https://www.theregister.com/2026/03/24/foss_age_verification/?td=rt-3a
From TFA:
After weeks of debate, code to record user age was finally merged into the Linux world's favorite system management daemon.
Pull request #40954 to the systemd project is titled "userdb: add birthDate field to JSON user records." It's a new function for the existing userdb service, which adds a field to hold the user's date of birth.
[...] The change comes after the recent release of systemd 260 but unless it is reverted for some reason, it will be part of systemd 261. One of the justifications is to facilitate the new parental controls in Flatpak, which are still in the draft stage.
[...] The TBOTE findings suggest that Meta is the biggest donor behind the lobbying for these age-verification laws and the App Store Accountability Act (ACCA). TBOTE claims it has directly traced more than $25 million, and that Meta could have spent upward of $2 billion on this over the last year. It also points to €10 million-plus spent lobbying in Europe.
In the US, the main group pushing for these laws is the relatively young Digital Childhood Alliance (DCA). As right-wing think tank the "Institute for Family Studies" reported a year ago, this was assembled by over 50 conservative groups. Six months later, in July 2025, Bloomberg also reported that Meta was funding the DCA. For such a young and small organization, the DCA certainly seems to have had a rapid and almost disproportionate impact.
Nuff said.
The Engineer Who Tried to Put Age Verification Into Linux
In March of 2026, systemd, the init system that boots most modern Linux distributions, merged a pull request adding a birthDate field to its user database. The stated purpose was compliance with California's AB-1043, Colorado's SB26-051, and Brazil's Lei 15.211/2025, a wave of age verification laws requiring operating systems to collect birth dates from users at account setup, then feed that data to app stores via a real-time API. The PR was submitted by a contributor using the GitHub handle dylanmtaylor. Within days it had 945 comments and was locked by maintainers. Someone opened a revert PR. Lennart Poettering closed it without merging on March 19th, saying the field is optional and systemd "enforces zero policy." The birthDate field is still in systemd. systemd PR #40954 revert PR #41179
The lasting damage was knowing it could happen at all: that a single contributor with no stated organizational backing could submit compliance infrastructure for surveillance law directly into the software that boots your computer, get it merged by two Microsoft employees, and have the creator of systemd personally block the removal.
[...] Nobody paid him to do this. He's a cloud engineer who read the law and decided someone needed to implement it.
The same week, he submitted draft pull requests to Canonical's ubuntu-desktop-provision repository, with PR #1338 to add a birthDate field to Ubuntu's user provisioning and PR #1339 to write that birth date into AccountsService on installation. Canonical's VP of Engineering Jon Seager publicly distanced the company, saying there are "no concrete plans" to change Ubuntu in response to AB-1043. A separate Ubuntu developer, Aaron Rainbolt, proposed a different approach on the Ubuntu mailing list: an optional D-Bus interface called `org.freedesktop.AgeVerification1` that distros could implement however they choose, rather than storing a raw birthdate in userdb. The PRs remain as drafts. 9to5Linux coverage
Taylor also opened PR #4290 on the archinstall repository proposing a required birthDate prompt during user creation, stored as a systemd userdb JSON drop-in. Arch Linux maintainer Torxed locked the discussion, said he was waiting for an official organizational stance and legal counsel, and left it open. As of this writing it has not been merged. archinstall PR #4290
Here is the freedesktop merge request with lots of back-and-forth in the comments.
Inside the Systemd Age Verification Debate: Developer Responds to Criticism
Dylan M. Taylor is not a household name in the Linux world. At least, he wasn't until recently.
The software engineer and longtime open source contributor has quietly built a respectable track record over the years: writing Python code for the Arch Linux installer, maintaining packages for NixOS, and contributing CI/CD pipelines to various FOSS projects.
But a recent change he made to systemd has pushed him into the spotlight, along with a wave of intense debate.
At the center of the controversy is a seemingly simple addition Dylan made: an optional birthDate field in systemd's user database.
The change, intended to give Linux distributions a lightweight, optional mechanism to comply with emerging US state laws on age verification, was immediately met with fierce resistance from parts of the Linux community. Critics saw it not merely as a technical addition, but as a symbolic capitulation to government overreach. A crack in the philosophical foundation of freedom that Linux is built on.
What followed went far beyond civil disagreement. Dylan revealed that he faced harassment, doxxing, death threats, and a flood of hate mail. He was forced to disable issues and pull request tabs across his GitHub repositories.
He has shared his opinions in a blog post that the change is not "age verification":
A common misconception about this change is that it introduces "age verification" to Linux. It doesn't. None of the PRs I submitted involve ID checks, facial recognition, or third-party verification services. You can enter any value, including January 1st, 1900.
So, we interacted with Dylan over email to ask him about the controversy, the code change, and the personal toll it has taken.
What do you Soylentils think: a moral purist? Compliance warrior? Microsoft or Meta spy? A useful idiot? Or some linear combination of the above?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Samantha Wright on Saturday March 28, @09:54PM
Dylan has repeatedly stated that he doesn't think OS-level age verification is enforceable using the mechanisms he implemented. His stance seems to be that feigning compliance to an imbecilic, unenforceable law is the best way to prove its worthlessness, which is absolutely a classic hacker mentality. Likewise there's nothing stopping distro maintainers from placing derogatory remarks about the politicians who voted for this crap next to the "please input your age" field, or pre-populating it with January 1, 1970...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @09:55PM
Having someone/something wish me happy birthday on a particular non-birthdate lets me know which entity they got the data from.
People who put their real birth dates into such stuff are about as ready for the internet as those kids who are stopped by the "are you 18" stuff.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Saturday March 28, @10:03PM
I want to get off. This is ludicrous.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].