigns to improve performance.
He mentioned "some very interesting new physics" that he is "confident will work. It's just a question of when."
"We are going to push the limits of physics in compute and do some wild and crazy things," he said.
He plans to produce two chips. One will be dedicated to inference and for use on Earth, mostly in humanoid robots that he thinks will sell in volumes of one to ten billion a year. The upper range would mean robots outnumber humans in a year.
The second chip will power orbiting computers that ride in satellites packing just 100 kw of compute power – about the energy consumption of a rack packed full of high-end AI gear. In time, Musk expects to launch megawatt-scale satellites.
He also mentioned building a bigger version of SpaceX's Starship that can carry 200 tons into space and shared his back-of-the-envelope math that suggests putting a terawatt of compute into space, along with all the necessary solar power and other infrastructure, means launching 10 million tons into space every year.
Our back-of-the-envelope math suggests that means Musk needs to launch 50,000 Starships a year, or 135 a day at a rate of one giant rocket every ten minutes.
The reason for doing this, Musk said, is to ensure humans find a home among the stars and a future that will be "like the best science fiction you have ever read. Like Star Trek, Iain Banks, Asimov, or Heinlein."
Don't mention the Borg, R. Daneel Olivaw, Mule, hegemonizing swarms, or the soup at the end of Stranger in a Strange Land.
Musk didn't explain how he will find sufficient resources to make any of this happen, a question that's especially important at this moment given the war in Iran has seen production of helium – an essential component in semiconductor manufacturing – fall by 30 percent.
Musk challenged doubters by pointing out Tesla and SpaceX defied critics who predicted electric cars and reusable rockets would not be feasible or economical.
"I think it's important to consider the grandness of the universe and what we can do that is much greater than what we've done before, as opposed to worrying about sort of small squabbles on Earth."
Might that have been a reference to his unproductive time at the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency? Or perhaps it was earthly spats alone that prevented Musk from delivering on his 2019 prediction that Tesla would deploy one million self-driving taxis in 2020? Robocab-watchers estimate about 200 self-driving Tesla taxis are currently undergoing tests.
As his appreciative audience cheered him on, Musk discussed his vision for launching a petawatt of computing power each year, made on the Moon and sent out into the solar system on a gadget he called an "electromagnetic mass driver" that looks like a kind of railgun.
"I want to live long enough to see the mass driver on the Moon," the 54-year-old said.
US government data suggests he's got 22 years in which to make it happen.
[Ed's Comment: One of our reviewing editors wrote the following comment: "He mentioned "some very interesting new physics" that he is "confident will work. It's just a question of when."" - So magic. Got it.]
(Score: 3, Funny) by FunkyLich on Saturday March 28, @01:16PM (1 child)
Of course! What are we waiting for?! In Star Trek they do it all the time. They have overcome the tiny problem of annihilating a star for every minute when they travel at Warp-3 so the Galaxy doesn't vanish after a few years of roaming all over the place. If they did it, why can't we as well?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday March 28, @01:43PM
Why does the Microchip-industrial-complex keep using old physics? Clearly that is not cool and new. More AI. Lets hope he can start mass production, then perhaps the price of RAM and graphics cards can come down to consumer level pricing again -- even tho that is probably not in his interest.
(Score: 1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Saturday March 28, @01:29PM (3 children)
It's called vision. If he achieves just 1% of it, he will have accomplished more than anyone else in the past century.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @01:36PM
Or double vision. This is how 5 becomes 55. For good measure, let's make it 500.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday March 28, @02:10PM (1 child)
135 Starship+ (a rocket that doesn't even exist yet, with ~2x the payload of the current model) launches *a day*, excluding any rapid unscheduled disassemblies. To put that in perspective, SpaceX has currently managed 11 Starship launches, of which five failed (albeit most of those could be generously claimed to be R&D). The launch pads for that do not currently exist. The fuel infrastructure for that does not currently exist. The manufacturing infrastructure for the rockets or payloads for that does not currently exist. The fscking *science* for that, even Elon admits, does not currently exist. I suppose the raw materials and, especially, the rare earths for that probably do exist without having to resort to lunar/asteroid mining, but China sure isn't going to just hand their share of them over to make up the numbers.
And, lest we forget, in order to make all that exist, Elon is going to be in competition with every other megacorp that has pinky-swore to deliver pulp-SciFi levels of AI tech and on-shore a chunk of their manufacturing capacity to the US. 1% of a pipe dream is still a pipe dream, and has an RoI of precisely zero, but please, feel free to go long on the stock (best make it very, very, VERY, long) if you think even 1% of this is going to work at some point in the future.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday March 28, @02:21PM
Probably a yes to both, and/or he's had psilocybin mixed in with his ketamine.
(Score: 1) by Type44Q on Saturday March 28, @02:10PM (1 child)
Someone please explain to the idiot from The Reg that not every type of "power" is measured in watts.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday March 28, @02:17PM
Data centre capacity routinely is. How much power you're burning to drive your hallucination engines is an important dicksize measure.